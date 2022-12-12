U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.59
    +35.21 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,841.85
    +365.39 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,087.75
    +83.13 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,812.58
    +15.92 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.14
    +2.12 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.80
    -18.90 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6090
    +0.0420 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7980
    +1.2480 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,048.00
    -134.02 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.44
    +2.78 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

The World Travel & Tourism Council Announces Collaboration with UNWTO and Sustainable Hospitality Alliance at COP15

·4 min read

Travel & Tourism sector commits to vision to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During COP15 in Montreal today, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance (the Alliance) announced a new collaboration which will bring together the public and private sectors in a shared vision to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

The vision sees the global Travel & Tourism sector supporting and inspiring governments, businesses, and society to implement the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework and help to transform our relationship with the natural world.

Signatories to the vision have committed to adopt a nature positive approach to tourism through integrating biodiversity safeguards by reducing carbon emissions, the impact of pollution, the unsustainable use of resources, and by protecting and restoring nature and its wildlife.

This collaboration follows the release of WTTC's 'Nature Positive Travel & Tourism' report, which was created jointly with ANIMONDIAL, and focuses on halting and reversing damage to nature so the living world can recover from its current depleted state. This involves minimizing ongoing harm and taking positive action to restore nature to produce an overall benefit to biodiversity and help achieve Net Zero.

Almost 150 organizations have signed up for the vision so far including international hotel groups, tour operators, travel agents, destinations, and international wildlife charities.

Complementing the power of the private sector, UNWTO, as the voice of tourism at the global governance level, will work to bring governments and international organizations on board and announce the shared vision of tourism as a pillar of wildlife conservation and habitat protection.

Progress will also be guided by UNWTO's trusted data and analysis, including the groundbreaking Measuring the Sustainability of Tourism (MST) initiative and its growing International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories (INSTO).

The vision forecasts a future where governments implement policies that integrate biodiversity safeguards throughout their operations and the supply chain. The vision will also enable the sector to take action to avoid or minimize negative impacts on nature and play a proactive role in the protection and restoration of biodiversity.

Integral to this will be an enhanced recognition of the importance of clean oceans for the sector, with around 40% of the global 'Blue Economy' related to tourism, according to UNWTO data.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "Travel and nature are intrinsically linked. Millions of people travel to explore nature and feel a connection they cannot get through computer screens. Whether it is hiking to see the mountain gorillas in Rwanda or snorkeling at the Red Sea, people want to see the world's most amazing wildlife first-hand. It restores the human soul.

"Wildlife tourism creates over $340 billion each year and supports more than 21 million jobs around the world. Today's collaboration between WTTC, UNWTO and the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, spearheading the sector's vision to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030, shows our commitment to preserve the planet for future generations."

Zoritsa Urosevic, Executive Director at UNWTO and Special Representative to the United Nations in Geneva said: "A people-centered agenda for biodiversity is the path towards a more sustainable tourism. As part of the broad Alliance of stakeholders for 'Nature Positive Travel & Tourism', UNWTO shows its commitment to the Global Biodiversity Framework of COP15 – making tourism the Guardian of Nature.

"New governance and business models, enhanced capacity to monitor positive change and scaling up green jobs are all part of the solution as we move ahead together."

Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance said: "As an industry that relies on our natural world for everything from our buildings to attracting guests to outstanding locations across the globe, we recognize the immense importance of protecting our beautiful planet.

"Collaboration across sectors and across borders is essential to halt and reverse biodiversity loss. We are proud to partner with WTTC and UNWTO to help transition the industry's relationship with nature and make Nature Positive Tourism a reality."

The three bodies are calling on Travel & Tourism bodies to adopt the vision. Organizations can show their commitment here.

About the World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) represents the global travel & tourism private sector. Members include 200 CEOs, Chairs and Presidents of the world's leading travel & tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries. For more than 30 years, WTTC has been committed to raising the awareness of governments and the public of the economic and social significance of the travel & tourism sector.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-world-travel--tourism-council-announces-collaboration-with-unwto-and-sustainable-hospitality-alliance-at-cop15-301700744.html

SOURCE World Travel & Tourism Council

Recommended Stories

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • Royal Caribbean Making Popular Extra-Fee Add-on Free in 2023

    Cruise lines, especially Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line have a lot of added fees in addition to your base cruise fare. Some families opt for walkie-talkies, which don't work that well on a large ship, while others use whiteboards left on the outside of their cabins.

  • Disney Theme Park Rival Rolling Out New Attraction

    Keeping up with all of the new developments at theme park operators Walt Disney Co. and Comcast's Universal Studios is a huge challenge for other amusement parks, such as Six Flags Entertainment and Cedar Fair Entertainment. Disney opened Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney World's Epcot in May. It also plans to open in Spring 2023 Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando and Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway also next year in Toontown at Disneyland.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Disney World, Disneyland Make a Change Guests Will Love

    The theme park company has generally been charging for things that were once free, so this is a welcome change.

  • American Airlines And JetBlue Airways Tap Their Alliance Amid Antitrust Regulatory Opposition

    American Airlines Group, Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) and JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) looked to expand domestic and short-haul international flying next year under their Northeast Alliance (NEA). They looked to add a wide variety of new nonstop destinations set to take off from New York's LaGuardia Airport (LGA), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in 2023. Next year, the NEA will fly nearly 300 daily departures from New York's John F. Kennedy Ai

  • Walt Disney Imagineering share peek at new Epcot attraction

    Walt Disney Imagineering, the think tank/creative arm of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), revealed a peek at its next addition to Epcot at Walt Disney World. The division's Instagram page shared an image of the work being done at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana attraction in the new World Nature area of Epcot. Part of the trail-like attraction's goal appears to use the iconic "Moana" film to provide education on how the water cycle works.

  • Americans Flock to Europe for Holiday Shopping Binge

    U.S. tourists taking advantage of the strong dollar have helped brands such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton make up for the loss of big-spending Chinese tourists.

  • Economic weakness ‘not showing up in leisure travel,’ Travel + Leisure CEO says

    Leisure travel bookings continue to take off despite economists factoring in recession risks for next year.

  • Delta Air Lines is bringing back flights to Cuba in 2023

    Delta Air Lines will restart two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport to Havana, Cuba starting on April 10.

  • Video: Orlando International Airport sees flights canceled, delayed over jet fuel shortage

    If you plan on catching a flight at Orlando International Airport be sure to check your flight status.

  • JetBlue Delivers Long-Overdue Loyalty Update But Is It Too Complex?

    JetBlue Airways has finally made long overdue improvements to its loyalty program True Blue. The New York-based carrier announced on December 7 it’s expanding its elite Mosaic programs and creating a level of mileage accumulation named tiles that enables customers to obtain perks before reaching mosaic levels of flying. However, loyalty program experts question whether […]

  • 5 Overrated Places To Retire — and Where You Should Go Instead

    If you've been saving for retirement and your date is drawing near, where you take your nest egg will determine how well you live off of it. The country's most popular retirement destinations are...

  • LA’s Oscars Museum Is a Hot Ticket as Box Office Struggles

    (Bloomberg) -- The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is a smash-hit at the box office.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluAfter cost overruns, construction delays and the pandemic, the

  • Universal Studios Florida Adding 'Land' for Beloved Characters

    With a whole new theme park under construction (Epic Universe), few people expected Disney World's big rival to make a major addition.

  • China domestic searches for hotels surge after easing restrictions - KAYAK

    KAYAK on Friday said searches for hotels jumped more than 100% over the past two days compared to last year and over 50% compared to 2019, in a market where travel companies have struggled with Beijing's zero-COVID policy. "I anticipate the world's second biggest travel market will fully reopen soon after almost three years," said KAYAK Chief Executive Steve Hafner in a statement. Searches on other travel platforms such as Trip.com also surged last week as the public cheered China's easing travel curbs.

  • TUI hopes for strong summer for travel despite inflation

    TUI, the world's largest holiday company, is seeing growing demand for travel despite the energy crisis and double-digit inflation, the company said on Monday, as it sets its sights on strong business in the summer of 2023. The number of people booking early for the popular summer holiday season was up on the same period last year, said Stefan Baumert, the head of the group's German business, upon presenting the company's 2023 summer programme.

  • Weather – live: Snow and ice causes travel disruption across major roads and rail networks

    Temperatures dipped to below -15C overnight in parts of Scotland

  • UK weather: Flights delayed and cancelled due to cold snap

    Passengers at Stansted, Heathrow and Gatwick airports have seen their travel plans disrupted.

  • Disney Rival Universal Unveils New Attractions

    Walt Disney Co. and Universal theme parks are in constant competition building new rides and attractions and updating older ones to capture guests. Most fans of Disney parks already know that Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Disney World's Magic Kingdom will close after the final day of the ride on Jan. 22 to begin a transformation of the ride to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, featuring a "Princess and the Frog" theme. Mickey's Toontown land at Disneyland has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.