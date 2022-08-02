U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,092.00
    -28.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,565.00
    -202.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,860.50
    -102.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.10
    -13.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.29
    -0.60 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.31
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.56
    +3.23 (+15.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9980
    -0.6410 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,884.96
    -131.65 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.77
    -10.65 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

World X-Ray Security Screening Markets, 2022-2027: Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Aviation, Maritime, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Ray Security Screening (Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Aviation, Maritime, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Market - 2022-2027 - with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

X-Ray Security Screening market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.

The report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 24 national markets, detailing 2020-2027 market size of 156 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.

This report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global X-Ray Security Screening market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for X-Ray Security Screening market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The 2021-2027 X-Ray Security Screening Systems market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2022 X-Ray security screening products budgets.

  • New COVID-19 vaccines having an extremely high efficacy mean that the X-Ray Security Screening market will recover by 2023.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new X-Ray screening products and services.

  • The pandemic driven decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulted in a 2020-2021 drop of sales of X-Ray systems. The report forecasts that the market will recover by 2023.

  • E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in the need to screen postal

  • The Biden administration national security agenda

  • Contraband smuggling

  • China's internal security policy

Questions answered in this report include:

  • What are the trends of the 156 sub-markets during 2022-2027?

  • What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

  • Who are the decision-makers?

  • What drives the customers to purchase X-Ray based solutions and services?

  • What are the customers looking for?

  • What are the X-Ray security screening technology & services trends?

  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

  • How does COVID-19 affect the market?

The Global X-Ray Security Screening Market data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives. With a highly fragmented market the report addresses the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global X-Ray Security Screening market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 6 X-Ray Security Technology Markets:

  • Container-Vehicle Screening Systems

  • 1st Responders X-ray Systems

  • Small Aperture X-ray Systems

  • Medium Aperture X-ray Systems

  • Cargo Screening Systems - Cargo X Ray

  • People Screening Systems (AIT) & Other Technological Markets

By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets:

  • Aviation Security

  • Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray)

  • Maritime Security

  • Secured Perimeters & Buildings

  • Postal Items

  • Defense

By 24 National X-Ray Security Markets:

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Scandinavia

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • GCC (w/o Saudi Arabia)

  • Nigeria

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • Malaysia

  • Indonesia

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Asia-Pacific

By 4 Revenue Sources:

  • System Sales

  • Aftersale Revenues

  • Planning & Consulting Services

  • Training Services

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for the market sectors are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors

  • Business opportunities

  • SWOT analysis

  • Competitive analysis

  • Business environment

Companies Mentioned

  • 3DX-RAY

  • Adani

  • Analyzed Images

  • Astrophysics Inc.

  • Auto Clear U.S.

  • Eurologix Security Ltd

  • FISCAN

  • Gilardoni SpA

  • Inward Detection

  • Leidos Inc

  • LIXI Inc

  • MINXRAY Inc.

  • NUCTECH Co. Ltd

  • OSI Systems

  • Polimek Electronics

  • Rapiscan

  • S2 Global

  • SCANNA MSC Ltd.

  • Smiths Detection

  • Todd Research Ltd.

  • Vanderlande

  • Vidisco Ltd.

  • VOTI Detection

  • Westminster International

  • X-Ray Center Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsrtqh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Is in the Spotlight. The Risk to Tech Investors Is Growing.

    Technology investors are on pins and needles, waiting to see if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes her planned historic visit to Taiwan and whether it draws a response from China. While the likely outcome over the short term is more saber-rattling, the potential trip serves as a reminder of the significant risk that Taiwan represents for the U.S. technology sector. Most of the world’s advanced chips are made in Taiwan.

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • America's biggest warehouse is running out of room. It's about to get worse

    America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of the busiest U.S. warehouse complexes, things are about to get worse. Experts have warned the U.S. supply chain would get hit by the "bullwhip effect" if companies panic-ordered goods to keep shelves full and got caught out by a downturn in demand while shipments were still arriving from Asia.

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • BP Boosts Returns as Oil Refining and Trading Drive Profit Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after an “exceptional” in oil refining and trading lifted profits above even the highest expectations. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to sh

  • Boeing 787 deliveries could mean a $17 billion windfall: Morgan Stanley

    Boeing is nearing a much-needed win on the 787.

  • Shale Oil Stocks Drop: Devon Energy And Diamondback Energy Beat Earnings Estimates

    Shale oil producer stocks dropped Monday. Devon Energy and Diamondback Energy beat earnings predictions after the close.

  • A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report

    The company had in May confirmed an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking permission to supply baby food to the country. A2 Milk's stock price shot up as much as 12.2% to NZ$5.60 to hit its highest level since April 5. The media report suggested that FDA approval could be received "as soon as this week."

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • PepsiCo announces $550 million investment in Celsius

    Pepsi is investing $550 million in Celsius as it dives deeper into the ever-growing energy drink industry.

  • BP profits triple to $8.4bn as millions face rising energy bills

    Shareholders to get a 10% boost in payouts via dividends as company reports second highest profits in its history.

  • JetBlue will ‘face a significant price’ if Spirit merger falls through: Analyst

    Peter McNally, global sector lead for industrials materials and energy at Third Bridge, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for JetBlue's acquisition of Spirit Airlines, regulatory hurdles, and what it means for competing airlines.

  • India's GAIL rationing gas as former Gazprom unit cuts supplies

    India's largest gas distributor GAIL (India) Ltd has started gas rationing, cutting supplies to fertiliser and industrial clients after imports were hit under its deal with a former unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom, two sources familiar with the matter said. Lower gas supplies will affect impact India's urea production, and a sustained cut would lift imports of the soil nutrient, a fertiliser industry source aware of the cuts said.

  • Just Eat’s Lieferando Launches Rapid Delivery Hub in Berlin

    (Bloomberg) -- Just Eat Takeaway.com NV has launched its own service offering rapid delivery of grocery and convenience items in Berlin, pulling the firm deeper into an already crowded market.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanJust Eat’s so-called ‘dark store’ will target a delivery

  • President Biden tests positive for COVID-19 again

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani discusses President Biden testing positive for COVID-19 after taking Paxlovid as well as the latest developments in the monkeypox outbreak.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Japanese airlines stay hopeful on year helped by strong demand

    TOKYO (Reuters) -ANA Holdings and Japan Airline (JAL) maintained their positive earnings outlooks for the year on Monday as airlines see a strong recovery in demand while grappling with the challenges of COVID-19 and high fuel prices. A resurgence of the virus in Japan has slowed reservations for domestic flights, but factors including robust demand for international flights continue to support the positive outlook, ANA and JAL executives said. "Domestic passenger traffic is expected to be slightly lower than the full-year forecast for the second quarter," ANA Group CFO Kimihiro Nakahori said.

  • Oil slips as global demand concerns weigh, OPEC+ meeting eyed

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as OPEC+ producers meet this week to decide whether to increase supply. "These readings did nothing to mitigate the fears of recession," said Tamas Varga at oil broker PVM. Brent crude was down $1.40, or 1.4%, to $98.63 a barrel by 0817 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.00, or 1.1%, to $92.89.

  • Lundin Mining Confirms Sinkhole Near Ojos del Salado Operations in Chile

    (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") confirms that a sinkhole was detected near to its Minera Ojos del Salado operations in Chile on July 30, 2022.

  • Let's See How the Charts of Trimble Measure Up

    Trimble is a provider of precision equipment for the surveying, construction, and civil engineering markets. As the company preps its earnings release for this week, the charts have gotten my attention and they look promising.