U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,002.75
    -30.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,639.00
    -187.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,769.50
    -140.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.40
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.90
    -8.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.99
    +0.18 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2300
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9770
    -0.1880 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,615.23
    -313.75 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.02
    -16.26 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.79
    -8.57 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

World Value-Based Care Analytics Report 2022: Examine, Evaluate and Profile 17 Leading Vendors

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2022 Analytics for Value-Based Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report will assist all healthcare stakeholders in understanding what is available in the market today and the relative strengths of each vendor in helping provider organizations migrate to VBC. No other report provides this level of depth and breadth to assist organizations in becoming a data-driven enterprise and being successful in their future journey to VBC.

In "Analytics for Value-Based Care", we examine, evaluate and profile 17 leading vendors. Our analysis combines primary and secondary research, including in-depth demos with each vendor, to assess the relative strength of their solutions to facilitate a health systems migration to VBC.

The shift to value-based care (VBC) has long been an industry talking point in healthcare, among vendors, providers, and patients alike. Perhaps predictably, for a sea change of this magnitude, migration to these new reimbursement models has been slow. Notably, COVID-19 hammering hospital systems' typical fee-for-service business model left little wiggle room to implement a new pricing structure like the VBC model, and some systems that had planned for the shift were forced to backtrack.

As value-based care becomes increasingly seen by policy makers as the most viable option to "bend the cost curve," policy and incentives are aligning for the adoption of value-based care. IT-based solutions are becoming more robust, while legislation like TEFCA and the 21st Century CURES Act are cementing the direction forward.

So, what would it take for a hospital system to successfully drive this shift to VBC? What solutions can health IT vendors bring to market that facilitate this transformation? In this latest report, "Analytics for Value-Based Care", we examine the leading vendors who are tackling this problem with analytics solutions that are foundational to success in any VBC program.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has been leading the migration to VBC through a number of programs, many of which now have downside risk. Most notably are the Medicare Shared Savings Plan (MSSP), an accountable care organization (ACO) model, and Medicare Advantage. The new REACH ACO model goes even further towards capitation.

Medicaid, administered at the state level, is also increasingly moving to VBC models of reimbursement. Today, several states have migrated their Medicaid payment structure to a full capitation model, wherein provider organizations are paid a fixed, negotiated fee per patient per month.

Commercial payers are also following the government's lead, most notably through Medicare Advantage, and some large, self-insured employers are pursuing VBC via direct contracting with health systems.

There are three main functional analytic categories for VBC: network design and optimization, facilitating care management (includes population risk assessment), and contract negotiation/management.

Key Topics Covered:

KEY TAKEAWAYS

CORE ATTRIBUTES OF ANALYTICS FOR VALUE-BASED CARE (VBC)

  • 'Enterprise Data Warehouse Combining Multiple Datastreams to Enable.

HOW ANALYTICS ENABLES VALUE-BASED HEALTHCARE

  • Opportunity Analysis

  • Contract Execution

  • Partnership and Network Optimization

ANALYTICS FOR VBC: PRODUCT TRENDS

  • Self-service Analytics for Healthcare

  • Increasing Convergence of Payer-Provider Needs

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

  • Gravity and Da Vinci Projects

  • Future Opportunities Look Bright for VBC

ANALYTICS FOR VBC: MARKET TRENDS

  • Market-Specific Trends

  • CMS Leads the Industry in Promoting VBC

  • Commercial Value-based Care Programs

  • Employer Value-based Programs

  • Obstacles and Challenges to VBC Adoption

  • Top Five Trends to Watch

VENDOR CATEGORIES

  • Vendor Profile Inclusion Criteria:

  • 3 live customers and $2 million in relevant annual revenue

  • EHR Vendors

  • Population Health Management

  • Best-of-Breed

PRODUCT CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS

  • Qualifications and Caveats

  • Analytics for VBC

MARKET CATEGORIES AND DESCRIPTIONS

  • Market Categories

  • Vendor Profiles

  • Notable VBC Analytics Market Leaders

  • Companies to Watch

  • About the Analyst Team

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98huuv-analytics?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • Google is cutting 346 workers in the Bay Area, including at the Googleplex

    Less than a week after Google announced it was slashing 12,000 workers, it laid out just how many would be cut in the Bay Area and statewide.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Abbott Laboratories Not Yet in the Clear as We Approach Earnings

    Abbott Laboratories is expected to report earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Let's check the condition of the charts and indicators before shareholders get the company report card. In this daily bar chart of ABT, below, I can see that prices have rallied from late October.

  • Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn

    Most of the top 10 high-growth jobs "help companies do more with less." Many seem to be middle manager positions.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • Singapore’s Sea Is Said to Eye Sale of Phoenix Labs to Cut Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. is considering a sale of Vancouver-based indie developer Phoenix Labs as the Southeast Asian internet giant slashes costs and focuses on its core business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBl

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved For Retirement Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • Google to Reduce Top Executive Bonuses, CEO Sundar Pichai Says

    Google Chief Executive  Sundar Pichai said top executives would take pay cuts following the largest round of layoffs in the company’s history. The comments came after Google’s parent company, Alphabet announced last week that it would eliminate about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of staff, its first major layoff since 2009. Vice presidents at Google can make base salaries of more than $550,000 a year, according to a job posting from the company.

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • China’s Economic Recovery May Keep Natural Gas Market Tight in 2023, Top Exporter Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery could keep the natural gas market tight this year, said Australia’s biggest exporter.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe real impact of Beijing’s exit from C

  • Gasoline Prices Are on the Rise Again—and Stocks of Refiners Are Soaring

    U.S. prices are up an average of 35 cents a gallon so far in 2023. The rise is helping propel stocks like Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum.

  • ‘It is an employer’s market’: Tech layoffs may have turned the Great Resignation into the Great Recommitment

    The flood of recently laid-off tech workers on the job market has upended the dynamic between employers and employees, leading to prolonged job searches.

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Perfect for Your Retirement Accounts in 2023

    Warren Buffett's still got it. Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), once again crushed the market in 2022, besting the S&P 500's 18% decline (factoring in dividends) with a nearly 4% gain. For over five decades, Buffett has earned fortunes for Berkshire's shareholders by buying and holding high-quality, low-risk stocks.