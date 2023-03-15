World Woman Foundation to Unveil 3rd Edition of World Woman Hour With the #BreakTheRole Campaign at Grammy Museum on March 31

60 Mins to Inspire Women and Girls to Reimagine the New Future

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / Today, World Woman Foundation announces the launch of the third edition of World Woman Hour, a powerful series spotlighting female leaders worldwide. World Woman Hour's #BreakTheRole campaign - Break the mold, Be Bold - features women breaking stereotypes, mindsets, records, and expectations to build an inclusive future for all.

On March 31, global leaders from 20+ countries will attend the World Woman Hour screening during the Women's History Month Annual Event hosted by the World Woman Foundation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Two hundred delegates will attend the conference and awards from 9 am to 4 pm, followed by the World Woman Hero awards and reception from 5 pm onwards at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

The campaign highlights a notable group of world-class leaders and their bold ideas for changing the world to educate, empower, and engage future female leaders as groundbreakers, ceiling smashers, and trailblazers. These dynamic women include high-achieving science, health, business, arts, and media-Jessica Watkins, American Astronaut; Marjan Neshat, Iranian American Actress, and Activist; Maggie Freleng, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter; Vivian Tu, Founder, Your Rich BFF; Emma Andrews, Vice President, Global Patient Advocacy, Pfizer; and Maria Weaver, President, WMX at Warner Music Group.

"As crises compound, women's workforce outcomes, economic opportunities, and healthcare needs are suffering, and the risk of global gender parity backsliding and intensifying. At the current rate of progress, it will take 287 years to reach full parity, so World Woman Hour brings women who lead from the frontlines by taking charge of the new future that is about equality, choice, and dignity of women in a bold new way," says Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

The hour will inform viewers how women lack access to healthcare, education, justice, and equal pay every hour and its impact on gender inequalities worldwide.

Nine hundred women will be jobless every hour due to a lack of mobility, tech skillset, and low STEM participation worldwide.

Over 1,000 women globally will lose economic opportunities every hour due to digital disparities.

Every hour, women worldwide are paid 15.6% per than men.

Every hour somewhere in the world, members of national parliaments or legislatures are making decisions on important issues worldwide; only 24.3% of these key people are women worldwide.

Every hour 2512 women and girls are uprooted by conflict, violence, and climate change, and 35 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

48.1% of girls remain out of school every hour in some regions.

Every hour, 35 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth worldwide.

Every hour, women and girls spend an estimated 200 million hours daily collecting water.

The World Woman Foundation has worked with WPP affiliate agencies, including Hogarth Worldwide and their Gramercy Park Studios New York, to bring World Woman Hour to life. Headliner Partners include Endeavor Impact, Pfizer, Hootsuite, and BMW of North America. Max Mara is the Global Fashion Partner for World Woman Hour 2023.

World Woman Hour will premiere at 1 pm ET on March 31 at the Grammy Museum and stream on Youtube Live. For the latest additional news and to attend the conference in person, visit www.worldwomanhour.com anytime. Follow World Woman Hour on Instagram, Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook to see more and share your hero using the #BreakTheRole hashtag.

About the World Woman Foundation

World Woman Foundation is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) public charity with a global footprint in 20 countries and 15,000 members worldwide. Our vision is to empower 1 million women and girls worldwide by 2030. Our global community of women leaders is committed to scaling and accelerating the impact of women and girls with long-term investments to expand skills, connections, capacity, and visibility. Over the last five years, we have built a network of 300 change-makers and 55,000 Global Mentorship Program Graduates in 20 countries who are solving the world's greatest challenges by providing access to capital, community, coaching, and commerce opportunities.

