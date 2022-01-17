U.S. markets closed

World Renowned Economist, Stephan Moore to head PraSaga’s Economic Policy

PraSaga
·1 min read


PraSaga
PraSaga

Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephan Moore, economist, and budget policy guru has joined the world class team at PraSaga. As Chief Economist Moore is helping to shape the foundation’s Economic and Monetary Policy.

“I am excited about the potential that PraSaga has to reinvent the efficiency of the block chain and our overall economy,” said Moore. “I agreed to join the foundation’s efforts because its blockchain technology could be the next big thing in the evolution of digital currency and cryptocurrency.”

Moore has a long career shaping fiscal policies at the highest level of the U.S. government. Among his many accomplishments, he has been a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a member of the Wall Street Journal editorial board and founded The Club for Growth. He also served as a senior economic advisor to Donald Trump and served on the president’s Economic Recovery task force.

"The addition of Stephen Moore to our company sets PraSaga apart from other blockchains,” said Michael Holdmann, PraSaga Founder and CEO. "With Stephen and his team helming our monetary policy it means that PraSaga can assure its Token Purchasers that we are working to make a global cryptocurrency that can be truly used as a stable vehicle of commerce."

Mr. Moore is building a team of the top monetary economists to advise PraSaga on how to best build a world class crypto-treasury, creating a token that will be embraced by enterprise, governments, and consumers.

“In my discussions with the founders of PraSaga,” Moore added “I saw a group of visionary entrepreneurs who are dedicated shaping the digital future of the world’s economies.”

PraSaga is building the next generation of Layer One block chain. PraSaga’s technology solution solves the many of the limitations that first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain successfully addresses lowering gas prices for miners, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly lowers development costs. PraSaga is a Swiss Foundation with American offices in Las Vegas, Nevada.

*****

For the original news story, please visit https://publishedpr.com/news/world-renowned-economist-stephan-moore-to-head-prasaga-s-economic-policy.html#

CONTACT: Media Company: PraSaga, Media Name: Danielle Smith, Media Phone: 8187203504, Media Email: danielle.smith_prasaga@customers.prdistribution.org Media URL: https://prasaga.com/


