World's First 10 Minute Charge Li-ion Silicon-dominant 4680 Cylindrical Cell Prototype Produced By StoreDot

- StoreDot reveals fast-charging 4680 cylindrical cell with the ability to be fully-charged in 10 minutes

- 4680 format, increasingly favored by leading car makers, will be ready for production at scale in 2024 - along with StoreDot's equally ground-breaking fast charging pouch cell

- Extreme fast-charge (XFC) multi-patented battery technologies and mature chemistry can now be applied to a variety of form factors, giving StoreDot technical and commercial flexibility to integrate with various Electric Vehicle OEMs

- StoreDot provides automotive manufacturers a clear technology roadmap for versatile and rapid transition to electrification thus enabling a cleaner world

HERZELIYA, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, reveals its ground-breaking silicon-dominant technology applied in extreme fast charging (XFC) cylindrical cells. In a world-first, the company demonstrated the prototype 4680 form factor that is fully charged in just 10 minutes.

StoreDot 4680 Cylindrical Cells

StoreDot's extreme fast charging cylindrical cells utilize a 4680 format, the one increasingly favored by global car makers, and have been in development for over three years. Pioneering work for these breakthrough technologies was kicked off at Warwick University in the UK with collaboration with StoreDot's strategic partner – BP. It has been further developed harnessing experts from across the globe. The work is covered with five patents in the area of cell design and uses StoreDot's continuous tab technology. Such cell design increases throughput and addresses safety and performance issues typically associated with the hard case structure of cylindrical cells. Testing at StoreDot facility has shown promising low levels of internal resistance. Cylindrical cell samples are now ramping up the production lines at EVE Energy, StoreDot's manufacturing partner in China.

This breakthrough means that global automotive manufacturers will be able to use StoreDot's XFC batteries, which deliver a 50% reduction in charging time at the same cost, in both pouch and cylindrical cell forms. Both formats are undergoing scale up process at EVE Energy and will be ready for mass production in 2024.

In addition, with such format versatility, the entire industry will be able to leverage StoreDot's newly introduced patent pending Boost Charging Technology (BOOCT) application.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO: "Achieving the goal of extreme fast charging a cylindrical cell in only 10 minutes has been on StoreDot's technology roadmap from day one. After three years of vigorous development and testing, leveraging multiple vectors of our world class researches, I am hugely proud at the effective collaboration across our globe that enabled this important achievement. It's highly significant that we can offer Electric Vehicle manufacturers the choice of cell formats, utilizing our XFC technology that will overcome the current barriers to EV ownership: range and charging anxiety.

"We are pleased that our silicon-dominant XFC battery cell chemistry is adaptable and can be applied to various packaging formats, to suit changing market needs. Both our cylinder and pouch cell form factors are designed to be safe, reliable and stable, and are expected to be produced at scale by 2024. We are in advanced discussions with a number of global automotive manufacturers and we plan to supply them with various XFC cells, enabling a rapid transition to a zero-emissions electrified future."

This world-first application of silicon-dominant anode extreme fast charge cylindrical cells signifies a number of considerable challenges that had to be resolved, when compared to pouch technologies. 4680 cylindrical cell format requires unique chemistry adaptation to offset greater internal pressures, gas release and avoidance of potential leakage.

StoreDot is in discussions with leading automotive manufacturers. It now has the ability to offer the automotive industry a clear technology roadmap using silicon-dominant XFC technology and then onto future generation extreme energy-density (XED), based on solid state technologies which are on target to enter mass production in 2028.

About StoreDot:

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to fully charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED).StoreDot's strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK. In 2019, the company achieved a world first by demonstrating the live full charge of a two-wheeled EV in just five minutes. In 2020, the company demonstrated the scalability of its XFC batteries for other devices, by fully charging a commercial drone in five minutes in another world first. Moving XFC battery technology from the lab to a commercially-viable product for the first time, StoreDot has launched engineering samples of its first-generation batteries, designed to be manufactured at scale on traditional Li-ion production lines.

