World X-Ray Security Screening Markets, 2022-2027: Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Aviation, Maritime, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle
Dublin, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-Ray Security Screening (Land Transportation, Defense, Postal, Perimeter, Building, Aviation, Maritime, Baggage, Cargo, People, Container & Vehicle) Market - 2022-2027 - with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
X-Ray Security Screening market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.
The report contains a thorough analysis of 6 vertical and 6 technology sectors, 5 regional and 24 national markets, detailing 2020-2027 market size of 156 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $2.6 Billion by 2027.
This report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global X-Ray Security Screening market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for X-Ray Security Screening market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The 2021-2027 X-Ray Security Screening Systems market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated decline in GDP limited the 2020-2022 X-Ray security screening products budgets.
New COVID-19 vaccines having an extremely high efficacy mean that the X-Ray Security Screening market will recover by 2023.
The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new X-Ray screening products and services.
The pandemic driven decline of air passengers and public transportation, resulted in a 2020-2021 drop of sales of X-Ray systems. The report forecasts that the market will recover by 2023.
E-commerce growth during the pandemic resulted in a >50% hike in the need to screen postal
The Biden administration national security agenda
Contraband smuggling
China's internal security policy
Questions answered in this report include:
What are the trends of the 156 sub-markets during 2022-2027?
What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
Who are the decision-makers?
What drives the customers to purchase X-Ray based solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the X-Ray security screening technology & services trends?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
How does COVID-19 affect the market?
The Global X-Ray Security Screening Market data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives. With a highly fragmented market the report addresses the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global X-Ray Security Screening market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 6 X-Ray Security Technology Markets:
Container-Vehicle Screening Systems
1st Responders X-ray Systems
Small Aperture X-ray Systems
Medium Aperture X-ray Systems
Cargo Screening Systems - Cargo X Ray
People Screening Systems (AIT) & Other Technological Markets
By 6 Vertical X-ray Security Markets:
Aviation Security
Land Transportation Security (Vehicle X-ray)
Maritime Security
Secured Perimeters & Buildings
Postal Items
Defense
By 24 National X-Ray Security Markets:
U.S.
Canada
UK
Germany
France
Scandinavia
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
GCC (w/o Saudi Arabia)
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Malaysia
Indonesia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By 5 Regional X-ray Security Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Asia-Pacific
By 4 Revenue Sources:
System Sales
Aftersale Revenues
Planning & Consulting Services
Training Services
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
Companies Mentioned
3DX-RAY
Adani
Analyzed Images
Astrophysics Inc.
Auto Clear U.S.
Eurologix Security Ltd
FISCAN
Gilardoni SpA
Inward Detection
Leidos Inc
LIXI Inc
MINXRAY Inc.
NUCTECH Co. Ltd
OSI Systems
Polimek Electronics
Rapiscan
S2 Global
SCANNA MSC Ltd.
Smiths Detection
Todd Research Ltd.
Vanderlande
Vidisco Ltd.
VOTI Detection
Westminster International
X-Ray Center Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hsrtqh
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900