World Repositioning IV Therapeutics Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2021: Drug Delivery Device Evolution, The Trend Toward Patient Self-Administration, & Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delivery Systems for Repositioning IV Therapeutics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As currently formulated, a significant number of therapeutic drugs require dosage volumes or possess viscosities well in excess of the upper range for traditional subcutaneous delivery. These drugs are currently delivered via infusion.

The demographics of patient populations and the current trend in therapeutic drug development are converging to create an increasingly steep demand curve for infusion. The costs and logistics of this convergence are a major driver of the energy behind small form factor subcutaneous infusion devices.

As the adoption of and acceptance of self-administered therapies grows, patients are spending less time with physicians and are playing a greater role in the delivery and management of their treatments. This dramatic shift in healthcare delivery is creating a need for devices that mask an underlying layer of complexity via design initiatives that are patient friendly.

What You Will Learn

  • What delivery systems are currently marketed or in development for IV therapeutics repositioning, who are the suppliers, and what are the device specifics?

  • What are the therapeutic markets being targeted by IV to subcutaneous delivery systems?

  • What are the essential design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues for qualifying SC delivery systems for IV drug administration?

  • What are the major factors that will drive ambulatory subcutaneous infusion systems demand?

  • What is the addressable market for subcutaneous infusion systems?

  • What is the expected impact of subcutaneous infusion systems on drug delivery markets?

  • Who are the significant players in this segment? What are their strategies? Who are their alliance partners?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Injectable/Infusible Market Segment Dynamics

Drug Development Trends

  • Drug Delivery Device Evolution

  • The Trend toward Patient Self-Administration

  • Enabling Technology

  • Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution

Subcutaneous Infusion Systems - Design Factors

  • Volumes and Viscosities

  • Primary Packaging

  • Injection Method

  • Device Electronics

Subcutaneous Infusion Devices - Market Segments

  • The Cost and Logistical Burden of Out-patient Infusion

  • Biologicals

  • High Volume Drugs

  • Duration Dependent Administration Drugs

Subcutaneous Infusion Systems Device Analysis

  • enFuse (Enable Injections)

  • Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

  • Evolve (Becton Dickinson)

  • SensePatch (Sensile Medical/Gerresheimer)

  • SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

  • SmartDose Preloaded (West Pharmaceuticals)

  • Unbranded Device (Sorrel Medical)

  • Unbranded Device (Subcuject)

  • YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

  • E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)

  • Pod (Stevanato)

Market Factors

  • Self-Administration and Patient Compliance

  • Regulatory Guidance and Product Approvals

  • Healthcare Economics

  • Drug Product Differentiation

Market Participant Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Becton Dickinson

  • CSL Behring

  • E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)

  • Elcam

  • enFuse (Enable Injections)

  • Evolve (Becton Dickinson)

  • Gerresheimer/Sensile Medical

  • Libertas (Becton Dickinson)

  • SenseAir (Sensile Medical/Gerresheimer)

  • SG EZ-be Pod (Stevanato)

  • SmartDose (West Pharmaceuticals)

  • SmartDose Preloaded (West Pharmaceuticals)

  • Sorrel Medical

  • Subcuject WBI

  • Unbranded Device (Sorrel Medical)

  • West Pharmaceutical Services

  • YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

  • Ypsomed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw87su

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


