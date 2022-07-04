U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.30
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.85
    +1.42 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.60
    +8.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.09 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0453
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0050 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4790
    +0.3040 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,646.36
    +611.28 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    425.99
    +5.85 (+1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.70
    +84.05 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,153.81
    +218.19 (+0.84%)
     

World's largest civilian hospital ship in port in Senegal

·5 min read

STOCKHOLM, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of the charity Mercy Ships, Stena RoRo has been responsible for the construction of the Global Mercy, the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship has now been ceremoniously inaugurated in Dakar, Senegal. While the celebrations were still underway, the crew had already begun with the ship's first mission in strengthening African healthcare.

Stena RoRo specializes in designing ships for special needs. Project management for the construction of the Global Mercy has been underway since 2013 and has involved several European, American and Asian subcontractors. Construction was carried out at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in northern China where Stena RoRo had an international team on site for monitoring the construction process.

Per Westling, managing director for Stena RoRo, was present at the inauguration of the vessel in Dakar.
"For us, this marks the end of our extensive involvement in a major, multi-year project. For Mercy Ships, the inauguration marks the beginning of something new. With the Global Mercy in full operation, the organization's ability to help the less fortunate in need of care more than doubles. They are doing a fantastic job and we are very proud and happy to have been a part of it."

Very special requirements
Building a ship with capabilities for both sea voyages and hospital care in port is very demanding. Stena RoRo based the design on its concept for RoPax ships – combined passenger and cargo ships for international travel – and modified it into a pure passenger ship with hospital capabilities. Both the hull form and interior layout are specially designed, and the ship features a custom ventilation system. Particular care has been taken to minimizing vibrations and noise.

"We removed car decks and built operating theatres and hospital wards instead," Per Westling explains. "The ship has space for 200 hospital patients. In port, 950 people can be accommodated and the ship is equipped with everything needed for both in-patients and those working on board, including schools and kindergartens for the volunteers' children."

Training for local healthcare professionals
The Global Mercy also has very modern training facilities, and they are already in use. In addition to providing surgical and other care, Mercy Ships trains healthcare professionals and strengthens the health infrastructure in the African countries in which it operates. The inauguration ceremonies for the Global Mercy were not even completed when the crew began the ship's first mission on the African continent: training more than 260 Senegalese healthcare workers in surgical and anesthesia skills, for example.

The Global Mercy is the first of Mercy Ship's vessels to have been designed and built specifically for their needs. The new ship will operate alongside the Africa Mercy, which has been in service since 2007. With both ships, Mercy Ships expects to be able to conduct more than 5,000 operations each year, treat over 28,000 dental patients and train more than 2,800 local healthcare employees.

A global project under Swedish management
The project started back in 2013. Swedish Stena RoRo has been responsible for the design, contracting and execution of this unique and global project. French Barry Rogliano Salles, BRS, has served as the broker; detailed design was by Finnish Deltamarin; and construction has been carried out at the Tianjin Xingang shipyard in China. The Global Mercy, classified by Lloyd's Register in the United Kingdom, will sail under the Maltese flag and operate along the coast of Africa.

A selection of suppliers involved in the project:
ABB Azipod® – Propulsion systems and generators
Alfa Laval – Coolers
Berg Propulsion – Bow propeller
Consilium – Safety systems, fire alarm system
Evac – Waste management
MacGregor – Hull doors and gang planks
Scan Marine– Monitoring and inspection of interior
Selectope – Antifouling painting
Wärtsilä – Generator motors

About the Global Mercy
Global Mercy is 174 meters long, 28.6 meters wide and can accommodate 200 patients. It has six operating theatres, a laboratory, general outpatient clinics, a dental clinic and an eye clinic. The hospital section amounts to 7,000 square meters. The vessel is also equipped with very modern training facilities. In full operation docked in port, the Global Mercy will be able to accommodate up to 950 people, including crew members and volunteers from around the world.

Length: 174 meters
Beam: 28.6 meters
Draught: 6.15 meters
Gross tonnage: 37,000 tonnes
Deadweight: 5,448 tonnes
Total area, interior: 30,000 square meters

For more information, please contact

Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB
Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54
Email: per.westling@stena.com

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new vessels and the conversion of existing vessels for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have had responsibility for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. The ship was delivered in 2021.
www.stenaroro.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/r/world-s-largest-civilian-hospital-ship-in-port-in-senegal,c3596240

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9515/3596240/1600790.pdf

World's largest civilian hospital ship in port in Senegal

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/africa-mercy-and-global-mercy-side-by-side-in-the-port-of-dakar-senegal,c3067588

Africa Mercy and Global Mercy side by side in the port of Dakar Senegal

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/gathering-on-the-quay-for-the-blessing-ceremony-in-dakar,c3067590

Gathering on the quay for the blessing ceremony in Dakar

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/dr-juliette-tuakli-breaks-a-vase-of-flowers-during-the-blessing-inaugaration,c3067592

Dr Juliette Tuakli breaks a vase of flowers during the blessing inaugaration

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/a-hospital-ward-on-board-global-mercy,c3067593

A hospital ward on board Global Mercy

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/tomas-fransson-stefan-sonesson-and-per-westling,c3067595

Tomas Fransson Stefan Sonesson and Per Westling

https://news.cision.com/stena-roro/i/per-westling-managing-director-at-stena-roro-and-don-stephens-mercy-ships-founder,c3067596

Per Westling managing director at Stena RoRo and Don Stephens Mercy Ships founder

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-largest-civilian-hospital-ship-in-port-in-senegal-301580200.html

SOURCE Stena RoRo

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China casts giant shadow over emerging nations' chase for debt relief

    From a $360 million project to expand Zambia's international airport in Lusaka to a $1.4 billion city port in Sri Lanka's capital of Colombo, China is the missing piece in the puzzle of a number of debt talks under way in developing markets. Many economies buckling under economic strain are seeking debt relief. Now, the pressure is rising on China to take a more active role in helping strained economies overhaul their debt burdens.

  • Hong Kong gets a shot in the arm as China's offshore financial hub with new products and deeper yuan pool in expanded Connect scheme

    Hong Kong widened its cross-border investment channel with Shanghai and Shenzhen with two new classes of financial products on Monday, elevating the city's status as mainland China's offshore capital hub. The ETF Connect formally kicked off, allowing global investors to tap 83 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in China - 53 in Shanghai, 30 in Shenzhen - via accounts held in Hong Kong, an opening that may attract up to 200 billion yuan (US$29.8 billion) of investments within one to two years, accordin

  • When the ‘Barbell’ Investment Strategy Does—and Doesn’t—Work

    We ran the numbers and found the approach can juice returns when rates are rising, but doesn’t add significant value over long periods.

  • Stop Wishing, Hoping and Praying and Take Control of Your Investing

    The most powerful thing an investor can do is embrace the idea that they don't know what the future holds.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) and a pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. Each can be used by savvy investors to save for their retirement and can capitalize on contributions or benefits from their employer. The most significant difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan, and a pension is a defined-benefit plan.

  • Stocks up in holiday mood on resilient oil

    World stocks rose on Monday in trade thinned by a U.S. holiday, benefiting from a recovery in oil prices as concerns about tight supply helped to balance recession fears. Oil dropped $1 a barrel earlier on Monday on worries about the global economic outlook, but found support from data showing lower output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), unrest in Libya and sanctions on Russia. Output from the 10 members of OPEC in June fell 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 28.52 million bpd, off their pledged increase of about 275,000 bpd, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

  • While Big Stock Sales and IPOs Stall, Energy Investors Are Making Hay

    For years, energy stocks underperformed other sectors. But oil prices have surged this year as Russia invaded Ukraine and markets tipped into turmoil.

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Alibaba forms new data intelligence services subsidiary to deepen e-commerce giant's pivot into enterprise market

    Alibaba Group Holding has created a new subsidiary called Lingyang Intelligent Service Co to help companies in their digital transformation, a move that deepens the Chinese e-commerce giant's pivot to the enterprise market. The new business unit, which pulls together existing digital capabilities within the Hangzhou-based firm, represents "an important step for Alibaba after thoughtful consideration", company chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said in a statement on June 29. The new

  • Has Indonesia shaken its 'fragile' status among emerging markets?

    A decade ago Indonesia earned the unwelcome label of being among the so-called "Fragile Five" emerging markets, economies highly vulnerable to capital outflows and a currency slump whenever global interest rates rise. But fast forward to a new round of monetary tightening led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Southeast Asia's biggest economy and its capital markets have shown remarkable resilience, throwing a spotlight on whether the situation has fundamentally changed. Indonesia's central bank is among the world's least hawkish, having given no hint of when it might lift rates, while inflation has only just nudged above the 2%-4% target range and the rupiah is one of emerging Asia's best performing currencies.

  • Foreign Investors Drained $40 Billion From Emerging Asia Last Quarter, and It Could Get Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest stock and bond markets outside China are seeing greater outflows than in previous market crises, and the process may just be getting underway.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutGermany’s Union Head Warns of Collapse of Entire Indus

  • Big Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

    Insiders bought up shares of Plains All American Pipeline and ReneSola, respectively levered to crude oil and solar power. Both have better prospects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Home-Goods Boom Is Over, Leaving the Bed and Bath Stocks High and Dry

    Stocks like Bath & Body Works, Bed Bath Beyond and RH all recently saw their stocks plunge on weak outlooks and growth worries. What that says about consumer spending.

  • Celsius Customers Are Losing Hope for Their Locked-Up Crypto

    It has been three weeks since crypto lender Celsius Network LLC took the drastic step of halting customers’ withdrawals. Alla Driksne says she has six figures worth of bitcoin and ethereum—her life savings—tied up in a Celsius account. On June 12, a Sunday, the company said it had paused customer withdrawals, saying it needed “to stabilize liquidity and operations.”

  • Energy shares boost European equities ahead of inflation data

    (Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday on gains in oil and gas companies, while investors awaited eurozone inflation data after a red-hot consumer price report last week cemented the case for an interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB). The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.7% after falling last week on worries about a potential global economic slowdown. UK energy giant BP Plc jumped 3.0% to lead gains among European oil and gas companies.

  • China to Start Swap Connect With Hong Kong in Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow international investors to access its interest-rate derivatives market through Hong Kong, bolstering the city’s status as a financial gateway to Asia’s largest economy while giving foreign funds a new tool to hedge their holdings of Chinese bonds.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stra

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Cuts 150 Jobs Amid Restructuring: Report

    Withdrawals are still paused and the company has hired restructuring experts as it faces a financial crisis.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • European natural gas prices surge as Norwegian outage adds to supply woes

    Europe's natural gas prices jumped amid fears over Norway strikes adding to an already stressed European markets.