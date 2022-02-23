SENSEI Probe Used with the da Vinci Surgical Robotic Platform to Locate Lung Lesions

CHESHAM, England and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpoint Medical today announced that Dr. Doug Adams, a specialist in robotic thoracic surgery at Bethesda North Hospital (part of TriHealth, Ohio) performed a first-in-the-world lung procedure with SENSEI, the company's new miniature robotic gamma probe.

World’s First Use of Lightpoint Medical’s Robotic Gamma Probe in Lung Surgery Performed in the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Lightpoint Medical)

SENSEI is smaller than an AA battery and designed specifically for robotic and minimally-invasive surgery. The miniature size and proprietary features make the technology ideal for tight surgical spaces such as the thoracic and pelvic cavities.

SENSEI was used by Dr. Adams in two procedures with the surgical robotic platform, da Vinci Xi, to intra-operatively locate small lung lesions to help diagnose disease. Small lesions in the lung are notoriously hard to locate during surgery.

With broad application in radio-guided surgery across multiple procedures and major cancer types, SENSEI is currently in use worldwide in prostate, cervical, and colorectal cancer surgery.

Dr. Doug Adams, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Bethesda North Hospital said, "Using SENSEI® was very straightforward with the da Vinci Xi. I was able to easily manipulate the SENSEI® probe within the surgical cavity, see the gamma signal within the robotic console, and quickly locate the small lesions. Being able to perform the procedure with minimal impact on the patient is a high surgical priority. By having a technique that can be easily carried out minimally-invasively with a surgical robot is a significant improvement and technological advance."

Lightpoint Medical CEO, Graeme Smith, added, "Dr. Adams use in the USA and in the lung are both "firsts" for SENSEI® and are significant milestones for Lightpoint Medical. SENSEI®'s unique features are ideal for thoracic procedures and offer the potential for better outcomes for patients and clinicians."

Story continues

About SENSEI®

Lightpoint Medical has developed SENSEI® - a miniaturized surgical gamma probe for minimally-invasive and robot-assisted surgery. The device is approved for sale in the US, EU, UK, and Australia and is in clinical use in the US, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain.

About SENSEI® in thoracic surgery

SENSEI® can detect gamma emissions intra-operatively from radiopharmaceuticals. In thoracic surgery, SENSEI® is used to help locate small pulmonary lesions. Improvements in diagnostic imaging can help in confirming the presence of such lesions. However, intra-operative location of the lesions can be a challenge due to the small size and the surgeon's inability to palpate. SENSEI® offers a unique solution.

Smaller than an AA battery and therefore able to be dropped directly into the surgical site, the probe is designed specifically for robotic and minimally-invasive surgery. Following a pre-operative injection of the radiotracer 99mTc into the lesion under CT guidance, SENSEI® can quickly detect the gamma emission from the tracer to locate the lesion intra-operatively.

About Lightpoint Medical

Lightpoint Medical develops and markets innovative technologies for intra-operative cancer detection. By augmenting the benefits of robotic platforms, surgeons can more accurately detect cancer intra-operatively. These improvements can help ensure that no cancer is left behind as well minimize the removal of non-cancerous tissue. Lightpoint is headquartered in the U.K. with offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Barcelona; and Amsterdam. The company recently signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals to combine SENSEI® with Telix's portfolio of breakthrough cancer-targeted imaging agents.

For more information visit: www.lightpointmedical.com ; www.senseisurgical.com and follow Lightpoint on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-first-use-of-lightpoint-medicals-robotic-gamma-probe-in-lung-surgery-performed-in-the-us-301487757.html

SOURCE Lightpoint Medical