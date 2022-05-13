U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

World Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market - Compound Annual Growth of 8.01% Forecast During 2021-2030

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, and therefore the need for radiotherapies, is expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the growing advancements in the field of healthcare, increasing research and developments in the field of medical diagnostics, growing healthcare expenditure, and the surge in the number of hospitals, backed by the increasing need for quality healthcare services, are also projected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 370 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 170 Million in the year 2020.

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, end-users, and by region. By product type, the market is segmented into head, neck & brain immobilization device, thorax & breast immobilization device, pelvic immobilization devices, and others. The thorax & breast immobilization device segment, out of all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 125 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment generated a revenue of about USD 60 Million.

Geographically, the global radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 130 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 60 Million.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global radiotherapy positioning devices market that are included in the report are C-RAD, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Elekta AB, BIONIX LLC, ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Qfix, Klarity Medical Products, IZI Medical Products, CDR Systems, Candor ApS, and others.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Analyst Review

5. Executive Summary - Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market

6. Market Dynamics

7. Key Market Opportunities

8. Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

9. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

10. Industry Risk Analysis

11. Pricing Analysis of Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market

12. Value Chain Analysis

13. Analysis on the Key End User of Radiotherapy Positioning Devices

14. Competitive Positioning

15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2020
15.2. Competitive Benchmarking
15.3. Company Profiles

  • C-RAD

  • CIVCO Radiotherapy

  • Elekta AB

  • BIONIX LLC

  • ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

  • Qfix

  • Klarity Medical Products

  • IZI Medical Products

  • CDR Systems

  • Candor ApS

16. Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market 2020-2030

17. Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market - Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

18. North America Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market 2020-2030

19. Europe Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market 2020-2030

20. Asia Pacific Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market 2020-2030

21. Latin America Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market 2020-2030

22. Middle East & Africa Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market 2020-2030


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cy64j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


