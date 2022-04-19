World Virtual & In-Person Mining Tech Hybrid Conference: London, United Kingdom - April 27-28, 2022
THE LEADING TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE PLATFORM FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
Meet the leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at MiningTech World.
For 2022, we are transforming into a hybrid event to capture wider global audience in the new business environment and at the same time provide an in-person event experience for those travelling to London. This will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.
Expect to meet more than 200 global attendees from more than 30 countries at this premier mining technology conference and exhibition in London, United Kingdom.
Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.
Hybrid event features for virtual attendees
We'll be broadcasting presentations and live interactive sessions from leading mining industry experts across the world. There'll be interaction, Q&A, polls and live virtual panel discussions. Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand.
LIVE STREAMED CONTENT
Log in online to virtual event platform to watch live conference presentations from anywhere in the world. You can interact with other participants in live chat, polls, and Q&A sessions.
ON-DEMAND ACCESS
If you miss any of the sessions or not in your time zone, you can log in at a time that suits you, and catch up on all presentations on-demand.
VIRTUAL 1-2-1 MEETINGS
Our virtual event platform enables you to see other attendees, initiative chat and schedule private virtual meetings.
ONLINE EXPO FOR 365 DAYS, 24/7
Our virtual event platform stays live for one year enabling you to visit the exhibition showcase featuring mining innovations, equipment and software anytime you want
What to expect?
TOP SPEAKERS
Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.
LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS
The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.
NETWORKING
From speed networking to 1-2-1 meetings across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Who Should Attend:
Mining Company CIOs, IT Directors & Regional Heads
COOs, Chief Engineers, Automation, Heads of Technical Services
Chief Geologists
Heads of Operations & Production
Heads of TICA & Mine Managers
Technology Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
Environmental & Sustainability Managers
Local and International Investors & Financiers
Brokers & Corporate Advisors
Lawyers & Consultants
Speakers
EDSON ANTONIO
Global Artificial Intelligence Manager
Vale
Brazil
PIETER OOSTHUIZEN
Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vedanta Zinc International
South Africa
GRAEME O'NEILL
CEO
Bayhorse Silver
Canada
DR. DECLAN VOGT
Lecturer - Robotic & Automated Mining
Camborne School of Mines
United Kingdom
DR. ALI SOOFASTAEI
Industrial Global Project Leader, Artificial Intelligence Center/AI Project Leader, Vale
Australia
DOUGLAS MORRISON
President & CEO
CEMI - Centre for Excellence in Mining
Canada
MARK HOLMES
Health & Safety Manager
ICMM
United Kingdom
RYAN SIGGELKOW
Senior Vice President, Technology
HARD-LINE
Canada
DAVID MARTIN
Founder, Forge Consulting/Former Manager (Operational Technology), Glencore Copper
Zambia
KIMMO JARVINEN
Managing Director
Metallinjalostajat - Association of Finnish Steel and Metal Producers
Finland
PAUL TIM WHILLANS
Principal & Owner
Whillans Mine Studies Ltd
Canada
Kash Sirinan
DR. KASH SIRINANDA
Futurist & Founder
Elite Futurists & Mine Connector
Australia
CHRIS DOORNBOS
President & CEO
E3 Metals Corp
Canada
JORGE ROCCA
Sr. Area Sales Manager South America
Eagle Eye Networks
Peru
ADRIANA BASSI
Regional Infrastructure Manager IT/OT
BHP
Chile
ABDEL DIANI
Director of Distribution
Microdrones
Germany
RIKARD SVALL
Head of Mapping & Sales
5D Teknik
Sweden
MEDERIC SUON
IROC Manager
Societe Le Nickel
New Caledonia
DIRK DE BRUYN
Vice President, B2B - Global Industry
Total
France
JARED LAZERSON
CEO, Margaret Lake Diamonds/Chairman, MGX Minerals
Canada
RICHARD SPENCER
President & Director
Aurania Resources
Canada
