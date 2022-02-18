U.S. markets closed

World Pharmaceutical R&D Directory 2022: Key Business Data on Trends in Pharmaceutical Research

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical R & D Directory 2022" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The directory provides a wealth of key business data on trends in pharmaceutical research. At a time when investment in R&D is at an all time high, this publication is intended as a strategic reference guide to the important trends in pharmaceutical R&D, as well as providing the means to benchmark your company's performance.

From an examination of global R&D investment and productivity to a breakdown of R&D trends in every major therapeutic class, the R&D Directory provides a comprehensive review of the current R&D environment.

The R&D Directory provides essential time-saving business information on:

  • The development pipeline of major companies analyzed by therapeutic categories and stages

  • Compounds in research by therapeutic class for major companies

  • Number of licensed compounds by therapeutic class and development stage

  • Comparison of companies' licensed/originated product pipelines

  • Average development time to market, and attrition data

  • Trends in global R&D investment, cost and culture

  • Number of biotechnology products by development phase, therapeutic class and type

Key Features:

  • Trends in licensing for major pharmaceutical companies

  • R&D Focus for key therapy areas

  • Benchmark development time by phase and success for over dozens of therapeutic categories

  • Comparisons of compounds in research by development stage for dozens of therapeutic areas

  • Analysis of previous year's pipeline development by stage for all major pharmaceutical companies worldwide

Coverage:

  • Western & Eastern Europe incl. UK

  • USA & Canada

  • South & Central America

  • The Middle East

  • All of Africa

  • All of Asia, including China, India and Japan

  • Australia & New Zealand

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2n0g7u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-pharmaceutical-rd-directory-2022-key-business-data-on-trends-in-pharmaceutical-research-301485746.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

