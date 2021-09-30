World Renowned Underwater Photographer And California Biology Teacher, Renee Grinnell Capozzola, Crowned The Winner Of The Female Fifty Fathoms Award

The inaugural award was presented by Oceanographic Magazine's Ocean Photography Awards and Blancpain.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed underwater photographer and AP Biology teacher at Palos Verdes High School, Renee Grinnell Capozzola is on an award-winning roll, winning some of photography's most prestigious awards and accolades over the past seven months, and further solidifying herself as a serious player in a male-dominated profession.

Just this month, Renee's exceptional portfolio of work won her the Female Fifty Fathoms Award for the 2021 Ocean Photography Awards , presented by Oceanographic Magazine and Blancpain . The Female Fifty Fathoms category was created to celebrate inspirational women in ocean photography and encourage more women to share the beauty and mystery of the oceans, and its fascinating marine life.

The 2021 competition received over 3,000 entries from underwater photographers worldwide, marking Renee's win as all the more exceptional.

For her win, Renee was gifted the new model of a Blancpain watch, designed specifically for their Fifty Fathoms Collection . Blancpain was the official partner of Oceanographic Magazine's Ocean Photography Awards, where both parties revealed the winners at an event held at Blancpain's London boutique on September 16th.

The Ocean Photography Awards is a platform to showcase the awe-inspiring beauty of the ocean, as well as the threats it faces. Similarly, Renee's passion for underwater photography stems from her awareness and dedication for the conservation of shark and marine life. She believes that her photography can be used as a powerful tool to bring to light the brilliance, but also delicacy, of our fragile marine ecosystems, making her a truly deserving and symbolic recipient for this award.

"It is a real honor to have received the inaugural Female Fifty Fathoms Award for my work in underwater photography," says Renee Capozzola. "I thank Blancpain and the Ocean Photography Awards for creating this award to celebrate women in ocean photography and raise awareness for ocean conservation."

Earlier this year, Renee took home the top prize for the 2021 United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition 's "Ocean, Life, and Livelihoods" category. She also became the first female photographer and American to win the " Underwater Photographer of the Year " award by the Underwater Photographer of the Year ( UPY ) competition, known as the world's most competitive international underwater photography contest.

