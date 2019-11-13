The World’s Top Miner Appoints Its Next CEO

(Bloomberg) -- BHP Group appointed Mike Henry, the head of its Australian mines, as chief executive officer to steer the world’s top miner through major challenges confronting the industry.

Henry, 53, a Canadian-born executive who joined BHP in 2003 from Mitsubishi Corp., previously led the company’s marketing division and coal operations. He will take up his new position on Jan. 1, the company said in a statement Thursday.

His elevation to the role in place of 62-year-old Andrew Mackenzie, in the post since 2013, clears the way for a fresh leader as the mining industry prepares to meet a challenge of slower growth in China, source of more than half of BHP’s revenue, and increasing pressure over environmental concerns.

“His biggest challenge will be to keep the return on assets going -- they’ve had the advantage of growing iron ore over the last 4-5 years, but that’s tapered off,” said David Lennox, a resources analyst at Fat Prophets. “They’ve really now got to look at what’s going to be the next item to grow them.”

Henry had long been among the leading contenders for the job, a group that included other executives, such as Chief Financial Officer Peter Beaven. A few months ago, BHP approached external candidates including Anglo American Plc boss Mark Cutifani about the position, according to people familiar with the matter.

Regarded by investors and staff as thoughtful and diplomatic, Henry built a public profile at BHP by leading the company’s opposition to proposals for a new tax on iron ore production.

“We will unlock even greater value from our ore bodies and petroleum basins by enabling our people with the capability, data and technology to innovate and improve,” said Henry, who will earn a base salary of $1.7 million. “We must operate safely, with discipline and reduce our impact on the environment.”

Mackenzie will step down from his post at the end of this year, and retire from BHP at the end of June.

