U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,600.21
    +893.68 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

World's First Hybrid NFT Company To Be Listed In The United States - Bonanza Goldfields Corp Enters Into A Memorandum of Understanding To Acquire Hybrid NFT Firm Marvion™ media Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp (OTC: BONZ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a MOU to acquire 100% of Marvion Media Limited.

Marvion Media Limited is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion will be adopting their Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

Commenting on the business model, Julian So, interim CEO of Marvion Media Limited said, "Marvion is focused on addressing one of the key concerns facing NFT owners - intellectual property (IP) ownership. Many NFT investors we have engaged with are unaware that as an NFT owner, they do not own the underlying IP associated with the art work within the NFT smart contract. The IP actually continues to reside with the artist. What this means is that NFT owners have no right to take legal action against IP infringements. This is a critical issue that Marvion hopes to address through the Hybrid NFTs. This will disrupt the media and entertainment industry."

Each h-NFT contains the following: (1) sales and purchase agreement for the purchase of the license, (2) evidence or representation of ownership of intellectual property, (3) transfer deed for the transfer of the relevant portion of the license to the h-NFT holder, (4) ownership title (to the licensing rights) written into the description and (5) the intangible asset.

With respect to the acquisition, Bonanza Goldfields Corp (BONZ), a company publicly traded in the OTC Markets, will eventually own 100% of Marvion Media Limited. When the acquisition is completed, Bonanza Goldfields Corp would be renamed to Marvion Media Limited, making it the world's first h-NFT company to be listed in the United States. It is envisaged that such a move will increase the accessibility of metaverse and blockchain technology companies to mainstream retail investors, and the market will experience a further increase of high growth listed NFT companies to enable investors to diversity their blockchain related portfolio allocations.

Sharing his views on the acquisition, So commented, "We are very excited at this latest development. The growth of NFT has been skyrocketing in the last few months and we have seen very keen interest in what we are doing. I understand that some stakeholders and investors have some reservations, especially when NFT is such a new business model. To help address this, the company wanted to be listed in order to instil a high level of transparency and governance in this nascent industry."

To keep up to date on the upcoming Hybrid NFT™️ projects, please visit www.Marvion.Media or join the Marvion Community on Telegram; https://t.me/Marvion_Media.

About Bonanza Goldfields Corp

Bonanza Goldfields Corp (OTC: Bonz) was formerly a mineral exploration company based in Las Vegas, United States. The company primary business was to explore for gold and silver in properties located in the Goldfield, Tonopah and Comstock Mining Districts of Nevada, and the Chloride Mining District of Arizona.

About Marvion Media Limited

Marvion Media Limited is a metaverse blockchain technology company, unlocking, enhancing and preserving the value of media and entertainment intellectual property through blockchain and related technologies to create Hybrid NFTs. The company's vision is to offer the ultimate artist and fan engagement, leveraging technology in both digital metaverse and physical experience realms. Marvion will be adopting their Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) format across all minted NFTs. The h-NFTs will undergo full know-your-client (KYC) and verification processes prior to Marvion acquiring the intellectual property. This is to ensure that only authentic and high quality NFTs are available on the platform.

More Information about Marvion Media Limited:
Website: www.Marvion.Media
Facebook: www.facebook.com/marvionmetaverse
Instagram: www.instagram.com/marvion.media
Twitter: www.twitter.com/marvion_media
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/marvion
Telegram: www.t.me/marvion_media

About Hybrid NFT (h-NFT)

A h-NFT is an integrated, best in class, smart contract that can execute a transaction and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership and license. Each Hybrid NFT (h-NFT) contains the following:

  • 1. SPA for the purchase of the license.

  • 2. Evidence of ownership of intellectual property.

  • 3. Transfer Deed for the transfer of the relevant portion of the license to the h-NFT holder.

  • 4. Ownership title (to the licensing rights) written into the description.

  • 5. Image/video/music file depending on what the asset is.

Contact: Parkson Yip, Investor Relationship Director, +852-28398100, Media@Marvion.Media

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-hybrid-nft-company-to-be-listed-in-the-united-states--bonanza-goldfields-corp-enters-into-a-memorandum-of-understanding-to-acquire-hybrid-nft-firm-marvion-media-limited-301379898.html

SOURCE Bonanza Goldfields Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Wall Street yawns as China property giant nears default: What investors need to know

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, faces defaul next week. So far, global investors have shrugged off the event, but they should be paying attention.

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood stands out to investors for generating consistently outsized returns. This focus on insights differentiates it from Snowflake, which identifies itself as a complete database, or Salesforce.com's Tableau, which serves as a data visualization tool.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally At Turning Point As Rebound Fizzles, What To Do Now

    With the S&P 500 just below its 50-day , the market rally is at a turning point. What should investors do now?

  • UBS Hits Mining Giant Vale With Sell Rating as Iron Prices Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse in iron-ore prices prompted UBS Group AG to make a bearish about-face on Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s second biggest producer. Analysts led by Andreas Bokkenheuser cut the company’s American depositary receipts to sell from buy, a two step drop. They said the current stock price is based on iron ore averaging about $100 a ton next year. But they consider that overly optimistic, predicting it will drop to around $89. Iron ore prices have already tumbled over 50% from

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • If there were a ‘Big Three’ of electric vehicle makers, who would join Tesla?

    Some EV companies have confirmed that no revenue will be forthcoming for the rest of this year, raising questions about who will survive and thrive in the space.

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Thermo Fisher Called For A Covid Testing Dive, And Soared — Here's Why

    Thermo Fisher Scientific crushed guidance expectations for 2022 and beyond on Friday, and TMO stock surged to a fresh high.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Costco’s stock set up to fall after earnings, and that’s the time to buy it, analyst says

    Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. are likely to dip after the membership-based warehouse retail giant reports earnings, but that when investors should buy, said long-time bullish analyst Rupesh Parikh at Oppenheimer.