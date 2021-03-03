U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,819.72
    -50.57 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,270.09
    -121.43 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,997.75
    -361.04 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,207.79
    -23.72 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.06
    +1.31 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.30
    -24.30 (-1.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    -0.70 (-2.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2067
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4700
    +0.0550 (+3.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3955
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.0010
    +0.2910 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,945.65
    +3,466.08 (+7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.06
    +30.96 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

World's biggest wealth fund puts Japan's Kirin Holdings on watch list over Myanmar link

·1 min read
Employee works at a beer production line at Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings' factory in Toride
OSLO (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank said on Wednesday it had put Japan's Kirin Holdings Ltd Co on a watch list for possible exclusion from its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund over the firm's ties to a business owned by Myanmar's military.

"Kirin has recently announced an intention to end this business cooperation, and the implementation of this will be followed up as a part of the observation," the central bank said in a statement.

Kirin Holdings was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, held a 1.29% stake in Kirin Holdings at the end of 2020 with a value of $277.1 million.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Gwladys Fouche and Leslie Adler)

