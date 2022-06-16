U.S. markets close in 4 hours 28 minutes

WorldHotels™ Poised to Welcome International Travelers as Testing Requirements Lifted

·3 min read

PHOENIX, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldHotels announced today that it expects a surge in international travel in the coming weeks due to the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lift Covid-19 testing requirements for inbound travelers to the United States. Not only will this result in a boost in summer travel to the United States, but it will also enable U.S. citizens to travel abroad without needing to show proof of a negative test upon re-entry. According to the U.S. Travel Association, the repeal of this restriction will bring nearly than 5.4 million visitors to the U.S. and an additional $9 billion in travel spending in the remainder of 2022. With nearly 200 upper upscale and luxury properties in key destinations around the world, WorldHotels is well-positioned to welcome travelers to their properties.

(PRNewsfoto/WorldHotels)
(PRNewsfoto/WorldHotels)

"We are already experiencing a strong summer at our hotels with occupancy surpassing 2019 levels in many parts of the world," said Ron Pohl, President, WorldHotels. "The decision by the CDC to repeal the unnecessary restriction for travelers to show a negative Covid test upon entering the United States will certainly make it easier for travelers this summer. WorldHotels looks forward to welcoming guests at our exquisite properties in iconic destinations across the world and providing the unforgettable experiences that are at the heart of our brand."

Envisioned by hoteliers dedicated to unique luxury and lifestyle, WorldHotels has curated a collection of the finest independent hotels and resorts in popular destinations like Miami, New York City, Chicago, Bangkok, Rome and Madrid. To welcome visitors back and cater to the unique needs and preferences of guests, WorldHotels and its collection of curated hotels are ramping up operations across these destinations.

Below is selection of a few of WorldHotels properties in key cities:

Eden Roc (Miami Beach)
Hotel Bijou (San Francisco)
The Kimberly Hotel (New York City)
The ACME Hotel (Chicago)
Royal Garden Hotel (London)
The Marmara Hotel Taksim (Istanbul)
Hotel Quirinale (Rome)
Hotel Villa Real (Madrid)
Hotel Kung Carl (Stockholm)
Goodwood Park Hotel (Singapore)
SereS Springs Resort & Spa (Ubud)
Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit (Bangkok)
Caravelle Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)
Sir Stamford at Circular Quay (Sydney)

For more information on these hotels and other distinguished WorldHotels properties, visit www.worldhotels.com.

About WorldHotels™ Collection
WorldHotels Collection is a privately held hotel soft brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. Founded by independent hoteliers dedicated to the art of hospitality, and celebrating its 50th year anniversary in 2021, WorldHotels offers one of the finest portfolios of independent hotels and resorts around the globe, expertly curated to inspire unique, life enriching experiences that connect people and places. WorldHotels is comprised of four unique collections, each with its own personality and style to appeal to the needs of today's traveler. The collections include: WorldHotels Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted.

CONTACT: Paige Sclar, 754-888-6309

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldhotels-poised-to-welcome-international-travelers-as-testing-requirements-lifted-301569708.html

SOURCE WorldHotels

