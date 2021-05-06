U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.66
    -5.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.83
    -0.80 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.30
    +30.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    27.44
    +0.92 (+3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3895
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0560
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,054.78
    -979.86 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.50
    -14.91 (-1.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

'Animal Crossing' and 'StarCraft' join the Video Game Hall of Fame

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
World Video Game Hall of Fame 2021 inductees

And then there were four. After narrowing down a list of 12 finalists, The Strong National Museum of Play has inducted four new titles to its World Video Game Hall of Fame. In order of release, they are 1982’s Microsoft Flight Simulator,1985’s Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?, 1998’s StarCraft and 2001’s Animal Crossing. They beat out the likes of the original Call of Duty, Portal, Guitar Hero and — checks notes — FarmVille to make it into this year’s class.

Incidentally, StarCraft is the second Blizzard game to join the hall after World of WarCraft was in the first selection of games inducted by the museum in 2015. Anyone can nominate a game, but a panel of journalists and video game historians helps The National Museum of Play make a final decision each year. They strive to choose entrants “that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general.” Past inductees include classics like Pong, Tetris, Mortal Kombat and Super Mario Kart.

