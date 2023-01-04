U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,860.00
    +14.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,346.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,011.25
    +65.75 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,768.30
    +8.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.43
    -1.50 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.70
    +20.60 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.22 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0081 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.92
    +1.25 (+5.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    +0.0104 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3860
    -0.5970 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,856.16
    +111.54 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.53
    +6.27 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.58
    +8.49 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

The world's 20 Best Places to Work for 2022 revealed

·2 min read

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 20 world Best Places to Work for 2022. Topping this year's ranking was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. Dell secured the third position among the world top 20 most performing organizations.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.  For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness.

Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage regardless of potential barriers, including company size, geographic dispersion and industry characteristics.

The list of the top 20 world Best Places to Work for 2022 :

1.    Novo Nordisk 
2.    Takeda
3.    Dell
4.    MSD
5.    Amway
6.    Alcon
7.    AstraZeneca
8.    Webhelp
9.    Safran
10.  Hilti
11.   BSH
12.  Comdata
13.  AIA Group
14.  Fujitsu
15.  Doctolib
16.  Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ)
17.  Diageo
18.  Jardine Schindler Group
19.  Servier
20.  Roche

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-20-best-places-to-work-for-2022-revealed-301713059.html

SOURCE Best Places to Work

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/04/c0344.html

Recommended Stories

  • Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M

    With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.

  • Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Forget that $22,500 limit. Some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023.

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • Tesla is looking to China chief Tom Zhu to turn the company’s fortunes around

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to have finally picked a second-in-command at the car manufacturer, whose share price has tanked in the past year, as it keeps struggling to meet its growth targets.

  • EV Startup Rivian Missed 2022 Production Target

    Rivian fell short of its 25,000-vehicle production target for 2022, capping a challenging year for the electric-truck startup.

  • Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

    Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. Twitter was filled with scenes of stranded passengers who were told they wouldn't be able to fly home for days, with many deeming it a "total collapse" on the part of the airline.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • No 'substantive' settlement talks between U.S. FTC, Microsoft over Activision -lawyer

    There are no "substantive" settlement discussions under way between the Biden administration and Microsoft Corp to resolve a legal dispute over the Xbox maker's $69 billion bid for games maker Activision Blizzard Inc, a Federal Trade Commission attorney said on Tuesday. The FTC, which enforces antitrust law, asked a judge to block the transaction in early December, arguing it would give Microsoft's Xbox exclusive access to Activision games, leaving Nintendo consoles and Sony Group Corp's PlayStation out in the cold. FTC attorney James Weingarten, speaking in a brief telephonic pretrial hearing, said there were no "substantive" settlement discussions between the two sides under way.

  • With GE Healthcare About To Start Trading, Investors Turn Cautious On Power Business Spin Off

    As General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) enters 2023, it will split off its healthcare unit, completing a step in the breakup of the industrial giant. It will face questions about shedding its power businesses for the rest of the year. GE Healthcare Technologies Inc will start trading this week, leaving the conglomerate with jet engines, natural gas-powered turbines, and wind turbine units. The gas and wind turbines will be combined with other GE energy businesses into a new unit GE Vernova that w

  • Lawsuit between UnitedHealth Group and former employees over $1B business ends

    A case involving two former high-level executives of United HealthCare Services, who sued the company over allegations they were not paid enough for a billion-dollar business line they helped start, has been closed, according to court records.

  • Almost a Third of Americans Believe Social Security Won't Last: Here Are Three Ways to Get Retirement Income

    A 2022 retirement survey shows that almost one in three Americans believe that Social Security could run out of money and stop making payments. And another 31% expect that they will need to get retirement money earlier. Let's break down … Continue reading → The post Almost a Third of Americans Believe Social Security Won't Last: Here Are Three Ways to Get Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Bosses Order Workers Back to the Office as Job Market Shifts

    Vanguard Group, Paycom Software and others push staffers to return on required days, but some employees are pushing back.

  • Google and Meta’s Advertising Dominance Fades as TikTok, Streamers Emerge

    For the first time in nearly a decade, Google and Meta—the two largest players in online advertising—are no longer taking in the majority of U.S. digital-ad dollars.

  • Kentucky warns BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase over ‘energy boycotts’

    Kentucky told 11 financial institutions including BlackRock and JPMorgan Chase to stop boycotting energy companies using fossil fuels or face divestment.

  • Oil falls again as worries grow over global economy, China COVID cases

    (Reuters) -Oil edged lower on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session, weighed down by concerns about weak demand due to the state of the global economy and China's rising COVID cases. Brent futures for March delivery fell 43 cents to $81.67 a barrel, a 0.5% loss, by 0700 GMT. "Warning signs of global recession, China's lacklustre recovery with surging COVID-19 cases, renewed strength in the U.S. dollar and dampened risk sentiment are all catalysts keeping oil prices in check overnight," said Yeap Jun Rong, Market Analyst at IG, in a note.

  • Required minimum distribution mistakes to avoid

    Withdrawing the wrong amount, forgetting to take your RMD, mixing plan types are some of the most common mistakes.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and break out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Pegasystems announces job cuts to global workforce

    A company spokeswoman said the Cambridge company is engaged in a detailed review to improve its go-to-market operating model.

  • BlackRock, Citigroup Among Firms Named Fossil-Fuel Boycotters by Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc., Citigroup Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among 11 financial institutions that are facing pushback from Kentucky after being deemed hostile to the fossil fuel industry. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerKentucky Treasurer Allison Ball put the firms on a “Restricted Financial Institutions” list compiled in acc

  • Jack Ma’s Ant Wins Approval for $1.5 Billion Capital Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators approved a plan by billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. to raise 10.5 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) for its consumer unit, signaling progress in the government-ordered overhaul of the financial technology firm.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsMcCarthy Loses Third Round of Voting for House SpeakerThe China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission division in Ch