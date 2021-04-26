World Video Analytics Market Report 2021-2025: Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School
The video surveillance market has been growing for many years, but the introduction of video analytics technology has facilitated users to extract added value from their video surveillance. Based on deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) it has transformed the video into actionable intelligence. With the growing presence of many market players comprising top-tier and mid-tier companies, the video analytics market is becoming eminently competitive. Video analytics enables users to analyze, organize, and share insights gained from the data collected to make smarter and better decisions. It can also enhance coordination across and within organizations.
The report covers the market for video analytics with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for video analytics in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025. The scope of the study includes all the vendors offering video surveillance along with video analytics solutions, and the various costs associated with services, such as support and maintenance, consulting education, and training. However, hardware required to deploy VA solutions; costs associated with video management software and networking infrastructure; vendors who offer only video surveillance solutions; and VA solutions implemented by consumers, such as smart homes, are not included in the study.
In this report, the market has been segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global video analytics market and analyzes market trends. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of video analytics solution providers.
The report includes:
63 data tables and 56 additional tables
An overview of the global market for video analytics
Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Highlights of the new technological developments and quantification of video analytics market based on deployment, component, type, application, vertical and geography
Coverage of evolution and history of video analytics, and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
Evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast and impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video analytics market
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd., Hikvision, Huawei Technologies. Ltd., NEC Corp. and AllGovision
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
History of Video Surveillance and Analytics
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Analytics
Value Chain Analysis
Market Ecosystem
Video Analytics Use Cases
Enforcement of Parking Regulations
Customized Face Recognition to Manage Attendance and Prevent Security Breach
Retail Footfall Analytics to Compete in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Market
Weather Surveillance to Secure Transport
Intelligent Solution with Centralized Controls in High School
Enabling Law Enforcement for Better Community Safety
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment
On-premises
Cloud
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
Software
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Server-based
Edge-based
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Intrusion Management
Incident Detection
Traffic Monitoring
Automatic Number Plate Detection (ANPR)
People/Crowd Counting
Facial Recognition
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry Vertical
Introduction
City Surveillance
Critical Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Education
Retail
Key Benefits
Traffic Management
Defense and Border Security
Transportation and Logistics
Key Benefits
Hospitality and Entertainment
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Market Ranking
Market Leaders
Market Challenges
Emerging Players
Strategic Analysis
Acquisitions, Expansions and Investments
Collaborations and Partnerships
Product Launches and Enhancements
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Agent Video Intelligence
Allgovision
Assert Securtech Pvt. Ltd.
Aventura Technologies Inc.
Avigilon (Subsidiary Of Motorola Corp.)
Axis Communications Ab (Canon)
Axxonsoft
Bosch Security Systems
Briefcam (Canon)
Cisco Systems Inc
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd
Delopt
Digital Barriers
Genetec Inc.
Geovision
Gorilla Technology Group
Hikvision
Hitachi Vantara
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies. Ltd.
I2V Systems Pvt. Ltd
Identiv Inc.
Intellivision
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
Intuvision Inc.
Iomniscient
Ipsotek
Nec Corp.
Puretech Systems
Qognify
Senstar Corp.
Verint Systems Inc.
Viseum
