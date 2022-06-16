World Swarm Technology Markets and Technology Report 2022-2030 with Focus on United States, Europe, and Asia
Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report "Swarm Technology - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of swarm technologies, markets, and outlay (expenditures) over the next 8 years - 2022-2030 across various industry verticals.
It also examines swarm technology markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Swarm technology is centred on the shared behaviour of elements in dispersed and dynamic self-organized systems. Swarm technology is one of the computational intelligence methods which are used to solve difficult problem and includes collective analysis of the individual conduct of population interact with one another locally.
Nature often acts as an inspiration, especially for biological systems. Straightforward rules are pursued by agents and no central control structure exists in order to predict the behaviour of different agents. These characteristics result in advantages like adaptability, robustness, and scalability.
Throughout the report we show how swarm technology is used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady state", emergence of new swarm technologies.
Highlights
The swarm technology market is projected to register a CAGR of 30.18% over 2022-2030
In terms of technologies Particle swarm optimization and Ant System is anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally
The Asian and Middle East market is growing rapidly, and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market
The United States is the largest market for swarm technology and will continue to remain so throughout this forecast period as the U.S government continue to invest billions in swarm technologies that directly benefit the robotics and defence industry.
Leading Companies in the Swarm Technology Market
Airbus Defence & Space
BAE Systems
Boeing Co.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Raytheon
Safran
THALES
Other Companies of Interest
Apium Swarm Robotics
Axon AI
Bosch Group
Brainalyzed
Continental AG
DoBots
Hydromea S A
Lexalytics
Nvidia
Resson
Sentien Robotics
SpaceX
Who will benefit from this report?
Business Leaders & Business Developers
Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Policy Makers, Analysts and Planners
Tech Companies
Current Technologies
Particle Swarm Optimization
Ant System
Bees Algorithm
Fireworks Algorithm
River Formation Dynamics Algorithm
Intelligent Waterdrops Algorithm
Gravitational Search Algorithm
Shuffled Frog Leaping Algorithm
Cuckoo Search Algorithm
Segmentation
Region
Americas
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Africa
Technology
Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO)
Ant System
Bees Algorithm
Fireworks Algorithm
River Formation Dynamics Algorithm
Intelligent Water Drops
Gravitational search algorithm
Shuffled Frog-Leaping
Cuckoo Search
Technique
Optimization
Routing
Scheduling
Clustering
Application
Robotics
Drone
Human Swarming
Missile
End-User
Government
Private Companies
Military
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0w3a2
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900