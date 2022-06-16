World Swarm Technology Markets and Technology Report 2022-2030 with Focus on United States, Europe, and Asia

Company Logo

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of swarm technologies, markets, and outlay (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2022-2030 across various industry verticals.

It also examines swarm technology markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Swarm technology is centred on the shared behaviour of elements in dispersed and dynamic self-organized systems. Swarm technology is one of the computational intelligence methods which are used to solve difficult problem and includes collective analysis of the individual conduct of population interact with one another locally.

Nature often acts as an inspiration, especially for biological systems. Straightforward rules are pursued by agents and no central control structure exists in order to predict the behaviour of different agents. These characteristics result in advantages like adaptability, robustness, and scalability.

Throughout the report we show how swarm technology is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new swarm technologies.

Highlights

The swarm technology market is projected to register a CAGR of 30.18% over 2022-2030

In terms of technologies Particle swarm optimization and Ant System is anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally

The Asian and Middle East market is growing rapidly, and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market

The United States is the largest market for swarm technology and will continue to remain so throughout this forecast period as the U.S government continue to invest billions in swarm technologies that directly benefit the robotics and defence industry.

Leading Companies in the Swarm Technology Market

Airbus Defence & Space

BAE Systems

Boeing Co.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon

Safran

THALES

Other Companies of Interest

Apium Swarm Robotics

Axon AI

Bosch Group

Brainalyzed

Continental AG

DoBots

Hydromea S A

Lexalytics

Nvidia

Resson

Sentien Robotics

SpaceX

Who will benefit from this report?

Business Leaders & Business Developers

Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

Tech Companies

Current Technologies

Particle Swarm Optimization

Ant System

Bees Algorithm

Fireworks Algorithm

River Formation Dynamics Algorithm

Intelligent Waterdrops Algorithm

Gravitational Search Algorithm

Shuffled Frog Leaping Algorithm

Cuckoo Search Algorithm

Segmentation



Region

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

Technology

Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)

Ant System

Bees Algorithm

Fireworks Algorithm

River Formation Dynamics Algorithm

Intelligent Water Drops

Gravitational search algorithm

Shuffled Frog-Leaping

Cuckoo Search

Technique

Optimization

Routing

Scheduling

Clustering

Application

Robotics

Drone

Human Swarming

Missile

End-User

Government

Private Companies

Military

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0w3a2

