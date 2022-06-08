U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,144.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,080.00
    -85.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,656.50
    -55.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.00
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.95
    +0.54 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    -1.05 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1630
    +0.5470 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,298.11
    +795.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.27
    +16.63 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,170.36
    +226.41 (+0.81%)
     

The World's Leading Gift Card Trading Platform Holds its Second Anniversary Celebration with more than 200,000 Users

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Tbay, the world's leading gift card trading platform, celebrated its second anniversary. During this special occasion, Tbay has stepped up its efforts to reward all users by bringing a generous cash rebate to them. During this year's anniversary celebration, users can not only earn cash and digital assets from gift card trading in a safe, steady and efficient manner, but also obtain corresponding reward points. Each user has the opportunity to receive a maximum of 500USD rewards! A series of anniversary activities will be held in succession in the coming months.

Sell Gift Cards, and Get Instant Payments
Sell Gift Cards, and Get Instant Payments

Tbay is a global cross-border e-commerce platform that was founded just 2 years ago, and has developed more than 200,000 users, with the effective monthly GMV exceeding 100,000,000. The rapid growth of a company is owed to the support and trust from its customers. Most of Tbay users are now in Europe and America, as well as numerous African countries such as Nigeria. Based in the above regions, Tbay is extending its business to all other parts of the world.

Richiedoe, who is from the United States, and Anifowose Saheed, who is from Lagos, are both regular users that have witnessed Tbay's growth over the past two years. Tbay has brought so much pleasure and extra income for Anifowose Saheed each month.  He says, "Thanks Tbay for making it more convenient and efficient to circulate funds through gift cards!". Now, he is always excited to withdraw Naira in cash quickly from Tbay.

Richieedoe has accumulated further experience. After an intensive study of Tbay and frequent trading on the platform, he has figured out how to reap maximum profit. He says, "I have some additional income from Tbay! Thank you Tbay for giving me the opportunity to increase my income in my spare time, it is a very convenient, efficient and highly secure trading app". Tbay Online has a group of service vendors that have been verified. All of them, play fair and have won the hearts of many users. Trading with them provides users with greater profit margins for gift card trading. Tbay has established strategic cooperation with hundreds of local banks, allowing decentralized transactions, cutting out any middleman that collect high service fees, so that users can earn more from trading.

Tbay's technical team has been deeply involved in the development of Internet software and blockchain encryption technology for more than ten years. Always hungry for development, the team is committed to developing new techniques. The upcoming video authentication function will directly tackle pain spots such as poor market information, poor payment, and absence of service guarantee, so as to keep safe trading.

"I used to use other platfroms for gift cards trading, but my trading ran into issues on all of them. However, my trading never goes wrong on Tbay. To be honest, Tbay is the best of all", said Peter, a user from Nigeria, with great excitement. According to Peter, Tbay always releases an updated version in time, and users have found more practical functions, which provides them with a globally leading technical experience. He says, "I have to speak highly of Tbay's customer service, they always dispel my doubts wholeheartedly with great patience."

According to Tbay's user survey, users do not conduct capital transactions only, and more importantly, they do connect with other people in this community! They enjoy sharing about gift card trading here because it's more of a social interaction. Technology changes life. On the road of growth, Tbay stays true to its original aspiration and forges ahead with its dream. On its second anniversary, Tbay is launching many promotions to reward users for their commitment to Tbay.

About Tbay

Tbay, which offers online gift card trading service, is the world's leading online trading platform. As a global cross-border e-commerce platform, Tbay is mainly engaged in "Online Gift Card Trading", aiming to help users with gift cards to earn cash and digital assets in an efficient manner. With the aid of various mature and stable encryption techniques such as blockchain, the team has launched a precise strike against marketing pain points, effectively solving problems such as information divergence, payment gap and lack of service guarantee. With its advantages including diversified transaction scenarios, efficient terms of transaction, safe first-rate service and high exchange rate, Tbay has built a complete digital ecosystem, which helps to close deals quickly while greatly cutting down costs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worlds-leading-gift-card-trading-platform-holds-its-second-anniversary-celebration-with-more-than-200-000-users-301563657.html

SOURCE Tbay

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • These 3 dividend stocks offer monstrous yields between 8.5% and 16% — for inflation defense and hefty cash income, take a closer look now

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help stop the pain.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Vitamin Shoppe owner in talks to buy Kohl’s for $8 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Franchise Group is looking to purchase Kohl’s for nearly $8 billion.

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Home affordability has ‘collapsed’ in 2022. What to expect next, according to BofA

    Housing affordability hasn't been this bad since around 1987 or 2005, says Chris Flanagan's team at BofA Global Research.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • 10 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some more recession stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer, go directly to 5 Best Recession Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Economic pessimism is growing in the United States amid high […]

  • U.S. IRS 'under siege', Yellen says, needs $80 billion to beef up tax work

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Congress to approve $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service to help the agency reduce a huge backlog of tax returns and allow it to go after $600 billion in unpaid tax bills. Yellen said the agency was dealing with massive problems, including a "huge backlog" in working through tax returns, and lacked the personnel needed to carry out complicated audits of higher-earning taxpayers.

  • Shopify Shareholders Approve 10-for-1 Stock Split and Plan to Keep CEO Firmly in Control

    They also approved the issuance of a new so-called founder share that will keep CEO Tobi Lütke firmly in control.

  • Citi Recommends Nvidia, Marvell To Seek Refuge Amid Semiconductor Downturn

    Citi hosted meetings at NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), Applied Materials, Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Marvell Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) as part of the Annual Silicon Valley Tech Bus Tour. Marvell confirmed a lack of slowdown in cloud data center demand and a disproportionate amount of growth or 50%+ coming from new product cycles. Applied Materials looked to benefit from long-term secular growth drivers like advanced packaging (~$1 billion sales in 2023) and GAA device inflection (~500bps of share

  • Ray Dalio Says Central Banks to Cut Rates in 2024, AFR Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to the Australian Financial Review.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Econo

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Musk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formally and forcefully revived his assertion that Twitter Inc. has a serious bot problem, and threatened to walk away from his deal to buy the company if the social network doesn’t do more to prove its users are real people.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps Up

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Costco discussing membership rate hikes after renewals hit 90%

    Costco is discussing membership rate hikes, which usually take place every 5 1/2 years, with nearly all members signing up for a renewal