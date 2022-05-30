U.S. markets closed

World Sustainable Packaging Market Trends and Forecasts to 2027: Eco-Friendly Packaging is Gaining Traction

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Packaging Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The U. S. , Germany, France, the U. K. , China, India and South Korea are the main global markets for sustainable packaging due to stringent government regulations and awareness. Germany, France and the U. K. have excellent recycling regulations and extended producer responsibilities across the European Union. China and India are the fastest growing in terms of economies and population, expected to grow at the highest rate, these countries have huge potential for the FMCG consumer base and the growing food and beverage industry. Regulations regarding packaging, awareness of eco-friendly packaging materials and a paradigm shift towards sustainability are expected to drive demand for sustainable packaging.

Paper and paper board account for the largest share of the market. Paper and paper board is the preferred choice of material for packaging. A major advantage of this material is easy recycling; fiber and can be reused to make new paper board. Around 50% of the total fiber used to make paper is supplied through recycled paper.

Another factor is increasing awareness among consumers toward environmental issues caused by packaging. Packing and FMCG companies are getting pressure from governments, media and consumers to inculcate sustainability. 

The report provides an updated review of sustainable packaging, including materials and processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products. The publisher delineates the current market status for sustainable packaging, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years.

The sustainable packaging market is analyzed based on the following segments: material, application, process and region. Technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed. This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the sustainable packaging industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. It also includes descriptions of market forces that are relevant to the sustainable packaging industry and areas of application.

Global markets are presented for many sustainable packaging market segments, along with growth forecasts through 2027. Estimates of sales value are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions and for all sustainable packaging materials and products. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented, here.

The sustainable packaging market is further segmented based on materials: paper, board, plastic, glass, metal. The market is also segmented into applications: food, beverages, home care, personal care, health care and others. It is segmented by process: recycle, reuse and degradable.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for sustainable packaging

  • Estimation of the market The size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of CAGRs through 2027

  • Highlights of the market potential for sustainable packaging material, based on material, process, application, region and country, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry

  • Description of environmental issues concerning the use of plastic material packaging and discussion on production of eco-friendly material packaging by various initiatives across supply chain of food and beverages and consumer goods

  • Information on innovative new materials, leading-edge technologies and stringent government regulation for packaging materials

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies


Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Packaging

  • Sustainability

  • Sustainable Packaging

  • Emergence of Sustainable Packaging

  • Market Segmentation of Sustainable Packaging

  • Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Trends

  • Drivers

  • Challenges

  • Emerging Trends

  • Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Chapter 5 Market Analysis by Material

  • Paper and Paper Board

  • Plastic

  • Metal

Chapter 6 Global Markets by Application

  • Food and Beverages

  • Home and Personal Care

  • Health Care

Chapter 7 Global Markets by Process

  • Recycled

  • Reused

  • Degradable

Chapter 8 Global Markets by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Leading Players

  • New Business Models

  • Evolving Circular Packaging Concepts

  • New Sustainable Materials

  • Innovative New Materials

  • Leading-Edge Technologies

  • Recent Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • Amcor

  • Ball Corp.

  • Ball Metalpack

  • Be Green Packaging

  • Bemis

  • Berry Global Inc.

  • DS Smith

  • E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

  • Huhtamaki

  • Mondi Group

  • Nampak

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Smurfit Kappa Group

  • Sonoco Products

  • Tetra Laval

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j49sso

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sustainable-packaging-market-trends-and-forecasts-to-2027-eco-friendly-packaging-is-gaining-traction-301557252.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

