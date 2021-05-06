The world's first-in-class miRNA therapeutics to cure diabetes by pancreatic beta cell regeneration

RNA therapeutics, a breakthrough for major modern diseases such as Corona 19, orphan diseases, and chronic diseases

Nexturn Bio Inc. completed its first investment review on RosVivo Therapeutics Inc., a new miRNA drug company in the U.S.

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexturn Bio Inc., a subsidiary of Nexturn Bioscience Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ:89140), has selected its first technological investment target to expand its new bio business. Nexturn Bio announced that it has secured a 50% stake in RosVivo Therapeutics, Inc. as its final investment destination under support from its parent company Nexturn Bioscience Co., Ltd. RosVivo, planned to receive investment from Nexturn Bio Inc., is an R&D company for miRNA (MicroRNA) new drugs in Nevada.

While the development of RNA vaccines has been spotlighted since the Corona-19 outbreak, RSVI-301, a new drug pipeline of RosVivo targeting diabetes, also uses miRNA (micro RNA). Consisting of 20–24 nucleotide, miRNA is known as a "small cleaner" in the body that naturally regulates metabolic processes of genes and proteins. Since these miRNA treatments inject human-derived genetic materials, they are expected to be of greater value in stability than conventional mRNA treatments using external genetic materials like viruses.

In particular, miR-10-5p study, underlying study of the new drug development, enables the researchers to observe the world's first pancreatic beta cell regeneration. Nexturn Bio Inc. and RosVivo Therapeutics, Inc. said they will appoint Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) for thorough verification as it is important precedent for diabetes research. The advisors will be staffed at several major national Hospitals, such as Stanford University of Medicine, to support professional advice throughout the drug development.

miR-10-5p performs as a key factor in GI dysmotility and Diabetes via the KLF11-KIT pathway

Nexturn Bio Inc. plans to catch both "innovation" and "marketability" through RosVivo's new miRNA drug. It has been reported that CEO Song Myung-Seok participated to discover candidates while establishing a subsidiary. "RosVivo is the first official investment of Nexturn Bio, and RSVI-301 of RosVivo will be an innovative opportunity to open a new era of medicine after mRNA and challenge the complete cure of diabetes," said the CEO.

