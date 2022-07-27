U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,032.86
    +111.81 (+2.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,298.61
    +537.07 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,053.46
    +490.89 (+4.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,843.21
    +37.96 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.76
    +2.78 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.30
    +19.60 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.55 (+2.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0086 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    +0.0134 (+1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5500
    -0.3570 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,894.56
    +1,997.85 (+9.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.91
    +44.25 (+9.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

WORLD'S FIRST GLOBAL HYGIENE SUMMIT TO TAKE PLACE IN SINGAPORE IN 2023

·3 min read

  • RGHI to organise the world's first Global Hygiene Summit in Singapore February 15th – 16th 2023.

  • The Global Hygiene Summit is being organised in partnership with the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (Singapore), and in collaboration with the World Bank.

  • The Global Hygiene Summit will create clarity around hygiene and the positive impact that improved standards could have on global health, including in the COVID-19 recovery period.

LONDON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Hygiene Summit 2023, organised in partnership with the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (Singapore), and in collaboration with the World Bank,  is being hosted in Singapore on the 15th and 16th February 2023.

Professor Yee Sin Leo, Executive Director, NCID said: "Hygiene generally refers to conditions and practices that help to maintain health and prevent the spread of diseases. Despite its intimate link to health, hygiene is ill-defined and often intertwined with socioeconomic status, and cultural belief and practices. Hygiene is a fundamental pre-requisite for sustainable public health and with our dual mission of clinical and public health, NCID is pleased to partner for this inaugural summit in Singapore. Leveraging on prominent stakeholders, this summit will elevate hygiene to the highest global agenda in promoting and sustaining health."

The Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute (RGHI), a not-for-profit foundation that was established in 2020 with a multi-year $25 million grant from Reckitt, RGHI is focussed on plugging significant gaps in the health research space and improving access to information that will bridge epidemiology, public health, and behaviour change. The Global Hygiene Summit will align with this aim by informing the global health agenda stimulating discussion that could lead to the adoption of better and more sustainable hygienic practises globally.

The event will create a forum for multi-level and multi-disciplinary discussions around hygiene science, behaviour, economics, and real-world experiences and outcomes. It will bring together scientists, politicians, the private sector and civil society to generate impact through the intersection between health and hygiene ~ which is vital to safeguarding the physical and economic wellbeing of populations worldwide, both amid COVID-19 and beyond.

By articulating the shape, scope and importance of the hygiene field, motivating multi-level and multi-disciplinary working by bridging epidemiology, behaviour and policy, the Global Hygiene Summit intends to gain consensus on how to effectively measure and create behavioural change and economic impact (ROI), and how to present this to engage policymakers.

Global Hygiene Summit 2023 will also motivate the [Singapore] Declaration; a guide for structural change that will be brought about by co-discussion and global co-operation and set the agenda for future change.

Notes to editors:

[i] Early bird registration is available until 7th September 2022
[ii] To benefit from the student rate, you will need to submit evidence of your student status.
[iii] To benefit from the LIC and LMIC rates, you will need to submit evidence that you are resident in one of these countries (as classified by the World Bank).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-global-hygiene-summit-to-take-place-in-singapore-in-2023-301594622.html

SOURCE RGHI

Recommended Stories

  • Teck CEO Lindsay to step down after 17 years; miner posts Q2 profit beat

    (Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay will step down after 17 years at the helm, the Canadian miner said on Tuesday, as it posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates on upbeat prices for steelmaking coal. Lindsay, who will step down by end-September, will be replaced by Jonathan Price as CEO, while Harry Conger has been appointed president and chief operating officer. The Vancouver-based miner needs a leader who will be around and accountable long-term as it shifts its focus to copper from carbon, Lindsay said, on his 71st and final post-earnings call on Wednesday.

  • Reckitt Lifts Annual Forecast On Higher Prices, Baby Formula Shortage

    Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (OTC: RBGLY) said Q2 like-for-like revenue rose 11.9% on a constant currency basis, beating the 6.8% growth analysts had expected in a company-supplied poll. Reckitt hiked prices 9.7% in the quarter, while sales volumes were up 2.2%. Q2 sales increased 5.9% on constant currency to £3.46 billion, including a 3.3% boost from sales of its Enfamil baby formula amid a shortage of supplies in the U.S. after Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recalled dozens of brands in Februa

  • It's Nervous Time As Meta Platforms Prepares To Report Earnings

    The Meta earnings report arrives late Wednesday and should provide an inside look at the state of online advertising.

  • Microsoft Investors Cheer Guidance

    Microsoft Corp. shares rallied after the company issued its guidance for the full year. The company said sales and operating income on a currency adjusted basis should increase by a double-digit percentage, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood said on an earnings call. Microsoft shares jumped more than 5%. The outlook reversed sentiment on the stock after Microsoft shares traded lower in after-hours trading after [its fiscal fourth-quarter results](https://www.wsj.com/articles/microsoft-msft-q4-earn

  • 3M Stock Is Rising. Its Earnings Report Held a Ton of News.

    Industrial/consumer conglomerate 3M  had a ton of news to share beyond earnings Tuesday. The good news: The company reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations and said it was spinning off its multibillion-dollar healthcare business. The Bad News: 3M (ticker: MMM) cut its full-year financial forecast.

  • Ratings agency assigns Kohl's a negative outlook

    The negative outlook means the firm sees a possibility it would downgrade Kohl’s in the next couple of years if it “does not stabilize its performance with prospects for sustainable growth in 2023 and beyond.”

  • Roku Q2 Preview: Can Shares Get Back on Track?

    It's been anything but enjoyable for Roku investors over the last year, with shares losing more than 80% of their value.

  • Indexes drop as Walmart profit warning spooks investors

    U.S. stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fueled fears about spending. Walmart shares sank 7.6% after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast late on Monday. Walmart blamed surging prices for food and fuel, and said it needed to cut prices to pare inventories.

  • Rolls Royce Names This PE Partner As New Chief From January; Analysts Give Thumbs Up

    Rolls Royce Holdings plc (OTC: RYCEY) named Tufan Erginbilgic, a private equity partner and former BP plc (NYSE: BP) executive, to succeed Warren East as the CEO, effective January 1. East, on February 24, disclosed his intention to step down at the end of this year. Erginbilgic, 62, is a partner at Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on large-scale investments in infrastructure businesses. “He has extensive strategic and operational experience and a firm understan

  • Sherwin-Williams Shares Drop After Reporting Q2 Earnings Below Street View

    Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 9.2% year-on-year, to $5.87 billion, missing the consensus of $6.03 billion. The company attributed the sales growth to selling price increases in all segments, higher professional architectural sales volume in North America paint stores, and higher sales volumes in packaging and coil businesses. Segment Sales: The Americas Group increased 8% to $3.3 billion, Consumer Brands Group grew 0.9% to $737.9 million, and Perfor

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third is Possible

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points for the second straight month and Chair Jerome Powell left the same move again on the table for the next meeting in September, depending on how the data comes in.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale

  • Avery Dennison Price Target Cut By ~3% Accounting For Inflation headwinds

    Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson lowered the price target on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) to $195 (an upside of 12.5%) from $200 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of calendar 2Q results, Wilson trimmed his estimates modestly for each covered name to account for FX mark-to-market. The analyst increased inflation headwinds where appropriate. The notable exception to this dynamic was polypropylene prices, which have fallen 10-15% since May. Wilson expects the contin

  • Is Trending Stock Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Netflix (NFLX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

    In CoinDesk Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS), the standard for defining the industries of digital assets, Web3 is comprised of a diverse set of digital assets across industry groups.

  • Key Takeaways From Fed Decision to Raise Rates 75 Basis Points

    Here are key takeaways from the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and statement on Wednesday: The Fed unanimously raises its benchmark rate by 75 basis points to a range of 2.25%-2.5%, in line with expectations, and anticipates the further increases in the target rate “will be appropriate.” In its statement, FOMC acknowledges that “spending and production have softened,” yet also affirms that “job gains have been robust in recent months.” Russia's war in Ukraine is adding “upward pressure

  • Shopify Shares Continue Their Retreat

    Shopify’s slump is just the latest punishment for shares of the e-commerce software provider as shoppers return to pre-pandemic habits. Shares were off 15% to $31.22 in midday trading and earlier fell as low as $30.55 after the [Journal reported](https://www.wsj.com/articles/shopify-to-lay-off-10-of-workers-in-broad-shake-up-11658839047?mod=hp_lead_pos6) that the company is cutting 10% of its global workforce.

  • Abcellera Biologics Stock Sees Relative Strength Rating Jump To 89

    Abcellera Biologics Inc shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 78 to 89.

  • Gucci's sales growth eases in Q2 as China lockdowns weigh

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at French luxury group Kering's top brand Gucci rose by just 4% in the second quarter, the group said on Wednesday, as a new round of lockdowns weighed on revenues in the key Chinese market. Overall sales for Kering, which is also home to fast-growing labels Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, came in at 4.97 billion euros ($5.03 billion), up 12% on a comparable basis. Gucci's 4% growth in the three months to June compared with a 19% rise over the same period for sales at LVMH's fashion and leather goods division, led by the Louis Vuitton and Dior brands.

  • Alibaba to Pursue Primary Listing in Hong Kong

    The move comes as Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over the audits of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

  • Dow Jones Stocks Brace For Huge Earnings Week

    Chevron and Merck are on deck to report earnings, along with nearly a dozen other Dow Jones stocks. But outlooks are widely mixed.