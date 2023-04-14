The World's #1 Ginseng Brand, 'CheongKwanJang', Holds a Campaign Event at EmQuartier in Bangkok during Songkran

- Korea's leading luxury red ginseng brand CheongKwanJang's event attracts attention at luxury shopping malls in Bangkok

SEOUL, South Korea and BANGKOK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KGC(Korea Ginseng Corp.) opens the "CheongKwanJang Natural Wellness Booster" booth at EmQuartier Shopping Mall in Bangkok during Songkran(April 13-16), the largest festival in Thailand, and is holding an event to experience 'HongSamWon' and 'EVERYTIME Balance' products.

CheongKwanJang Holds a Campaign Event at EmQuartier in Bangkok.

According to global market research firm Euromonitor International, KGC's CheongKwanJang Red Ginseng is the world's #1 ginseng brand for 10 consecutive years. It is a dietary supplement brand that is a popular gift in Korea for the New Year and Chuseok holidays.

CheongKwanJang Red Ginseng was officially acknowledged by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its five major benefits of boosting the immune system, reducing fatigue, improving blood circulation, enhancing memory and antioxidative effect, so it is popular with office workers and middle-aged people who need recovery from fatigue.

In this event, KGC is running a café called CheongKwanJang Cafe so that tourists from Thailand and around the world visiting Bangkok shopping malls during the water festival can conveniently experience CheongKwanJang Red Ginseng products such as HongSamWon and EVERYTIME Balance. HongSamWon is a soft-tasting energy booster popular in the US and Japan and EVERYTIME Balance is Korea's leading red ginseng stick product and immune booster which can be easily eaten anywhere.

EVERYTIME Balance is a well-known product among the younger generation because it often appears in Korean dramas. In Korea carrying EVERYTIME is becoming a travel essential as it can help replenish lost stamina while traveling and it is sold a lot in duty free shops.

KGC will be introduced during the event as a brand with a 124-year history and tradition that has a 70% market share in the Korean red ginseng market. There will also be a mini game zone and an additional event for followers of CheongKwanJang's official store in Shopee Mall, the largest e-commerce in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, KGC is expanding its distribution network so that customers can easily purchase CheongKwanJang Red Ginseng at convenience stores and supermarkets in Thailand and stated that starting with Thailand, CheongKwanJang will provide healthy energy products for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines.

