World Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market - Compound Annual Growth of 8.01% Forecast During 2021-2030

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiotherapy Positioning Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.01% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, and therefore the need for radiotherapies, is expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.

Moreover, factors such as the growing advancements in the field of healthcare, increasing research and developments in the field of medical diagnostics, growing healthcare expenditure, and the surge in the number of hospitals, backed by the increasing need for quality healthcare services, are also projected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 370 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of close to USD 170 Million in the year 2020.



The global radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by product type, end-users, and by region. By product type, the market is segmented into head, neck & brain immobilization device, thorax & breast immobilization device, pelvic immobilization devices, and others. The thorax & breast immobilization device segment, out of all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 125 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the segment generated a revenue of about USD 60 Million.



Geographically, the global radiotherapy positioning devices market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is projected to garner the largest revenue of near to USD 130 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in the year 2020, the market in the region generated a revenue of around USD 60 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global radiotherapy positioning devices market that are included in the report are C-RAD, CIVCO Radiotherapy, Elekta AB, BIONIX LLC, ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, Qfix, Klarity Medical Products, IZI Medical Products, CDR Systems, Candor ApS, and others.





