World Value Chain Compression Transformative Megatrends Report 2021: Platform Disintermediation, Unbundling, Product Digitalization, D2C, Advanced Technologies, Key Business Implications
This study offers a comprehensive view of the new trends in the value chain. It focuses on the various models that are leading to the shortening of various value chain stages.
The study includes an in-depth representation of various emerging business models that support value chain compression. It also offers a comparative mapping of customer journey across various industries' value chains. In addition, the study provides insight on the key impact of value chain compression across businesses and examines the new opportunities arising due to the shortening of the stages of value delivery.
Transformative business solutions and customer-centric business models are compressing the value chain. Vertical integration is causing value chain dynamics to change, with new entrants offering end-to-end solutions across the upstream and the downstream stages. The value chain will move from the current product-centric model to consumer-centric data, systems, and services in the new compact ecosystem. New technologies such as AR/VR, AI, and Blockchain will not only enable value-added customized solutions but will also reduce value chain inefficiencies.
Disparate generational preferences toward purchases impact the overall customer journey. Millennials prefer automated customer service and Gen Zs place high value on personalization, which is pushing retailers to redesign the value chain with a focus on direct customer communication. The growing trend of digitalization in the retail space is also encouraging businesses to explore new delivery and fulfilment models that will reduce the gestation gap between product order and delivery.
Advanced technologies, digital platforms, and direct-to-consumer models will result in value chain compression, reduced friction, and a decrease in the total number of steps in future customer journeys. Evolving consumer purchase trends such as the demand for more personalized products, same-day delivery, and innovative and informative purchase experiences enable the delivery of high-volume products (direct from the supplier/manufacturing hub to the customer). Companies are looking to set up digital ecosystem business models and provide several interconnected services through a single platform. This will offer multiple touchpoints and also shorten customer journeys.
The digitalization of customer services and the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, predictive analytics, and Blockchain are opening up several opportunities for companies to shorten the value chain, mainly in the media and entertainment, insurance, automotive, and payment industries. Value chain compression offers numerous economic benefits such as decreased capital and infrastructure costs; for example, Blockchain reduces several steps around validation, tracking, clearing, and risk mitigation, which allows the companies (financial institutions) that use this technology to reduce infrastructure costs by 30%.
Key Issues Addressed
How will traditional value chain models evolve in the near future?
Which parts of the value chain will get compressed?
Which emerging business models are supporting value chain evolution?
How will new entrants transform traditional value propositions?
How will the customer journey evolve in future?
How will new value chain proficiencies impact future customer journeys?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Dashboard
Our Mega-Trend Universe - Compressing Value Chain Impact
Key Findings
Study Overview - How to Read this Study
Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Key Models Driving Value Chain Compression
Evolving Trends in Customer Journeys
Value Chain Compression - Case Examples
Key Models Driving Value Chain Compression
4. Model 1 - Platform Disintermediation
OTT Media Services
OTT Business Models - Future
Future Customer Journey Mapping
Case Examples of Innovation in OTT Media Services
5. Model 2 - Unbundling
The Insurance Sector
Future Evolution of the Insurance Value Chain
Future Customer Journey Mapping
Unbundling of the Insurance Value Chain - Case Examples
6. Model 3 - Product Digitalization
Tesla's Digitalization Strategy
Tesla's Single Digital Platform Approach
Future Customer Journey Mapping
Case Examples of Innovative Product Digitalization
7. Model 4 - D2C
Innovative Trends in D2C Retail
Future Shifts in D2C Retail
Future Customer Journey Mapping
Case Examples of Innovative D2C Companies
8. Model 5 - Advanced Technologies
Blockchain in Payment Value Chains
Future Trends in the Blockchain-Based Payment Model
Future Customer Journey Mapping
Case Examples
9. Key Business Implications
Value Chain Compression - Key Impact on Businesses
Key-Value Prepositions
Future Shifts in Global Value Chains
10. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Ecosystem to Offer Interconnected Services Through a Single Platform
Growth Opportunity 2: Retail Analytics for End-to-End Value Chain Optimization
Growth Opportunity 3: Flexible Fulfillment Models to Address the Growing Challenges of Last-mile Deliveries
Growth Opportunity 4: Innovative D2C Services to Reduce Excessive Customer Service Costs
Critical Success Factors for Growth
11. Next Steps
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Your Next Steps
12. Appendix
Our Mega Trend Universe
