The World Premiere is Almost Here: Get a Glimpse of the All-New LX

·1 min read

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus will unveil the All-New LX on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:30 p.m. ET. Join us for the digital world premiere: Pressroom.Lexus.com/event/the-all-new-lx-world-premiere.

A glimpse of the all-new Lexus LX
A glimpse of the all-new Lexus LX

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its guests. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 242 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus
www.twitter.com/lexus
www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles
www.instagram.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media web site http://LexusNewsroom.com.

Media Contact:
Alissa Moceri
424-488-9117
alissa.moceri@lexus.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)
Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-world-premiere-is-almost-here-get-a-glimpse-of-the-all-new-lx-301395859.html

SOURCE Lexus

