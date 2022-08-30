World to Witness Rapid Adoption of Automated Platelet Aggregation Devices Going Forward: Fact.MR Analysis

FACT.MR

Growing incidence of blood disorders is expected to primarily sculpt platelet aggregation devices market growth potential over the next five years

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This new Fact.MR study predicts the sales of platelet aggregation devices to rise at a phenomenal CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2027. As such, the global platelet aggregation devices market is estimated to surge to over US$ 1 billion by the end of 2027.



High prevalence of blood disorders coupled with rising healthcare expenditure is expected to drive platelet aggregation device demand. Supportive government initiatives, rapid technological advancements, high incidence of cardiovascular disorders, and a growing aging population are other factors that will drive platelet aggregation devices market growth over the years to come.

This new platelet aggregation devices market research analysis by analysts at Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has profiled key companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Instrumentation Laboratory, Haemonetics Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SENTINEL CH. SpA, Werfen, Pathway Diagnostics Limited, Haemochrom Diagnostica GmbH, and TemGroup.



Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7657



New Market Participants Should Invest in R&D to Widen the Scope of Their Research

Upcoming market players could focus on expanding their research scope to create novel and innovative products. New market entrants could focus their research on thrombocyte aggregation, factors that inhibit platelet aggregation, and anti-platelet aggregation to create novel solutions and make a mark in the global landscape. Platelet-rich plasma is trending as a quick and effective treatment for orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, sports injuries, and cardiothoracic diseases.



Companies in the platelet-rich plasma market are becoming aware of the benefits of platelet-rich plasma therapy for back pain. In December 2020, Basking Biosciences Inc., a private biopharmaceutical organization, announced that it had successfully raised US$ 5.4 million in a seed financing round. The company was working on exploring the role of vWF, a redundant mediator of platelet adhesion and aggregation, to develop a reversible thrombolytic therapy for acute ischemic stroke. Rising outbreaks of dengue & malaria and growing incidence of blood cancer are also expected to drive platelet aggregation system demand in this region.

Story continues

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7657

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the global platelet aggregation devices market enjoys a valuation of US$ 421 million.

Demand for platelet aggregation devices is anticipated to surge at an astounding CAGR of 20% over the next five years.

By 2027, sales revenue of the platelet aggregation devices market is expected to be US$ 1.05 billion.

Advancements in platelet aggregation system technologies, rising healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, increasing investments in healthcare R&D, and high prevalence of blood disorders are expected to favor platelet aggregation devices market growth.

Sales of platelet aggregation systems are projected to rise at 20.7% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 500 million by the end of 2027.

High cost of platelet aggregation systems, procedural limitations, and dearth of skilled professionals are anticipated to hurt platelet aggregation device growth to some extent.

In 2022, the U.S. platelet aggregation devices market stands at US$ 105 million.

Demand for platelet aggregation equipment in Germany is set to increase at a CAGR of 15% through 2027.

Quick Buy – Platelet Aggregation Devices Market Research Report:



https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7657

Key Segments in Platelet Aggregation Devices Industry Research

By Product : Systems Reagents Consumables & Accessories

By Application : Clinical Research

By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Other End Users

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA







Winning Strategy

Platelet aggregation device manufacturers are expected to eye mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to widen their business scope and increase their revenue generation capacity. Companies are also expected to increase their investments in the research and development sector to create new innovative products and solutions for platelet aggregation.

Manufacturers of platelet aggregation devices are expected to focus on launching new products that will help them maximize their sales potential and give them a competitive edge over other market players.

In July 2021, Sysmex Corporation, a leading name in the global platelet aggregation devices marketplace, announced the launch of new automated blood coagulation analyzers. CN-3500 and CN-6500 are capable of measuring platelet aggregation parameters and blood coagulation in hemostasis and thrombosis fields.

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., a manufacturer of wound closure devices, in February 2022, announced the launch of new hemostatic products and expanded its product portfolio. Hemostax Standard, one of the new products launched is a hemostat that helps surgeons control bleeding more efficiently.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global platelet aggregation devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (systems, reagents, consumables & accessories), application (clinical, research), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, other end users), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Arterial blood sampling systems market - The arterial blood sampling system withdraws oxygen (O2), and carbon dioxide (CO2) absorptions from arterial blood and instantly analyze oxygen, carbon dioxide levels and acidity (pH). It is also used to find out how well the lungs can move oxygen into the blood and remove carbon dioxide from the blood.



Dual Antiplatelet Therapy Market - Dual antiplatelet therapy is defined as the use of aspirin and P2Y12 receptor inhibitor to prevent blood clotting, and through a double mechanism, it prevents thrombotic complications. The dual antiplatelet therapy is often prescribed for patients who had a cardiac attack, had coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), or were treated with stents in coronary arteries.

Blood Bank Analyzers Market - Blood bank analyzers assist in the screening of blood cells, plasma, Rh factor and blood antigens in blood samples. Use of analyzers help in reduction of transfusion-related fatalities, such as HIV and thalassemia. Blood bank analyzers are the instruments, specially designed to optimize the laboratory efficiencies for blood grouping, screening of antibody and cross-matching procedures.

Blood Testing Devices Market - Diabetes and cholesterol majorly affects worldwide. Usually patient or nurse pricking finger for the test. Blood testing devices is easy to handle, easy to carry and easy to use and also help to keep glucose and cholesterol level under control. With the help of these devices can monitor and regulate glucose, cholesterol and ketone level regularly.

Plastic Blood Bags Market - The plastic blood bags are made up of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and plastic materials which have replaced the glass containers that were used earlier for blood storage. These plastic blood bags have a shelf life of around 42 days that makes them a suitable storage facility for blood. It is available in various types and multiple bags are interconnected with the help of clamps, tubes, needles, and so on.

Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market - The market for automated blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes is expanding as a result of rising awareness about the merits of automated labelers over manual labelers, increasing rates of chronic diseases & traffic accidents, and rising investments in the development of medical infrastructure across the world.

About Us:



Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158



