World Repositioning IV Therapeutics Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2021: Drug Delivery Device Evolution, The Trend Toward Patient Self-Administration, & Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

As currently formulated, a significant number of therapeutic drugs require dosage volumes or possess viscosities well in excess of the upper range for traditional subcutaneous delivery. These drugs are currently delivered via infusion.
The demographics of patient populations and the current trend in therapeutic drug development are converging to create an increasingly steep demand curve for infusion. The costs and logistics of this convergence are a major driver of the energy behind small form factor subcutaneous infusion devices.
As the adoption of and acceptance of self-administered therapies grows, patients are spending less time with physicians and are playing a greater role in the delivery and management of their treatments. This dramatic shift in healthcare delivery is creating a need for devices that mask an underlying layer of complexity via design initiatives that are patient friendly.
What You Will Learn
What delivery systems are currently marketed or in development for IV therapeutics repositioning, who are the suppliers, and what are the device specifics?
What are the therapeutic markets being targeted by IV to subcutaneous delivery systems?
What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for qualifying SC delivery systems for IV drug administration?
What are the major factors that will drive ambulatory subcutaneous infusion systems demand?
What is the addressable market for subcutaneous infusion systems?
What is the expected impact of subcutaneous infusion systems on drug delivery markets?
Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Injectable/Infusible Market Segment Dynamics
Drug Development Trends
Drug Delivery Device Evolution
The Trend toward Patient Self-Administration
Enabling Technology
Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
Subcutaneous Infusion Systems - Design Factors
Volumes and Viscosities
Primary Packaging
Injection Method
Device Electronics
Subcutaneous Infusion Devices - Market Segments
The Cost and Logistical Burden of Out-patient Infusion
Biologicals
High Volume Drugs
Duration Dependent Administration Drugs
Subcutaneous Infusion Systems Device Analysis
enFuse (Enable Injections)
Libertas (Becton Dickinson)
Evolve (Becton Dickinson)
SensePatch (Sensile Medical/Gerresheimer)
SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)
SmartDose Preloaded (West Pharmaceuticals)
Unbranded Device (Sorrel Medical)
Unbranded Device (Subcuject)
YpsoDose (Ypsomed)
E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)
Pod (Stevanato)
Market Factors
Self-Administration and Patient Compliance
Regulatory Guidance and Product Approvals
Healthcare Economics
Drug Product Differentiation
Market Participant Profiles
