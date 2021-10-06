U.S. markets open in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,288.25
    -45.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,887.00
    -296.00 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,474.00
    -181.25 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.40
    -30.10 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.00
    -11.90 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.25 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1561
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.43
    +0.47 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3565
    -0.0061 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5950
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,335.83
    +1,798.73 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,254.63
    +37.27 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,978.69
    -98.41 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

World's banks accelerate shift to digital after COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Digital technology highlighted as key to meeting new decarbonization targets as Atos launches new Digital Vision: Digital Banking paper

IRVING, Texas and PARIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banks are rapidly accelerating their shift to digital channels as they seek to reinvent their business models in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a new paper from Atos reveals.

Atos Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atos) (PRNewsfoto/Atos)
Atos Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Atos) (PRNewsfoto/Atos)

Incumbent banks are facing a major challenge in fighting off digital competitors, while all banks must harness technology in order to meet new decarbonization targets and regulatory requirements, as well as cater for rising consumer demands.

Two thirds (66 per cent) of banking leaders named transforming the digital customer experience as a top priority over the next year in a survey, while a further 80 per cent said digital technology is essential to achieving their decarbonization targets. Almost half named account security and protection from fraud as a key priority.

The results, from a survey that included 400 retail banking leaders across North America and Europe, are highlighted in the latest global opinion paper by Atos, Digital Vision: Digital Banking, which brings together leading voices from across the industry and geographies, including North America, to examine the latest trends that are shaping and transforming the digital future of banking.

Digital Vision: Digital Banking illustrates how digital technology is making banking smarter, greener and safer. It details how big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain and the Internet of Things are offering banks new opportunities to transform the customer experience, decarbonize operations, and protect their business and customers from external threats.

Adrian Gregory, Global Head of Financial Services & Insurance at Atos, said: "Digital disruption is not new to the banking industry: technologies advance and hungry market entrants are emerging all the time. What has changed, however, is the massively accelerated shift to digital channels as a result of Covid-19. Atos is working with our banking customers and global partners to help navigate and accelerate business and digital transformation to deliver banks' priorities and ambitions. At this pivotal time in history, we see important opportunities to collaborate to help create a cleaner, more inclusive and secure future for all."

The Digital Vision: Digital Banking paper builds on the experience of Atos as a leading digital partner to many of the world's banking, capital markets and insurance companies, providing integrated technology solutions that help financial services providers prosper in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Over the past year alone, Atos has secured a broad range of banking, insurance, pensions, and capital markets contracts across multiple continents. Examples include the selection of Atos by Banque Misr, one of the largest banks in Egypt, to support its transformational journey to become the country's first digital bank; a minimum 10-year contract with Nest to design and build a future focused pension scheme; and an extended agreement to accelerate transformation with Dutch insurer VGZ.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris Stock Index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-banks-accelerate-shift-to-digital-after-covid-19-301393705.html

SOURCE Atos

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”

  • Why Pete Najarian Just Bought Call Options In Nvidia And Netflix

    Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian bought calls in NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) after seeing other traders pile into the names, he said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." As soon as the markets opened Tuesday, Najarian noticed many of the big tech stocks were getting bought up. Nvidia caught his eye after noticing high volume in short-dated call options. People were buying the $202 and $205 strikes, Najarian noted, adding that these weren't call spreads,

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • U.S. Stock Futures and Global Indexes Decline

    TODAY'S MARKETS U.S. stock futures fell, suggesting Wall Street indexes will pull back from the prior day’s rally in an extension of the week’s volatile trading. Futures on the S&P 500 were down 0.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Bonds on Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures as investors weighed risks to global growth ahead of a key U.S. employment report. Treasury yields extended an advance.Almost all sectors were in the red among European equities, with data showing German factory orders plunged in August. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts declined after Tuesday’s rebound for the underlying gauges. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index retreated for a fourth session. Markets have turned more volatile since global stocks hit a r

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.