Worldline completes the acquisition of a 40% stake

in Online Payment Platform B.V.

Enrichment of Worldline’s value proposal

in the dynamic marketplaces and platforms vertical

Paris, La Défense, January 12 2023– Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payment services, announces the completion of the acquisition of a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform B.V., as announced on September 29, 2022.

Founded in 2011, Online Payment Platform (OPP) is a Dutch online Payment Service Provider with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms and a specific focus in the C2C segment. With a team of over 60 employees they offer their services in the entire European Union and the UK, passporting their Dutch PI licence which they obtained in 2014. OPP serves over a hundred marketplaces and platforms.

Transactions through marketplaces and platforms make up approximately one third of the European e-commerce volumes and are expected to increase to more than half in 2025. In this rapidly changing industry, Worldline, through OPP, is then perfectly positioned to comprehensively target the C2C marketplaces’ need to outsource their payment requirements and to focus on significant growth opportunities in the B2B and B2C marketplaces segments.

The transaction enriches the growth profile of Worldline, and enables synergy for both parties involved through Worldline’s sale infrastructure. This transaction is perfectly in line with Worldline’s strategic roadmap as it expands its exposure into e-commerce and brings a proven technological brick with a unique solution built from the ground up.

Forthcoming events

February 21, 2023 FY 2022 results

April 26, 2023 Q1 2023 revenue

June 8, 2023 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

July 26, 2023 H1 2023 results

October 25, 2023 Q3 2023 revenue





Contacts

Investor Relations

Laurent Marie

+33 7 84 50 18 90

laurent.marie@worldline.com

Benoit d’Amécourt

+33 6 75 51 41 47

benoit.damecourt@worldline.com

Communication

Sandrine van der Ghinst

+32 499 585 380

sandrine.vanderghinst@worldline.com

Hélène Carlander

+33 7 72 25 96 04

helene.carlander@worldline.com

