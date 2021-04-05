U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.88
    +56.01 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,531.90
    +378.69 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,689.34
    +209.24 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.10
    +5.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.68
    -2.77 (-4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    +0.0410 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0076 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2200
    -0.4380 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,961.18
    +389.52 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.72
    +22.37 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett in a post-COVID world'

Investor Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to explore the move from growth to value on Wednesday, 4/7 at 2pm EDT

Someone made a playable, TV-sized Nintendo Switch

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The Nintendo Switch is already a sizeable system, but a YouTuber by the name of Michael Pick decided to make it even bigger (via Polygon). The result is a device that is 650 percent larger than Nintendo's portable hybrid. Pick claims it's the world's largest fully functioning Nintendo Switch. And we believe him. It comes in at 30 inches tall and 70 inches wide, making it impossible to touch two buttons on opposite sides of one another without stretching out as far as you can. Oh, and the entire thing weighs 65 pounds.

The device you see is essentially a shell for a 4K LED TV and the system itself. The 3D-printed buttons and joysticks on the front connect to separate Joy-cons through a series of servos. When you press one of the buttons on the Switch's face, it activates the corresponding input on the relevant Joy-con. The beauty of the design is that Pick didn't need to open up the controllers to make everything work. What's more, it's possible to remove the 3D-printed mounts that hold them in place, so there wasn't a need to sacrifice any Switch components.

At this point, you're probably asking yourself why Pick went out his way to transform a portable system like the Nintendo Switch into something so impractical. I mean, look at him try to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. To open the video, Picks says his goal was to create a Switch that was "harder to lose," but he ends the clip by donating his creation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. I don't know about you, but the kid in me loves this idea and it's easy to imagine it bringing a lot of joy and happiness to someone when they need it the most.

Recommended Stories

  • Federal labor agency says Amazon illegally fired climate activists

    Amazon illegally retaliated against two former employees after it fired them for staging climate and workplace safety protests last year, according to federal labor regulators.

  • Theragun's pricey massage gun delivers on its muscle recovery promise

    The Theragun Elite is a percussive therapy massage gun that helped my sore muscles recover from workouts and alleviate aches and pains.

  • Supreme Court rules in Google's favor in Oracle copyright case

    Today, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-2 in favor of Google in the company's long-running legal battle against Oracle.

  • Netflix, Apple and Disney were big winners at the SAG Awards

    Netflix, Apple and Disney+ were big winners at the SAG Awards, with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' and 'Ted Lasso' among the highlights.

  • Genesis broke a world record for the most drones in the sky

    Hyundai's Genesis brand just broke a world record for the most drones airborne at the same time, putting 3,281 UAVs in the air for a publicity stunt.

  • Supreme Court vacates ruling that prevented Trump from blocking Twitter critics

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

  • LG confirms it's shutting down its mobile business

    LG is shutting down its struggling mobile business after failing to reverse years of losses.

  • 8Bitdo’s Pro 2 sneaks premium features into a $50 gamepad

    At first glance, 8Bitdo Pro 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, but with two new button bumpers underneath the controller, it's even more appealing for a $50 controller.

  • The latest Lego Star Wars game has been delayed indefinitely

    'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' has been delayed indefinitely — the second time the game has been pushed back.

  • Samsung's Adidas-branded Galaxy Buds Pro come in a snapback-shaped case

    Samsung is doing some co-branding with Adidas as a way to create some buzz around its wireless earbud products, while buffing up its eco-friendly bonafides.

  • TP-Link's latest WiFi 6 router packs 4.8Gbps speeds at a reasonable price

    TP-Link has introduced the Archer AX5400, a WiFi 6 router that promises 4.8Gbps connections at a semi-affordable price.

  • Twitter mistakenly suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, again

    U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was briefly suspended from Twitter Sunday in what the company said was an error — its second such mistake in three weeks. The Georgia Republican, who has in the past promoted violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories about QAnon and the 9/11 attacks, was unable to post to her account during the hours-long suspension. The suspension occurred after Greene tweeted about Easter and retweeted a post about abortion.

  • Fortnite users can now livestream gameplay to Houseparty's social video app

    Houseparty, the social video app acquired by Fortnite maker Epic Games in 2019, has just announced a major new step in terms of integrating these two properties: the company says it will now allow gamers to livestream their Fortnite gameplay directly into Houseparty. The feature works to allow users to share their gameplay with up to nine other friends in a Houseparty room. The addition follows Houseparty's launch of a "Fortnite Mode" last November, which added a video chat feature to Fortnite where players could see live feeds from their friends while gaming, powered by Houseparty.

  • You still can't buy the base OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus has delayed sales of the base 9 Pro, leaving customers no choice but to buy the higher-end model.

  • Thai households struggle with record debt, COVID-19 increases burden

    "I'm so heavily indebted and don't know what to do," said the 51-year-old, single mother of two, who travelled from the northern province of Kamphaeng Phet to join a demonstration of indebted rice growers in Bangkok late last month, asking the government to help reduce their debt burden. Such protests have put further pressure on the Thai government, which is already grappling with mounting pro-democracy demonstrations and struggling to revive the pandemic-hit economy. The level of household debt is the highest since the central bank began keeping records in 2003.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Easter Monday 2021 Trading Hours.

    The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday, along with U.S. over-the-counter markets.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.