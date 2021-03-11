U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,920.00
    +23.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,370.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,947.75
    +198.50 (+1.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.40
    +13.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.12
    +0.68 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    +7.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    +0.15 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1965
    +0.0039 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.36
    -1.67 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3950
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5570
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,189.78
    +1,280.41 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.28
    +43.16 (+4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,703.12
    -22.48 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

World Ship Building Market Outlook to 2030 - Recovery Forecast with Market to Reach $161.83 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 2.47%

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ship Building Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ship building market is expected to decline from $162.52 billion in 2019 to $150.42 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.44%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $161.83 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 2.47%.

The ship building market consists of sales of ships and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate shipyards. Shipyards are fixed amenities with fabrication and drydocks equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft typically suitable or intended for other than personal or recreational use. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

In March 2019, Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group and Korea Development Bank (KDB) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME). The acquisition is a part of their efforts to support the development of the ship building industry and assist in encouraging local employment and economy. KDB has transferred its shares to DSME against its equity stake in a new company named Korea Ship Building & Offshore Engineering (KSOE). KSOE will operate as a sub-holding company HHI and will control all the shipping activities of the group. Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd (DSME) is a South Korea-based company engaged in manufacturing commercial and naval ships.

The ship building market covered in this report is segmented by product into bulkers; tankers; containers; cruise and ferry; others and by application into passenger transportation; goods transportation.

Stringent environmental regulations are expected to hinder the growth of the ship building market. This is because of the pollution derived from maritime shipping activities that affect air and water quality, and marine and estuarine biodiversity. For instance, the companies dealing in ship building in Finland have to follow all the rules under The Environmental Protection Act, a Finnish law (86/2000) created by the Ministry of Environment. Similarly, in Spain, the ship building companies are required to follow the Act of Air Quality and Protection of the Atmosphere. This scenario is likely to act as a major challenge for the ship building market's growth.

The use of 3D printing technology in ship building is a leading trend being observed in the ship building market in recent years. 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is gaining popularity in every sector connected to manufacturing and engineering, including ship building. The companies operating in the ship building market are collaborating with other players in the industry to adopt advanced manufacturing technologies including 3D printing to enhance their manufacturing capabilities. For instance, in November 2018, Huntington Ingalls Industries, a US-based ship building company, and 3D Systems collaborated to develop additive manufacturing technologies to facilitate the adoption of metal 3D printing in the ship building industry.

The increasing seaborne trade is predicted to contribute to the growth of the ship building market. The rising population, surging purchasing power of consumers, and improving standards of living are increasing the demand for consumer goods leading to high production and rapid industrialization. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), international seaborne trade volume increased from 10.7 billion tons in 2017 to 11.0 billion tons in 2018 and is projected to expand at an average annual growth rate of 3.5% during 2019-2024. The manufacturing of eco-friendly and advanced ships is supported by the increasing requirement for efficient and cost-effective transport alternatives for the movement of goods. According to Alliance Experts, transport by sea allows shipping large volumes with lesser cost than that through road, rail, and air transport. This scenario is expected to drive the demand for the ship building market.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Ship Building Market Characteristics

  • Ship Building Market Size and Growth

  • Ship Building Market Segmentation

  • Ship Building Market Regional and Country Analysis

  • Ship Building Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

  • Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Ship Building Market

  • Ship Building Market Trends and Strategies

  • Ship Building Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries

  • Daewoo Ship Building & Marine Engineering Co Ltd

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • Samsung Heavy Industries

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd

  • Damen Shipyards Group

  • Fincantieri Spa

  • General Dynamics Corp

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Oshima Ship Building Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3oett

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


