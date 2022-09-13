U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,124.50
    +13.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,486.00
    +100.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,782.75
    +42.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.20
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.21
    +0.43 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.40
    -6.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.73
    -0.14 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.65
    +0.86 (+3.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2470
    -0.5530 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,362.84
    +382.48 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.53
    +9.38 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.97
    -3.06 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

World's Leading Filecoin Service Provider, RRMine, Relocates to Singapore

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- RRMine Global, a filecoin storage company that offers global cloud-computing asset management platforms, has officially announced closure of its business operations in Mainland China and shifted its headquarter to Singapore. Since its inception, RRMine has been addressing the lack of liquidity in Web3.0, which led it to become the world's leading Filecoin platform. Moving forward, RRMine Global is committed to provide a one-stop service to Filecoin storage providers and aims to become the most trusted Filecoin solution provider in Web3.0.

One of RRMine Global data center located in Portland, USA
One of RRMine Global data center located in Portland, USA

The decision to wholly withdraw from Mainland China came about in light of the tightened restrictions on cryptocurrency usage in the Mainland and was solidified by the fact that China's Web3.0[1] strategy is going in a different direction.

"Very much like other entrepreneurs, we want the best for our company, employees and community. The decision has been made after a profound examination and multiple discussions, and it has not been easy to come back from a downfall, especially when RRMine Global has continuously provided services to all its users globally without fail despite all the events that happened. From today onwards, we would like to move forward and recreate the prosperous scene from China in Singapore." shared Steve Tsou, the Global CEO of RRMine Global.

As Singapore has been one of the world's most open economies for a long time and has been touted as a welcoming hub for crypto businesses and activities, it has directly opened the path for China's crypto businesses to consider it as a hub for them to relocate[2] to including RRMine Global. In line with Singapore's vision to become a global crypto economy hub[3], RRMine Global continuously develops and expands globally to ensure accessible standardised Hashrate.

In the first step towards a new start, RRMine Global announces 'R-Datacap Storage', a newly upgraded service that will significantly reduce operational costs, increase yield effectiveness, and drive the Filecoin incentive plan. "Unlike other blockchains where users can typically store tiny amounts of data at a high cost, Filecoin's storage is designed to store large files. We are taking the lead in Web3.0 technology research and development to create a more efficient system for tackling the issue. Data storage providers will receive ten times the output incentive under the FIP-0012 proposal, which Filecoin approved. We are excited to bring this innovation to RRMine Global and Filecoin users very soon. It will undoubtedly be a game changer for our storage industry," Steve added.

Back in Mainland China, RRMine Global has achieved spectacular success by winning a number of awards. In 2019, RRMine won The Excellent in Technology Innovation Award at Fintech Summit USA 2019 and The Golden Globe Award at FINWISE Summit 2019 (Hong Kong), while in 2020, they won InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) Most Influential Companies 2020, and FAT Storage Brand of The Year 2020. These were only some of the awards they have won in the past years, the full list of awards can be found here.

About RRMine Global

RRMine Global, the world's leading Filecoin service provider offering global cloud-computing asset management, is a storage service platform under Hong Kong SuperB Grace Limited (Youcai Co., Ltd.).

The RRMine Global brand was formerly known as RRMine, aims to continuously develop and expand globally to ensure people can access standardised Hashrate services in more countries and regions. RRMine Global is constructing a decentralised global Hashrate infrastructure to achieve the free movement of Hashrate assets and make everyone comfortable holding Hashrate assets. The current focus of RRMine Global is to provide users with secure and transparent decentralised storage services. RRMine Global is strategically located in more than ten countries and regions worldwide, and the number of network nodes exceeds 100. Moreover, it has formed a large-scale storage service network coverage and promotes globalisation too.

Visit RRMine Global Twitter and Telegram for more updates.

[1] China is embracing Web3 without crypto, July 2022  https://www.techinasia.com/china-embracing-web3-without-crypto

[2] Covid restrictions drive some Chinese Web 3.0 firms to Singapore, July 2022 https://forkast.news/covid-restrictions-drive-chinese-web3-firms-singapore/

[3] Singapore Has Grand Ambitions to Become a Global Crypto Hub, November 2021, https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-01/singapore-has-grand-ambitions-to-become-a-global-crypto-hub?leadSource=uverify%20wall

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-leading-filecoin-service-provider-rrmine-relocates-to-singapore-301622576.html

SOURCE RRMine Global

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/13/c1990.html

Recommended Stories

  • If the Merge Goes Well, Here's How Crypto Investors Benefit

    It's a software update of the Ethereum blockchain, which is considered the internet of the crypto space. The Merge is set for Sept. 15, and if all goes well, the crypto industry will take a huge step forward in building trust among investors, crypto enthusiasts say. Experts say that the Merge will ease a major criticism of the industry by sharply reducing the energy consumption of crypto-related activities.

  • Crypto Exchange Huobi to Delist 7 Privacy Coins, Including Zcash, Monero

    Seven privacy tokens listed on the popular exchange will be delisted early next week.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Reporting Season Wraps Up

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • ETH holders may come out of the Merge with an extra token. What investors should know.

    Ethereum holders may be end up with a second coin after the Merge is completed this month.

  • Comcast debuts 2Gbps internet service in four states

    After nearly two years of testing, Comcast is one step closer to offering multi-gig symmetrical speeds over cable.

  • Ethereum Upgrade Brings Risks for Ailing Crypto Lender Hodlnaut

    (Bloomberg) -- Struggling cryptocurrency lender Hodlnaut warned of risks to its assets if a looming upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain known as the Merge stokes a bout of volatility in virtual coins.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryUS Stocks Gain on Bets That Inflation Is Near Peak: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceRussia Confirms Flight of Troo

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Ethereum Builds A Base In Enterprise: What The Ethereum Merge Will Do For Businesses

    Decentralization on Ethereum was a way of allowing individuals to interact directly with each other through a self-executing smart contract.

  • Ethereum blockchain to undergo major upgrade to cut energy use

    A long-awaited software upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain aimed at slashing its huge energy consumption is expected this week, a move proponents say may widen the technology's use and support the price of the ether token. The upgrade, known as the "Merge," will mark a radical change to how transactions on the Ethereum blockchain occur and ether tokens are created. The new system will consume 99.95% less energy, according to the Ethereum Foundation https://ethereum.org/en/upgrades/merge/, a body which acts as a spokesperson for the network.

  • Bitcoin's Health May Hinge on a Legal Feud in Norway

    Some developers say a lawsuit from pseudonymous bitcoiner Hodlonaut against Craig Wright, who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto, is vital to the cryptocurrency’s growth.

  • Diveplane lands $25M to grow its MLOps platform

    Chris Hazard, Mike Resnick and Mike Capps -- came together to launch a platform for building AI and machine learning tools geared toward the enterprise. Hazard and Resnick had been working on various AI and game projects for the U.S. military, while Capps had recently retired as president of Epic Games. The aforementioned platform eventually became Diveplane, which today offers products that create synthetic data to train AI systems, find anomalies in data and forecast market trends.

  • Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition

    Google has announced that its proposed $5.4 billion bid to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant is now complete. The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of Google Cloud, though the Mandiant brand will live on.

  • Cream Finance Exploiter Converts $1.75M in Stolen Funds to Bitcoin

    The decentralized finance application has been exploited three times since going live in 2020.

  • Cybersecurity firm Fortanix secures capital to provide confidential computing services

    According to one 2021 survey, 61% of security leaders in the enterprise believed their cybersecurity teams to be understaffed. "Businesses and government agencies are looking for a new approach to keep their data safe regardless of where it is, especially in the cloud," Ambuj Kumar told TechCrunch via email. Kumar, being something of a salesman, posits that Fortanix is one of the more holistic solutions to the growing challenge of data security.

  • Even $1.2 Trillion of Reserves Isn't Enough to Scare Yen Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan has more firepower in its foreign exchange reserves than it did the last time it intervened in markets to support its currency, though a unilateral move is seen as unlikely to succeed without US support.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of Po

  • GE confirms on track for spinoff of GE HealthCare the first week of Jan. 2023

    General Electric Co. said Monday it's on track for the targeted spinoff of GE HealthCare the first week of Jan. 2023. The company said it would create a board of directors for the business following the spinoff. GE Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp will be non-executive chairman of the new company, while Peter Arduini, currently CEO of GE HealthCare, will serve as director. The company will hold an investor day on Dec. 8 in New York. The spinoff is part of the industrial conglomerate's plan to sepa

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.

  • ECB’s Guindos Says Jumbo Hike Aimed at Inflation Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s jumbo increase in interest rates last week was designed to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryUS Stocks Gain on Bets That Inflation Is Near Peak: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine

  • Twitter, Starbucks, Oracle, Danaher, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Twitter holds a shareholder vote on Tuesday over Elon Musk’s acquisition. The August consumer price index will provide the latest inflation data. Plus, earnings from Oracle and Adobe