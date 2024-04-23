The world's largest 3D printer is at a university in Maine. It just unveiled an even bigger one

DAVID SHARP and JENNIFER McDERMOTT
3 min read
2

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The world’s largest 3D printer has created a house that can cut construction time and labor. An even larger printer unveiled on Tuesday may one day create entire neighborhoods.

The machine revealed Tuesday at the University of Maine is four times larger than the first one — commissioned less than five years ago — and capable of printing ever mightier objects. That includes scaling up its 3D-printed home technology using bio-based materials to eventually demonstrate how printed neighborhoods can offer an avenue to affordable housing to address homelessness in the region.

Thermoplastic polymers are extruded from a printer dubbed the “Factory of the Future 1.0." There could be even larger printers after the University of Maine breaks ground this summer on a new building, a spokesperson said.

The massive printer “opens up new research frontiers to integrate these collaborative robotics operations at a very large scale with new sensors, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence,” said Habib Dagher, director of UMaine’s Advanced Structures & Composite Center, where both of the printers are located.

Those attending the event included representatives from departments of defense, energy and housing, as well as other stakeholders who plan to utilize the new technologies made available by the printer. Heidi Shyu, under secretary of defense for research and engineering, said the printer "stands as a beacon of innovation."

The printer's frame fills up the large building in which it’s housed on the UMaine campus, and can print objects 96 feet long by 32 feet wide by 18 feet high (29 meters by 10 meters by 5.5 meters).

It has a voracious appetite, consuming as much as 500 pounds (227 kilograms) of material per hour.

The original printer, christened in 2019, was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest polymer 3D printer, the university said. It was used to create a 600-square-foot, single-family home made of wood fiber and bio-resin materials that are recyclable. Dubbed “BioHome3D," it showed an ability to quickly produce homes. To meet the growing demand for housing, Maine alone will need another 80,000 homes over the next six years, according to MaineHousing.

Dagher said there's a shortage of both affordable housing and workers to build homes. The university wants to show how homes can be constructed nearly entirely by a printer with a lower carbon footprint. The buildings and construction sector accounts for roughly 37% of global greenhouse gas emissions, largely due to the production and use of materials such as cement, steel and aluminum that have a significant carbon footprint, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.

Such printed buildings can be recycled, which is unique compared to current construction. “You can basically deconstruct it, you can grind it up if you wish, the 3D printed parts, and reprint with them, do it again,” Dagher said before the event.

“It’s not about building a cheap house or a biohome,” he added, referring to the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials. “We wanted to build a house that people would say, ‘Wow, I really want to live there.’”

Looking ahead, researchers plan to tinker with the material consumed by the machine, including more bio-based feedstocks from wood residuals that are abundant in Maine, the nation’s most heavily forested state.

But it can be used for a variety of other creations and already has been used for a range of things, from boats to defense department structures. In the past, the university showed off a 25-foot boat created by the first printer.

As for the original 3D printer, it isn't going away. The two printers can be used in concert to streamline manufacturing by working on the same project — or even part if necessary — and there will be even more of them working together in the future, officials said.

___

McDermott reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Kering warns H1 operating profit to tumble as Gucci sales fall

    PARIS (Reuters) -French luxury group Kering expects a 40% to 45% plunge in first-half operating profit, it said on Tuesday, after first-quarter sales declined as wealthy shoppers curbed spending on products from its star label Gucci. Kering had warned on March 19 that sales over the period were likely to drop by around 10%, dashing hopes it had stemmed sales declines at Gucci, the century-old Italian fashion house which accounts for half of group sales and two-thirds of profit. The warning prompted concern in the luxury sector about prospects for China's rebound - traditionally Gucci's most coveted market - which has been clouded by a property crisis and high youth unemployment.

  • Enel Forced to Raise Coupons on $11 Billion of ESG Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Enel SpA will raise the coupons it pays investors on several so-called sustainability-linked bonds, after the Italian energy company triggered a penalty by missing its greenhouse-gas emissions targets.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Zimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull

  • Gold Falls Again After Biggest Daily Slump in Almost Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold pared losses after weaker-than-expected US business activity data helped underpin the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Zimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackUS business activity expanded in April

  • These apps allow workers to get paid between paychecks. Experts say there are steep costs

    When Anna Branch, 37, had her hours at work reduced at the start of the pandemic in 2020, she suddenly noticed ads for an app called EarnIn. EarnIn is one of more than a dozen companies that provide this service, billed as Earned Wage Access. While Earned Wage Access apps have been around for over a decade, the pandemic and its aftermath boosted their popularity.

  • Climate change, stifled mergers and other challenges facing banks and investors

    Institutions and their investors are facing pressure from climate activists, cautiously awaiting interest rate cuts and adjusting to new Federal Reserve and FDIC policies.

  • JetBlue lowers annual revenue forecast as Latin America oversupply bites

    Struggling to return to profitability, JetBlue last month outlined plans to cut some of its routes and markets that were unprofitable, including Bogota in Colombia and Lima in Peru, and reallocate resources to better-performing regions. The Caribbean and Latin American regions represented more than 33% of JetBlue's overall capacity in 2023, a regulatory filing showed. JetBlue now expects fiscal 2024 revenue to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range, compared with its prior forecast for revenue to be roughly flat.

  • Can you deposit cash at an ATM?

    If you have some cash that you want to transfer to your checking account, you might be wondering: Can I deposit cash at an ATM? Here’s what you need to know.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • GM CFO on electric vehicle demand: It will be choppy

    GM CFO says the demand for EVs in America will be up and down.

  • Alphabet Stock Has 14% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst.

    The Google parent has a lot more going for it than just artificial intelligence (AI).