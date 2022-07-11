WorldClinic Earns URAC Telehealth Accreditation

URAC, the nation’s leading health care accreditation and the undisputed leader in telehealth accreditation, announced today that WorldClinic successfully achieved URAC Telehealth Accreditation

Washington, DC, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s leading health care accreditation and the undisputed leader in telehealth accreditation, announced today that WorldClinic successfully achieved URAC Telehealth Accreditation, solidifying the organization’s commitment to the highest quality and outcomes in virtual health care.

“By earning Telehealth Accreditation from URAC, WorldClinic proves that it operates on the forefront of health care delivery,” said Jeffrey Carr, URAC’s Vice President of Business Development. “Meeting URAC’s telehealth standards means WorldClinic provides more than a platform for transaction-based appointments. It demonstrates that WorldClinic leverages technologies to advance high-quality care that promotes clinical best practices, consumer protections and care continuity among patients and providers.”

“As telehealth continues to grow, WorldClinic distinguishes itself as an established, accredited organization committed to improving the health and well-being of the people it serves,” continued Carr.

“As the first private medical practice built entirely around using telemedicine, and not an office visit to care for our patients, our URAC accreditation is a testament to the robustness, security, and high quality of our care model. It is a key milestone in our development as both practitioners and pioneers in this field.” said Daniel Carlin MD, CEO and Founder of WorldClinic.

About WorldClinic

Founded in 1998, WorldClinic is a private, concierge medicine practice that utilizes telemedicine to care for a diverse client base of self-insured organizations, traveling senior business executives and individuals and their families. Functioning as a personal virtual emergency room and health care concierge, our physicians and care team provide immediate telemedical emergency response and urgent, chronic condition management on an on-demand, anytime, anywhere basis. We give our members immediate access to the WorldClinic on-call physician group and care team, allowing us to deliver a comprehensive care model that places our members at the center of all our efforts. www.worldclinic.com

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. We develop our evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. Our portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. www.urac.org

