World Value Chain Compression Transformative Megatrends Report 2021: Platform Disintermediation, Unbundling, Product Digitalization, D2C, Advanced Technologies, Key Business Implications

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformative Megatrends Driving Value Chain Compression" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This study offers a comprehensive view of the new trends in the value chain. It focuses on the various models that are leading to the shortening of various value chain stages.

The study includes an in-depth representation of various emerging business models that support value chain compression. It also offers a comparative mapping of customer journey across various industries' value chains. In addition, the study provides insight on the key impact of value chain compression across businesses and examines the new opportunities arising due to the shortening of the stages of value delivery.

Transformative business solutions and customer-centric business models are compressing the value chain. Vertical integration is causing value chain dynamics to change, with new entrants offering end-to-end solutions across the upstream and the downstream stages. The value chain will move from the current product-centric model to consumer-centric data, systems, and services in the new compact ecosystem. New technologies such as AR/VR, AI, and Blockchain will not only enable value-added customized solutions but will also reduce value chain inefficiencies.

Disparate generational preferences toward purchases impact the overall customer journey. Millennials prefer automated customer service and Gen Zs place high value on personalization, which is pushing retailers to redesign the value chain with a focus on direct customer communication. The growing trend of digitalization in the retail space is also encouraging businesses to explore new delivery and fulfilment models that will reduce the gestation gap between product order and delivery.

Advanced technologies, digital platforms, and direct-to-consumer models will result in value chain compression, reduced friction, and a decrease in the total number of steps in future customer journeys. Evolving consumer purchase trends such as the demand for more personalized products, same-day delivery, and innovative and informative purchase experiences enable the delivery of high-volume products (direct from the supplier/manufacturing hub to the customer). Companies are looking to set up digital ecosystem business models and provide several interconnected services through a single platform. This will offer multiple touchpoints and also shorten customer journeys.

The digitalization of customer services and the adoption of technologies such as cloud computing, predictive analytics, and Blockchain are opening up several opportunities for companies to shorten the value chain, mainly in the media and entertainment, insurance, automotive, and payment industries. Value chain compression offers numerous economic benefits such as decreased capital and infrastructure costs; for example, Blockchain reduces several steps around validation, tracking, clearing, and risk mitigation, which allows the companies (financial institutions) that use this technology to reduce infrastructure costs by 30%.

Key Issues Addressed

  • How will traditional value chain models evolve in the near future?

  • Which parts of the value chain will get compressed?

  • Which emerging business models are supporting value chain evolution?

  • How will new entrants transform traditional value propositions?

  • How will the customer journey evolve in future?

  • How will new value chain proficiencies impact future customer journeys?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • Our Mega-Trend Universe - Overview

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

  • Our Mega-Trend Universe - Compressing Value Chain Impact

  • Key Findings

  • Study Overview - How to Read this Study

  • Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Key Models Driving Value Chain Compression

  • Evolving Trends in Customer Journeys

  • Value Chain Compression - Case Examples

  • Key Models Driving Value Chain Compression

4. Model 1 - Platform Disintermediation

  • OTT Media Services

  • OTT Business Models - Future

  • Future Customer Journey Mapping

  • Case Examples of Innovation in OTT Media Services

5. Model 2 - Unbundling

  • The Insurance Sector

  • Future Evolution of the Insurance Value Chain

  • Future Customer Journey Mapping

  • Unbundling of the Insurance Value Chain - Case Examples

6. Model 3 - Product Digitalization

  • Tesla's Digitalization Strategy

  • Tesla's Single Digital Platform Approach

  • Future Customer Journey Mapping

  • Case Examples of Innovative Product Digitalization

7. Model 4 - D2C

  • Innovative Trends in D2C Retail

  • Future Shifts in D2C Retail

  • Future Customer Journey Mapping

  • Case Examples of Innovative D2C Companies

8. Model 5 - Advanced Technologies

  • Blockchain in Payment Value Chains

  • Future Trends in the Blockchain-Based Payment Model

  • Future Customer Journey Mapping

  • Case Examples

9. Key Business Implications

  • Value Chain Compression - Key Impact on Businesses

  • Key-Value Prepositions

  • Future Shifts in Global Value Chains

10. Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Ecosystem to Offer Interconnected Services Through a Single Platform

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Retail Analytics for End-to-End Value Chain Optimization

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Flexible Fulfillment Models to Address the Growing Challenges of Last-mile Deliveries

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Innovative D2C Services to Reduce Excessive Customer Service Costs

  • Critical Success Factors for Growth

11. Next Steps

  • Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

  • Your Next Steps

  • List of Exhibits

  • Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

  • Our Mega Trend Universe

 Companies Mentioned

  • Tesla

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dafzyg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-value-chain-compression-transformative-megatrends-report-2021-platform-disintermediation-unbundling-product-digitalization-d2c-advanced-technologies-key-business-implications-301569400.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

