World Virtual & In-Person Mining Tech Hybrid Conference: London, United Kingdom - April 27-28, 2022

THE LEADING TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE PLATFORM FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Meet the leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at MiningTech World.

For 2022, we are transforming into a hybrid event to capture wider global audience in the new business environment and at the same time provide an in-person event experience for those travelling to London. This will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

Expect to meet more than 200 global attendees from more than 30 countries at this premier mining technology conference and exhibition in London, United Kingdom.

Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.

Hybrid event features for virtual attendees

We'll be broadcasting presentations and live interactive sessions from leading mining industry experts across the world. There'll be interaction, Q&A, polls and live virtual panel discussions. Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

LIVE STREAMED CONTENT

Log in online to virtual event platform to watch live conference presentations from anywhere in the world. You can interact with other participants in live chat, polls, and Q&A sessions.

ON-DEMAND ACCESS

If you miss any of the sessions or not in your time zone, you can log in at a time that suits you, and catch up on all presentations on-demand.

VIRTUAL 1-2-1 MEETINGS

Our virtual event platform enables you to see other attendees, initiative chat and schedule private virtual meetings.

ONLINE EXPO FOR 365 DAYS, 24/7

Our virtual event platform stays live for one year enabling you to visit the exhibition showcase featuring mining innovations, equipment and software anytime you want

What to expect?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.

LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS

The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.

NETWORKING

From speed networking to 1-2-1 meetings across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Who Should Attend:

Mining Company CIOs, IT Directors & Regional Heads

COOs, Chief Engineers, Automation, Heads of Technical Services

Chief Geologists

Heads of Operations & Production

Heads of TICA & Mine Managers

Technology Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

Environmental & Sustainability Managers

Local and International Investors & Financiers

Brokers & Corporate Advisors

Lawyers & Consultants

Speakers

EDSON ANTONIO

Global Artificial Intelligence Manager

Vale

Brazil

PIETER OOSTHUIZEN

Chief Digital & Information Officer

Vedanta Zinc International

South Africa

GRAEME O'NEILL

CEO

Bayhorse Silver

Canada

DR. DECLAN VOGT

Lecturer - Robotic & Automated Mining

Camborne School of Mines

United Kingdom

DR. ALI SOOFASTAEI

Industrial Global Project Leader, Artificial Intelligence Center/AI Project Leader, Vale

Australia

DOUGLAS MORRISON

President & CEO

CEMI - Centre for Excellence in Mining

Canada

MARK HOLMES

Health & Safety Manager

ICMM

United Kingdom

RYAN SIGGELKOW

Senior Vice President, Technology

HARD-LINE

Canada

DAVID MARTIN

Founder, Forge Consulting/Former Manager (Operational Technology), Glencore Copper

Zambia

KIMMO JARVINEN

Managing Director

Metallinjalostajat - Association of Finnish Steel and Metal Producers

Finland

PAUL TIM WHILLANS

Principal & Owner

Whillans Mine Studies Ltd

Canada

Kash Sirinan

DR. KASH SIRINANDA

Futurist & Founder

Elite Futurists & Mine Connector

Australia

CHRIS DOORNBOS

President & CEO

E3 Metals Corp

Canada

JORGE ROCCA

Sr. Area Sales Manager South America

Eagle Eye Networks

Peru

ADRIANA BASSI

Regional Infrastructure Manager IT/OT

BHP

Chile

ABDEL DIANI

Director of Distribution

Microdrones

Germany

RIKARD SVALL

Head of Mapping & Sales

5D Teknik

Sweden

MEDERIC SUON

IROC Manager

Societe Le Nickel

New Caledonia

DIRK DE BRUYN

Vice President, B2B - Global Industry

Total

France

JARED LAZERSON

CEO, Margaret Lake Diamonds/Chairman, MGX Minerals

Canada

RICHARD SPENCER

President & Director

Aurania Resources

Canada

