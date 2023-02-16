World Trade & Customs Directory 2023: Access to 10,000+ Senior Officials and Working-level Decision-makers Across the WTO, WCO, European Union, OECD, MERCOSUR, OAS, and NAFTA and APEC
Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Trade & Customs Directory 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The World Trade & Customs Directory is the world's only specialized directory of trade and customs officials around the globe.
This Directory provides specialized information on government agencies, officials, and institutions throughout the world that regulate trade in goods and services. With its unique organizational charts and extensive directory listings of foreign officials, the World Trade & Customs Directory is an indispensable strategic resource for all international trade practitioners.
Its 1,200 pages help you understand and work with governments in over 110 major trading countries, as well as the World Trade Organization, the World Customs Organization, the European Union, the OECD, MERCOSUR, OAS, and the NAFTA and APEC Secretariats.
Detailed directory information gives you access to over 10,000 senior officials and working-level decision-makers. Entries include titles, names, reporting relationships, telephone, fax, email and URL addresses. Subscribers also receive online access to an updated version of the directory to keep them current on important changes in personnel.
CONTENTS & FEATURES: Countries & Organizations Covered
10,000 officials in over 340 agencies in over 110 major trading countries
35 detailed organizational charts
Entries include names, titles, reporting relationships and full contact details
Description of agency functions and responsibilities
Types of Agencies & Officials
Trade negotiators and policymakers
Antidumping and countervailing duty officials
Export licensing officials
Customs officials dealing with tariffs and import
Government specialists for each country
Customs officials at major ports worldwide
Specialized embassy contacts in both foreign and domestic embassies
Directory of trade and customs associations
Reference Materials
Treaties, trade agreements, and memberships
Summaries of trade barriers reports
Economic, import, export and invest data
Tariff and quota information
Customs requirements country-by-country.
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hpu1d2-trade-and?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900