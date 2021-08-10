U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,128.50
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.20
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.88
    +1.40 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    +4.10 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +0.60 (+3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3869
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4500
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,988.56
    +2,197.21 (+5.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.89
    +67.56 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.22
    -8.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

World Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report 2021-2028: Increasing Popularity of Intelligent and Connected Vacuum Cleaners Offering Voice Control and Smart Navigation Features

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type, Distribution Channel, Operation Price Range Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $15.4 billion by 2028.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market in terms of volume is estimated to reach 60.9 million units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing popularity of intelligent and connected vacuum cleaners offering voice control and smart navigation features is expected to drive the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Technical upgrades, such as AI features and smart navigation to avoid collision with walls and better cleaning of floors are being implemented in the new robot vacuums to meet the changing consumer needs. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart household appliances for performing household chores and busy consumer lifestyles are supporting the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has opened new avenues for players operating in the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The industry players witnessed increased sales of robot vacuums starting from the second quarter of 2020 due to the need for cleanliness and hygiene in homes and commercial spaces. Consumers purchased robotic vacuums to prevent the spread of the virus in their surroundings.

These devices can efficiently clean and mopping floors by reaching below beds, cupboards, and tables. Also, work-from-home settings compelled consumers to keep homes clean due to the high time spent at home. However, at the beginning of 2020, companies faced disruptions in supply chains and sales due to nationwide lockdowns in several regions.

Based on type, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into cleaning robots, mopping robots, and hybrid robots. The cleaning robots segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021, due to the inexpensive nature of these cleaners. Additionally, traditional infrastructure transformation to new homes & commercial spaces that support smart appliances drives the market.

Based on application, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2021, due to the increased adoption of robotic and normal vacuum cleaners in homes, hectic lifestyles, with time to perform household chores, and expensive house helpers in North America and Europe.

An in-depth analysis of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

The key players operating in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market are

  • iRobot Corporation

  • ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.

  • Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Anker Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

  • Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Neato Robotics Inc.

  • Cecotec Innovaciones S.L.

  • LG Electronics Inc

  • Dyson Limited

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Sharp Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency and Limitations

2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.2. Data Collection & Validation

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Growing Penetration of Smart & Connected Products in Homes
4.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Appliances
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. High Maintenance Cost
4.2.3. Challenges
4.2.3.1. Navigation Challenges in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners
4.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3.1. Raw Material Providers
4.3.2. Manufacturers
4.3.3. Distribution Channel
4.3.4. Application
4.4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment
4.4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact
4.4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery
4.4.3 Scenario C: Fast Recovery

5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Cleaning Robots
5.3. Hybrid Robots
5.4. Mopping Robots

6. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Distribution Channel
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Online
6.3. Offline

7. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Operation
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Self-driven
7.3. Remote-controlled

8. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Price Range
8.1. Introduction
8.2. USD 201 to USD 500
8.3. Below USD 200
8.4. Above USD 501

9. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Residential
9.3. Commercial
9.3.1. Hospitality
9.3.2. Healthcare
9.3.3. Retail
9.3.4. Offices
9.3.5. Other Commercial Applications

10. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Geography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Asia-Pacific
10.2.1. China
10.2.2. Japan
10.2.3. South Korea
10.2.4. India
10.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
10.3. North America
10.3.1. U.S.
10.3.2. Canada
10.4. Europe
10.4.1. Germany
10.4.2. U.K.
10.4.3. France
10.4.4. Russia
10.4.5. Italy
10.4.6. Spain
10.4.7. Rest of Europe (RoE)
10.5. Latin America
10.5.1. Brazil
10.5.2. Mexico
10.5.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
10.6. Middle East & Africa
10.6.1. UAE
10.6.2. Saudi Arabia
10.6.3. South Africa
10.6.4. Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Key Growth Strategies
11.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)
11.3.1. iRobot Corporation
11.3.2. Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd.
11.3.3. Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Strategic Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv8q57

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Objectway Acquires Leading German Core Banking Software Specialist Die Software Peter Fitzon

    Objectway, Global Top 100 fintech leader in the Digital Wealth and Asset Management software, announced today the acquisition of Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH (DSW), a primary German provider of C...

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Watch the Charts of ETSY Closely Now

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money on Thursday, Jim Cramer spoke with Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy , the online marketplace. Silverman explained that while sales growth slowed from 132% to just 13% in the quarter, Etsy is still going strong on a year-over-year basis. Silverman was excited about their acquisition of Depop, an online fashion marketplace that is very popular with younger consumers. Likewise, Silverman touted the company's purchase of Elo7, a Brazilian marketplace.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Continues to Rally on Strong JOLTs Report

    US Treasury yields rise

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s newest oil refiners are thriving by aligning themselves with President Xi Jinping’s vision, expanding even as their older rivals and several other private businesses have been reined in by Beijing.These newcomers have gained the moniker Teapot 2.0 in China, and are benefiting because they are fitting into Xi’s push for cleaner industries and greater energy efficiency.Still little known in international trading circles, companies like Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. and Hengl

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Hold onto $45,000 Would Bring $47,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $47,000 levels to bring $50,000 back into play.

  • Crypto Coin Listings Exploded in 2021

    Data aggregators have listed more than 2,000 new crypto assets in the first half of 2021.

  • Oil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant infections

    Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session when prices hit a three-week low, but gains are likely to be limited on worries that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand. Brent crude was up by 84 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.88 a barrel by 0656 GMT, after falling 2.3% on Monday. U.S. oil was up by 99 cents, or 1.5%, at $67.47 a barrel, having fallen by 2.6% in the previous session.

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • Joint Venture with Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos backed Company

    Bluejay, the AIM and FSE listed, and OCTQB (ticker: BLLYF) traded, exploration and development company with projects in Greenland and Finland, has signed a joint venture agreement ('JV' or the 'Agreement') with KoBold Metals ('KoBold'), at the Company's Disko-Nuussuaq nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum magmatic massive sulphide project ('Disko' or the 'Disko Project') in Central West Greenland.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und