U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.70
    -67.59 (-1.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.78
    -644.62 (-2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,302.71
    -125.44 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.05
    -45.84 (-2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.45
    -4.88 (-6.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.00
    +22.10 (+1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0200 (-1.86%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.2320 (-6.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0134 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5690
    -1.6660 (-1.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,278.74
    -1,741.67 (-6.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    540.67
    -16.57 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.46
    -266.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

World Woman Foundation to Unveil 3rd Edition of World Woman Hour With the #BreakTheRole Campaign at Grammy Museum on March 31

WORLD WOMAN FOUNDATION
·4 min read

60 Mins to Inspire Women and Girls to Reimagine the New Future

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Today, World Woman Foundation announces the launch of the third edition of World Woman Hour, a powerful series spotlighting female leaders worldwide. World Woman Hour's #BreakTheRole campaign - Break the mold, Be Bold - features women breaking stereotypes, mindsets, records, and expectations to build an inclusive future for all.

On March 31, global leaders from 20+ countries will attend the World Woman Hour screening during the Women's History Month Annual Event hosted by the World Woman Foundation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Two hundred delegates will attend the conference and awards from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by the World Woman Hero awards and reception from 5 pm onwards at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

The campaign highlights a notable group of world-class leaders and their bold ideas for changing the world to educate, empower, and engage future female leaders as groundbreakers, ceiling smashers, and trailblazers. These dynamic women include high-achieving science, health, business, arts, and media-Jessica Watkins, American Astronaut; Marjan Neshat, Iranian American Actress, and Activist; Maggie Freleng, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter; Vivian Tu, Founder, Your Rich BFF; Emma Andrews, Vice President, Global Patient Advocacy, Pfizer; and Maria Weaver, President, WMX at Warner Music Group.

"As crises compound, women's workforce outcomes, economic opportunities, and healthcare needs are suffering, and the risk of global gender parity backsliding and intensifying. At the current rate of progress, it will take 287 years to reach full parity, so World Woman Hour brings women who lead from the frontlines by taking charge of the new future that is about equality, choice, and dignity of women in a bold new way," says Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

The hour will inform viewers how women lack access to healthcare, education, justice, and equal pay every hour and its impact on gender inequalities worldwide.

  • Nine hundred women will be jobless every hour due to a lack of mobility, tech skillset, and low STEM participation worldwide.

  • Over 1,000 women globally will lose economic opportunities every hour due to digital disparities.

  • Every hour, women worldwide are paid 15.6% per than men.

  • Every hour somewhere in the world, members of national parliaments or legislatures are making decisions on important issues worldwide; only 24.3% of these key people are women worldwide.

  • Every hour 2512 women and girls are uprooted by conflict, violence, and climate change, and 35 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

  • 48.1% of girls remain out of school every hour in some regions.

  • Every hour, 35 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth worldwide.

  • Every hour, women and girls spend an estimated 200 million hours daily collecting water.

The World Woman Foundation has worked with WPP affiliate agencies, including Hogarth Worldwide and their Gramercy Park Studios New York, to bring World Woman Hour to life. Headliner Partners include Endeavor Impact, Pfizer, Hootsuite, and BMW of North America. Max Mara is the Global Fashion Partner for World Woman Hour 2023.

World Woman Hour will premiere at 1 pm ET on March 31 at the Grammy Museum and stream on Youtube Live. For the latest additional news and to attend the conference in person, visit www.worldwomanhour.com anytime. Follow World Woman Hour on Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook to see more and share your hero using the #BreakTheRole hashtag.

About the World Woman Foundation

World Woman Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) public charity with a global footprint in 20 countries and 15,000 members worldwide. Our vision is to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Our global community of women leaders is committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls with long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity, and visibility. Over the last five years, we have built a network of 300 change-makers and 55,000 Global Mentorship Program Graduates in 20 countries who are solving the world's greatest challenges by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.

Contact Information

Stephanie Ecike
Director
stephanie.ecike@worldwomanfoundation.com
(510) 990-4275

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oJV11D4_Dw

SOURCE: World Woman Foundation

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743901/World-Woman-Foundation-to-Unveil-3rd-Edition-of-World-Woman-Hour-With-the-BreakTheRole-Campaign-at-Grammy-Museum-on-March-31

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui, 54, and his financier, Kin Ming Je, faced an indictment in federal court in Manhattan charging them with various crimes, including wire, securities and bank fraud. Guo was charged first in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok.

  • Autonomy founder Lynch fights extradition to US on fraud charges

    Tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch asked a London court to block his extradition to the United States to face criminal charges over Hewlett Packard's $11 billion acquisition of his software company Autonomy, arguing he should be prosecuted in Britain. Lynch – the co-founder of Autonomy, who was once hailed as Britain's answer to Bill Gates – faces 17 charges over the 2011 takeover, which was one of Britain's biggest tech deals.

  • Swiss Google workers stage walkout as job cuts hit Europe

    (Reuters) -Hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout on Wednesday at the company's office in Zurich, Switzerland, after more than 200 workers were laid off. In January, Google's parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce. The decision came amid a wave of job cuts across corporate America, particularly in tech, where companies have shed more than 290,000 workers since the start of the year, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi.

  • What's next in Ohio corruption probe after guilty verdicts?

    The largest corruption case in Ohio history culminated last week with guilty verdicts for ex-House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges, the former head of the Republican Party. Householder, 63, and Borges, 50, could spend up to 20 years in prison for their racketeering conspiracy convictions. The jury agreed with prosecutors that Householder orchestrated a $60 million bribery scheme, secretly funded by Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp., to secure his power, elect his allies and pass the bailout bill — and that Borges took part in a dirty-tricks campaign to protect the bailout law from referendum.

  • San Francisco's Black residents could get a $5 million reparations payout

    The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voiced broad and enthusiastic support for a draft report containing over 100 recommendations on how to compensate eligible Black adults for centuries of systemic racism and slavery.

  • US Labor Board judge rules Exxon must repay workers for suspended 401K match

    (Reuters) -A U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) administrative law judge on Monday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make whole 1,800 employees at two refineries for lost earnings during a suspension of employer contributions to a 401K plan in 2020 and 2021. Exxon suspended the matching employer contributions for all employees between Oct. 1, 2020 and Oct. 1, 2021 to save money while sustaining heavy financial losses during the downturn in fuel demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Administrative Law Judge Christal Key said in a ruling accompanying the order that Exxon engaged in bad-faith bargaining while meeting with United Steelworkers (USW) union locals representing workers at the company’s refineries in Baytown, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

  • Legal Loophole Lets This Startup Acquire Top Waterfront Miami and New York Real Estate at a Fraction of the Cost

    A legal loophole lets a startup social club acquire prime “waterfront” real estate at a fraction of the cost. The loophole allows ARKHAUS to launch clubs in the water under U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) jurisdiction. The clubs aren’t dingy boathouses. They're sleek, modern and luxurious — the kinds of places where you can sip a martini while watching the sunset over the water. The concept: By setting up shop on the water, the clubs boast incredible views and dodge many of the pesky regulations and fee

  • In Indian matchmaking, some women come with a surprising dealbreaker: their careers

    In the Indian matchmaking setup, there is a higher chance of a working woman or one with a plan to nurture a post-marriage career being rendered unmarriable. Unemployed women are more likely to receive interest from matrimonial suitors, a recently published research paper says.

  • After clashes, Pakistani police pause siege at ex-PM's home

    After clashing with supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan outside his home for a second day Wednesday, police paused their efforts to arrest the ousted premier for failing to appear in court last week on graft charges. Police had besieged the 70-year-old opposition leader’s house in the eastern city of Lahore since Tuesday as his supporters hurled rocks and bricks, and swung batons snatched from officers. Police fired tear gas and clashes went on into the afternoon Wednesday before subsiding.

  • Single men in the US now own fewer homes than single women — despite women earning $0.83 for every dollar men earn. Here's why this 'reverse gap' exists and what it means for you

    Call it a home run.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Failure, Executive Trades Probed by DOJ, SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities are examining the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank for misconduct by officers, including whether stock sales by executives violated trading rules, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire

  • Not magic: Opaque AI tool may flag parents with disabilities

    For the two weeks that the Hackneys’ baby girl lay in a Pittsburgh hospital bed weak from dehydration, her parents rarely left her side, sometimes sleeping on the fold-out sofa in the room. The couple was stunned when child welfare officials showed up, told them they were negligent and took away their daughter. “They had custody papers and they took her right there and then,” Lauren Hackney recalled.

  • Texas tax scammers charged with using stolen IDs to claim $111 million in bogus refunds

    The group is accused of hijacking ID theft victims’ tax accounts and steering phony refunds to themselves.

  • US Prosecutors Are Digging Into Group Chats on Terra Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors are scrutinizing chat-group conversations among prominent trading firms including Jump Trading Group and Jane Street Group about a potential bailout of the TerraUSD stablecoin project. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB WipeoutUS Backsto

  • Sri Lankan state workers strike, protesting high taxes

    Sri Lankan health, railway, port and other state workers were on a daylong strike Wednesday to protest against sharp increases in income taxes and electricity charges, as the island nation awaits approval of an International Monetary Fund package to aid its bankrupt economy. Most government hospitals around the country suspended their outpatient clinics because doctors, nurses and pharmacists were on strike. Trade unions say the increase in taxes and electricity charges have hit them hard amid difficulties from the country's worst economic crisis.

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil