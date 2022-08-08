World Pistachio Market Report 2022: Historical Data and Forecasts 2019-2027 - Market is Projected to Reach $4,895.89 Million
Global Pistachio Market
Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pistachio Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pistachio Market is projected to reach USD 4,895.89 million by 2027 from USD 4,039.55 million in 2021, at a CAGR 3.25% during the forecast period.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
The report on pistachio identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry.
Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience.
This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
Report Highlights
The Americas Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 1,298.47 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,328.16 million in 2022, at a CAGR 2.97% to reach USD 1,548.48 million by 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 955.55 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 996.58 million in 2022, at a CAGR 3.63% to reach USD 1,183.90 million by 2027.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa Pistachio Market size was estimated at USD 1,785.52 million in 2021 and expected to reach USD 1,841.12 million in 2022, at a CAGR 3.25% to reach USD 2,163.50 million by 2027.
Company Usability Profiles:
Bates Nut Farm
Germack Roasitng Company, LLC
Houston Pecan Company
Meridian Growers
Murrungundy Pistachios
Nazari Pistachio Co
Nut Producers Australia Pty Ltd
Raika Pistachio Company
Rasha Pistachio Co.
Ratinkhosh Co.
Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc.
Sierra Nut House
The Pistachio Co
Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC
This research report categorizes the pistachio to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Product:
In-shelled
Shelled
Distribution:
Convenience Stores
Modern Trade
Online Sales
End User:
Bakery & Confectionery
Breakfast Cereals
Dairy Products
Flavored Drink
Snacks
Region:
Americas
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Mexico
United States
Arizona
California
New Mexico
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Spain
Syria
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
