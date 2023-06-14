World Precision Machinery (SGX:B49) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in World Precision Machinery's (SGX:B49) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for World Precision Machinery:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CN¥26m ÷ (CN¥2.0b - CN¥774m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, World Precision Machinery has an ROCE of 2.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 5.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of World Precision Machinery, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For World Precision Machinery Tell Us?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 158% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From World Precision Machinery's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that World Precision Machinery has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 135% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

World Precision Machinery does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

