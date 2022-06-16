U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

World Swarm Technology Markets and Technology Report 2022-2030 with Focus on United States, Europe, and Asia

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of swarm technologies, markets, and outlay (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2022-2030 across various industry verticals.

It also examines swarm technology markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Swarm technology is centred on the shared behaviour of elements in dispersed and dynamic self-organized systems. Swarm technology is one of the computational intelligence methods which are used to solve difficult problem and includes collective analysis of the individual conduct of population interact with one another locally.

Nature often acts as an inspiration, especially for biological systems. Straightforward rules are pursued by agents and no central control structure exists in order to predict the behaviour of different agents. These characteristics result in advantages like adaptability, robustness, and scalability.

Throughout the report we show how swarm technology is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new swarm technologies.

Highlights

  • The swarm technology market is projected to register a CAGR of 30.18% over 2022-2030

  • In terms of technologies Particle swarm optimization and Ant System is anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally

  • The Asian and Middle East market is growing rapidly, and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market

  • The United States is the largest market for swarm technology and will continue to remain so throughout this forecast period as the U.S government continue to invest billions in swarm technologies that directly benefit the robotics and defence industry.

Leading Companies in the Swarm Technology Market

  • Airbus Defence & Space

  • BAE Systems

  • Boeing Co.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

  • Leonardo

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Raytheon

  • Safran

  • THALES

Other Companies of Interest

  • Apium Swarm Robotics

  • Axon AI

  • Bosch Group

  • Brainalyzed

  • Continental AG

  • DoBots

  • Hydromea S A

  • Lexalytics

  • Nvidia

  • Resson

  • Sentien Robotics

  • SpaceX

Who will benefit from this report?

  • Business Leaders & Business Developers

  • Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers

  • Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners

  • Tech Companies

Current Technologies

  • Particle Swarm Optimization

  • Ant System

  • Bees Algorithm

  • Fireworks Algorithm

  • River Formation Dynamics Algorithm

  • Intelligent Waterdrops Algorithm

  • Gravitational Search Algorithm

  • Shuffled Frog Leaping Algorithm

  • Cuckoo Search Algorithm

Segmentation

Region

  • Americas

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Middle East

  • Africa

Technology

  • Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)

  • Ant System

  • Bees Algorithm

  • Fireworks Algorithm

  • River Formation Dynamics Algorithm

  • Intelligent Water Drops

  • Gravitational search algorithm

  • Shuffled Frog-Leaping

  • Cuckoo Search

Technique

  • Optimization

  • Routing

  • Scheduling

  • Clustering

Application

  • Robotics

  • Drone

  • Human Swarming

  • Missile

End-User

  • Government

  • Private Companies

  • Military

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0w3a2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


