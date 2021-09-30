U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.40
    -20.06 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,056.62
    -334.10 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,550.55
    +38.11 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.21
    -8.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    +0.24 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +33.90 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    +0.72 (+3.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0260 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3463
    +0.0036 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4340
    -0.5250 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,313.70
    +2,150.07 (+5.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,073.77
    -8.67 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

World Renowned Underwater Photographer And California Biology Teacher, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, Crowned The Winner Of The Female Fifty Fathoms Award

·2 min read

The inaugural award was presented by Oceanographic Magazine's Ocean Photography Awards and Blancpain.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed underwater photographer and AP Biology teacher at Palos Verdes High School, Renee Grinnell Capozzola is on an award-winning roll, winning some of photography's most prestigious awards and accolades over the past seven months, and further solidifying herself as a serious player in a male-dominated profession.

Just this month, Renee's exceptional portfolio of work won her the Female Fifty Fathoms Award for the 2021 Ocean Photography Awards, presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain. The Female Fifty Fathoms category was created to celebrate inspirational women in ocean photography and encourage more women to share the beauty and mystery of the oceans, and its fascinating marine life.

The 2021 competition received over 3,000 entries from underwater photographers worldwide, marking Renee's win as all the more exceptional.

For her win, Renee was gifted the new model of a Blancpain watch, designed specifically for their Fifty Fathoms Collection. Blancpain was the official partner of Oceanographic Magazine's Ocean Photography Awards, where both parties revealed the winners at an event held at Blancpain's London boutique on September 16th.

The Ocean Photography Awards is a platform to showcase the awe-inspiring beauty of the ocean, as well as the threats it faces. Similarly, Renee's passion for underwater photography stems from her awareness and dedication for the conservation of shark and marine life. She believes that her photography can be used as a powerful tool to bring to light the brilliance, but also delicacy, of our fragile marine ecosystems, making her a truly deserving and symbolic recipient for this award.

"It is a real honor to have received the inaugural Female Fifty Fathoms Award for my work in underwater photography," says Renee Capozzola. "I thank Blancpain and the Ocean Photography Awards for creating this award to celebrate women in ocean photography and raise awareness for ocean conservation."

Earlier this year, Renee took home the top prize for the 2021 United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition's "Ocean, Life, and Livelihoods" category. She also became the first female photographer and American to win the "Underwater Photographer of the Year" award by the Underwater Photographer of the Year (UPY) competition, known as the world's most competitive international underwater photography contest.

To interview Renee Grinnell Capozzola, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or eileen@ekcpr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-renowned-underwater-photographer-and-california-biology-teacher-renee-grinnell-capozzola-crowned-the-winner-of-the-female-fifty-fathoms-award-301388538.html

SOURCE Renee Capozzola

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic: What Next Following FAA Clearance? Analyst Weighs In

    Richard Branson’s space tourism plans can continue apace, following the closing of an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) inquiry. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has now been given the all clear from the FAA to resume FAA-licensed spaceflights, after the conclusion of a probe in to why the Unity 22 veered off its designated flight path for 1 minute and 41 seconds during its July 11 flight. Following acceptable proposed corrective actions, the inquiry has now been closed. Measures to be taken include e

  • Moderna plans to more than double HQ in Cambridge’s Kendall Square

    The Cambridge biotech company is known around the globe for its successful development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Space Start-Up Rocket Lab Has a New Bull. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Stifel analyst Erik Rasmussen launched coverage of Rocket Lab USA stock Thursday with a Buy rating and a $22 price target for shares.

  • The Petri Dish: Ex-Moderna CMO joins RNA startup, MIT spinout raises $30M

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more.

  • Scientists discover "horned crocodile-faced hell heron" dinosaur

    The "horned crocodile-faced hell heron" was more than 29 feet long, has a head filled with horns and bumps, and hunts like a "terrifying heron."

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots

    Pfizer booster is available at pharmacies across our area.

  • 50 years ago, the first CT scan let doctors see inside a living skull – thanks to an eccentric engineer at the Beatles' record company

    Godfrey Hounsfield stands beside the EMI-Scanner in 1972. PA Images via Getty ImagesThe possibility of precious objects hidden in secret chambers can really ignite the imagination. In the mid-1960s, British engineer Godfrey Hounsfield pondered whether one could detect hidden areas in Egyptian pyramids by capturing cosmic rays that passed through unseen voids. He held onto this idea over the years, which can be paraphrased as “looking inside a box without opening it.” Ultimately he did figure how

  • SpaceX's Toilet Alarm Went Off During Inspiration4 Mission — But 'There Were No Issues'

    The space toilet fans suction human waste and keep it stored away

  • Nasa facing Mars blackout as it prepares to lose contact with robots for two weeks

    Nasa engineers send robotic explorers on Mars a list of commands in advance to carry out for the two weeks

  • Raytheon builds space presence in Denver metro area

    The top Raytheon Intelligence & Space executive explains why the company is adding 1,170 new employees here this year.

  • Signs COVID is in Your Brain

    With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.As a cognitive neuroscientist, my past research has focused on understanding how normal brain changes related to aging affect people's ability to think and move – particularly in mi

  • Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos you can't 'sue your way to the Moon' (updated)

    Elon Musk claims Blue Origin is trying to sue its way to the Moon — and NASA might not be fond of Jeff Bezos' company, either.

  • Starfish Space raises $7M for in-orbit servicing space tug

    Satellite servicing company Starfish Space has closed $7 million in funding to accelerate the development of a space tug vehicle that can extend the life of spacecraft and get rid of orbital debris. Essentially, once a spacecraft was launched, well -- God’s speed. The handful of successful servicing missions have historically been conducted by government entities like NASA, and the repairs were conducted by astronauts -- for example, when NASA launched five crewed Space Shuttle missions to repair or replace systems on the Hubble Telescope in the 1990s.

  • Scientists Unseal Secret Cave Chamber Used by Neanderthals

    A team of scientists has discovered a 40,000-year-old cave chamber at the Rock of Gibraltar that Neanderthals may have used as a burial site. The post Scientists Unseal Secret Cave Chamber Used by Neanderthals appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Harvesting Data: A New, Digital Approach Mitigating Agricultural Risk

    by Bob Reiter, Head of Research & Development, Crop Science at Bayer

  • Virgin Galactic says FAA has cleared it for further flights

    Virgin Galactic said Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration has cleared it to resume launches after an investigation into why its spaceship veered off course while descending during a July flight with founder Richard Branson aboard. The company said it was advised by the FAA that corrective actions proposed by Virgin Galactic have been accepted. A larger area will be designated as protected airspace to ensure there is room for “a variety of possible flight trajectories during spaceflight missions,” a company statement said.

  • DNA-based data storage platform Catalog raises $35M

    Conventional electronic media like flash drives and hard drives require energy consumption to process a vast amount of high-density data and information overload and are vulnerable to security issues due to the limited space for storage. There is also an expensive cost issue when it comes to transmitting the stored data. To solve the problems of traditional electronic media, a startup in Boston, Catalog, was founded in 2016 by MIT scientists, including co-founder and CEO Hyunjun Park, developing an energy-efficient, cost-competitive and more secure data storage and computation platform by using synthetic DNA.

  • Alphabet gives some Loon patents to SoftBank, open sources flight data and makes patent non-assertion pledge

    Alphabet's Loon was a stratospheric moonshot that saw the company fly high-altitude balloons to provide cellular network coverage to target areas. The project broke a lot of new ground -- including developing technology that enabled balloons to navigate autonomously and stay in one area for long stretches of time -- but ultimately came to an end. Now, Alphabet is divvying up the Loon assets, many of which are being either made available to others in the industry for free — or handed over to key partners and strategic investors.

  • Biocytogen Announces Collaboration With Envigo To Distribute the B-NDG Triple Immunodeficient and Humanizable Mouse Model

    Biocytogen announces a collaboration with Envigo, a global organization offering the broadest range of research models and related services. The two companies are committed to supporting research applications of the triple immunodeficient B-NDG mouse. Envigo is the exclusive provider of B-NDG mice in the United States, Europe, and certain Asia-Pacific regions.

  • FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had implemented changes the agency required on how it communicates during flight and that the company will be allowed to resume operations. The government investigation found the Virgin Galactic vehicle had deviated from its assigned airspace on descent from space and the company failed to communicate the deviation to the FAA as required.