World Poker Store Inc. signs definitive agreement to merge with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

·2 min read
In this article:
  • WPKS

MINNEAPOLIS , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Poker Store Inc. (OTC: WPKS) on May 7th 2022, signed a definitive agreement and submitted for shareholder approval a merger with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

It's the Real Deal!
Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPtag. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, GMG seamlessly integrates brand marketing and measuring consumer sentiment into the everyday consumer shopping experience.

As GMG's app development and technology partner, IBM not only serves as the blockchain engine, but also as an integral part of the data-rich user experience. IBM blockchain is utilized to authenticate products while tracking and recording the product journey from origin to shopping cart. This allows for real-time customer engagement and product authentication direct from the shopping aisle.

According to OECD data as published in a NC State University SCRC article by Robert Handfield Ph.D., the value of counterfeit and pirated goods is projected to exceed $3 Trillion in 2022. GMG's ZPtag app intends to address this issue.

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Contact: Greg Needham
Email: greg@theworldpokerstore.com

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is suffering a steeper drop in assets than almost any other US exchange-traded fund issuer this year.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up SanctionsApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsArk’s lineup hol