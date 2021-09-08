U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

World Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Markets 2021-2030 - Current Market Landscape and Future Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Business Segment, Type of API, Type of FDF, Type of Packaging Form, Scale of Operation, End-Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.

At present, the pharmaceutical industry is dominated by the presence of small molecule products, which represent close to 80% of the overall pipeline. Even though biologics have shown significant promise in the treatment of a wide range of disorders, in recent years, approval of novel small molecules has been on the rise.

In fact, in 2020, over 50 small molecule drugs were approved by the US FDA, while around 8,000 such candidates are being evaluated across different stages of development. It is worth mentioning that the pipeline features increasingly complex candidates, which require specialized facilities, advanced equipment and operational expertise. As setting-up/acquiring manufacturing capabilities is both time and cost intensive process, it is extremely challenging for pharmaceutical companies to perform development and manufacturing operations independently.

The aforementioned constraints, coupled to the rising demand for safer and effective drugs (currently driven by the COVID-19 pandemic), have prompted players to outsource a significant portion of their business segments to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).

The current landscape of pharmaceutical contract service providers is highly fragmented, featuring a mix of start-ups, mid-sized firms and established players. The inherent expertise of CMOs and CDMOs is believed to be capable of enabling reduction in the time-to-market a product, significant cost-benefits, as well as access to larger production capacities and novel technologies.

It is worth mentioning that there has been substantial merger and acquisition activity in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market in the past few years, as players strive to become one stop shops, in order to cater to the diverse needs of pharmaceutical developers (ranging from early-stage development to commercial production).

Considering the ongoing innovation in production technologies, evolving pipeline of small molecule products and the increasing demand for such drug candidates, we believe that the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is likely to witness positive growth in the coming years.

Amongst the other elements, the report features:

  • A detailed overview of the overall market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of over 450 active CMOs engaged in this domain, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location of CMOs, type of business segment (active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and finished dosage formulations (FDFs)), type of API(s) manufactured (complex, generic and sterile), type of FDF(s) offered (oral solids, liquids/semi-solids, injectables, inhalation and others), type of service(s) offered, type of primary packaging form (blister, tubes, vial/cartridge, ampoule, sachets/pouches/bags, inhalers/nasal sprays, glass/plastic/dropper bottles, pre-filled syringes/autoinjectors), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial) and specific location of manufacturing facilities (country-wise).

  • A detailed analysis of various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, highlighting the trend in number of companies acquired and geographical distribution of the activity, during the period 2017-2021. Further, it highlights the relationship between deal multiples (based on revenues), number of employees and experience of the acquired firm.

  • A detailed analysis of the recent expansions (since 2017) undertaken by various service providers in order to augment their respective pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service portfolios, based on a several relevant parameters, such as year of expansion, purpose of expansion (capability expansion, capacity expansion, facility expansion, new facility), type of business segment (API(s), FDF(s)), capital invested, scale of operation (clinical, commercial), type of service(s) offered (formulation, manufacturing, packaging), geographical location of facility, and most active players (in terms of number of instances).

  • An estimate of the global, installed capacity for the manufacturing of small-molecule drugs, based on information provided by various industry stakeholders in the public domain. It also features distribution of the available capacity on the basis of scale of operation (clinical and commercial), company size (small, mid-sized and large firms) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).

  • Informed estimates of the annual clinical and commercial demand for small molecule drugs, across key geographical regions.

  • A detailed analysis of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers' capabilities in different regions, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of business segment, type of service(s) offered and type of packaging form.

  • A detailed analysis of various pharmaceutical contract manufacturing service providers featuring schematic representations, including [A] a heat map analysis, highlighting the distribution of integrated contract service providers (companies offering manufacturing services for both small and large molecules), on the basis of location of their headquarters, year of establishment and number of employees, [B] a geographical landscape analysis, highlighting CMOs that have a wide geographical reach, on the basis of their presence (manufacturing facilities) across various regions, and [C] a grid representation, highlighting the global and regional trend of API and FDF outsourcing services, based on the location of headquarters of the company, number of employees, type of business segment, type of service(s) offered and scale of operation.

  • A detailed discussion on various guidelines laid down by major regulatory bodies, across different countries, featuring an elaborative assessment of over 450 CMOs engaged in this domain, along with information on their operational approvals, certifications received, and relative popularity of the key regulatory body. Additionally, the chapter features an insightful multi-dimensional bubble analysis, presenting a comparison of the current regulatory scenario in key geographies.

  • Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in offering pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on its financial performance (if available), service(s) portfolio, manufacturing facilities and capabilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A case study highlighting a comparison of the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

  • A qualitative analysis highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by pharmaceutical drug developers, while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.

  • A detailed analysis capturing the key parameters and trends that are likely to influence the future of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, under an elaborate SWOT framework. Further, it presents a schematic Harvey ball analysis highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall pharmaceutical industry.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgu7zq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


