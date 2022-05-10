U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,001.05
    +9.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,160.74
    -84.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,737.67
    +114.42 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.79
    -0.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.29
    -0.47 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.70
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.29
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3450
    -0.0850 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,138.20
    +170.59 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    723.98
    +6.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

World Poker Store Inc. signs letter of intent to merge with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WPKS

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Poker Store Inc. (OTC: WPKS) on May 9th 2022, signed a letter of intent to negotiate a definitive agreement for a merger with Genuine Marketing Group Inc.

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPtag. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, GMG seamlessly integrates brand marketing and measuring consumer sentiment into the everyday consumer shopping experience.

As GMG's app development and technology partner, IBM not only serves as the blockchain engine, but also as an integral part of the data-rich user experience. IBM blockchain is utilized to authenticate products while tracking and recording the product journey from origin to shopping cart. This allows for real-time customer engagement direct from the shopping aisle.

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Contact: Greg Needham
Email: greg@theworldpokerstore.com

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-poker-store-inc-signs-letter-of-intent-to-merge-with-genuine-marketing-group-inc-301544477.html

SOURCE The World Poker Store Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Oil Stocks: Buffett Favorite Occidental Sinks After Earnings, Amid Oil Sell-Off

    Oil producer Occidental Petroleum reported EPS that beat expectations. OXY stock fell after hours, after a mixed day for oil stocks.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Two Metaverse Stocks Tumble On Disappointing First-Quarter Reports

    Two metaverse stocks — Roblox and Unity Software — tumbled late Tuesday after reporting disappointing results for the first quarter.

  • Unity Software Earnings Met Estimates. Why the Stock Is Cratering.

    Unity Software stock was tumbling after the videogame development platform’s earnings met analyst expectations but its sales and outlook fell short. Unity reported a loss of eight cents a share, meeting analyst expectations, on sales of $320.1 million, which missed forecasts for $321.49 million. Unity said its second-quarter sales would come in between $290 and $295 million, below estimates for $360.97 million, while lowering its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $1.35 billion and $1.425 billion, down from $1.485 billion to $1.50 billion.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Forget Caesars and MGM. The Las Vegas Strip Has a Secret Leader.

    One company -- a name you don't know -- actually dominates the Las Vegas Strip. Investors should take notice.

  • Looking for Bargains? 2 Oversold Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    This first half of 2022 has seen a serious selloff in the stock market, with the NASDAQ falling 25%, and the S&P 500 down 16%. Rapid losses of this magnitude are sure to leave some otherwise sound stocks in oversold territory, with prices down despite a solid base for future gains. And retail investors will need some signal to recognize these stocks. Enter the corporate insiders. Company officers, operating inside their firms, have a clearer view to the factors that are going to impact share pri