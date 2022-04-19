U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

World Virtual & In-Person Mining Tech Hybrid Conference: London, United Kingdom - April 27-28, 2022

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Final days to register for the "Mining Tech World Hybrid Event" conference that has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

THE LEADING TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE PLATFORM FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Meet the leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at MiningTech World.

For 2022, we are transforming into a hybrid event to capture wider global audience in the new business environment and at the same time provide an in-person event experience for those travelling to London. This will enable you to network with colleagues from all around the globe, without encountering any travel restrictions or social distancing measures.

Expect to meet more than 200 global attendees from more than 30 countries at this premier mining technology conference and exhibition in London, United Kingdom.

Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.

Hybrid event features for virtual attendees

We'll be broadcasting presentations and live interactive sessions from leading mining industry experts across the world. There'll be interaction, Q&A, polls and live virtual panel discussions. Join in from wherever you are online either live or watch the sessions on-demand.

LIVE STREAMED CONTENT

Log in online to virtual event platform to watch live conference presentations from anywhere in the world. You can interact with other participants in live chat, polls, and Q&A sessions.

ON-DEMAND ACCESS

If you miss any of the sessions or not in your time zone, you can log in at a time that suits you, and catch up on all presentations on-demand.

VIRTUAL 1-2-1 MEETINGS

Our virtual event platform enables you to see other attendees, initiative chat and schedule private virtual meetings.

ONLINE EXPO FOR 365 DAYS, 24/7

Our virtual event platform stays live for one year enabling you to visit the exhibition showcase featuring mining innovations, equipment and software anytime you want

What to expect?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.

LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS

The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.

NETWORKING

From speed networking to 1-2-1 meetings across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Who Should Attend:

  • Mining Company CIOs, IT Directors & Regional Heads

  • COOs, Chief Engineers, Automation, Heads of Technical Services

  • Chief Geologists

  • Heads of Operations & Production

  • Heads of TICA & Mine Managers

  • Technology Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

  • Environmental & Sustainability Managers

  • Local and International Investors & Financiers

  • Brokers & Corporate Advisors

  • Lawyers & Consultants

Speakers

EDSON ANTONIO
Global Artificial Intelligence Manager
Vale
Brazil

PIETER OOSTHUIZEN
Chief Digital & Information Officer
Vedanta Zinc International
South Africa

GRAEME O'NEILL
CEO
Bayhorse Silver
Canada

DR. DECLAN VOGT
Lecturer - Robotic & Automated Mining
Camborne School of Mines
United Kingdom

DR. ALI SOOFASTAEI
Industrial Global Project Leader, Artificial Intelligence Center/AI Project Leader, Vale
Australia

DOUGLAS MORRISON
President & CEO
CEMI - Centre for Excellence in Mining
Canada

MARK HOLMES
Health & Safety Manager
ICMM
United Kingdom

RYAN SIGGELKOW
Senior Vice President, Technology
HARD-LINE
Canada

DAVID MARTIN
Founder, Forge Consulting/Former Manager (Operational Technology), Glencore Copper
Zambia

KIMMO JARVINEN
Managing Director
Metallinjalostajat - Association of Finnish Steel and Metal Producers
Finland

PAUL TIM WHILLANS
Principal & Owner
Whillans Mine Studies Ltd
Canada
Kash Sirinan

DR. KASH SIRINANDA
Futurist & Founder
Elite Futurists & Mine Connector
Australia

CHRIS DOORNBOS
President & CEO
E3 Metals Corp
Canada

JORGE ROCCA
Sr. Area Sales Manager South America
Eagle Eye Networks
Peru

ADRIANA BASSI
Regional Infrastructure Manager IT/OT
BHP
Chile

ABDEL DIANI
Director of Distribution
Microdrones
Germany

RIKARD SVALL
Head of Mapping & Sales
5D Teknik
Sweden

MEDERIC SUON
IROC Manager
Societe Le Nickel
New Caledonia

DIRK DE BRUYN
Vice President, B2B - Global Industry
Total
France

JARED LAZERSON
CEO, Margaret Lake Diamonds/Chairman, MGX Minerals
Canada

RICHARD SPENCER
President & Director
Aurania Resources
Canada

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4psw8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-virtual--in-person-mining-tech-hybrid-conference-london-united-kingdom---april-27-28-2022-301527753.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

