SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading HealthTech AI company NuraLogix introduced their 30-second contactless blood pressure and vital sign measurement technology to Singapore today, during this year's Asia Tech x Singapore tradeshow.

World’s first contactless blood pressure and vital sign measurement comes to Singapore

NuraLogix are the pioneers of the world's first contactless blood pressure and vital sign measurement.

Their technology uses their patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) in which a conventional video camera is used to extract facial blood flow information from the face. This reveals a wide variety of general wellness information including blood pressure, heart rate, stress level, cardiac workload, cardiovascular disease risks, and more. The whole process takes only 30 seconds.

Asia Tech x Singapore is Asia's largest tech event, where technology intersects with society and the digital economy, held this year for the first time in-person. ATxSG drives conversations only possible in Singapore across business, tech and government leaders that will shape our shared digital future. ATxSG enables participants to network and keep their finger on the pulse of latest tech trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Competitive Advantage

NuraLogix's technology is based on extensive peer-reviewed research and clinical studies, a fact which differentiates them from their competitors. NuraLogix has conducted multiple clinical studies in partnership with groups such as the American Heart Association, the International Journal of Clinical Practice, and the Blood Pressure Monitoring Journal. They have published research in many notable publications such as Frontiers in Psychology, Scientific Reports, and the Journal of Natural Sciences (JNS). NuraLogix currently holds 11 patents, with more pending.

This is the first time that a technology of this function has been introduced to the Singapore region. Large crowds and huge amounts of interest are expected at the Asia Tech x Singapore tradeshow.

Impressive Client Roster

Story continues

NuraLogix's impressive client roster includes Japanese telecoms leader, NTT Data, who selected NuraLogix as the successful partner after a variety of surveys and trials conducted from April to June 2021.

Other clients include Santias, the second largest medical insurance company founded in Spain, 1954, with revenues of 2,097 million Euro in 2017. Sanitas launched their BluaU app, a novel, innovative digital health product allowing users to monitor their general wellness and connect remotely with health care professionals. With the integration of Anura™ technology, BluaU allows users to take vital sign measurements (including heart rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure) with a 30-second video selfie. These measurement results can be shared with a health care professional as additional information to aid that professional in their assessments and decision making. If in doubt, the users can connect with a health care professional immediately using BluaU's video consultation service which gives the user access to Sanitas' network of over 3,000 health care professionals across 35 specialties.

To Learn More:

Visit our website at https://www.nuralogix.ai/

Disclaimers:

Note: In the United States, this product is for Investigational Use only. The performance characteristics of this product have not been established.

For Media Inquiries: Chris Lin, Chief Marketing Officer, ChrisLin@nuralogix.ai, Tel: 437-928-2666

SOURCE NuraLogix Corporation