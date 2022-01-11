U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,645.52
    -24.77 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,818.21
    -250.66 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,907.98
    -34.84 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    +0.81 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7730
    -0.0070 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3573
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    +0.3220 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,633.73
    +717.48 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.38
    -9.04 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.63
    +25.38 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

World's Leading Platform for Financial NFTs, Pledge Finance, Adds Bitfury CEO to Advisory Board

·3 min read

Brian Brooks brings years of blockchain leadership to the team

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pledge Finance is pleased to announce Brian Brooks as a Strategic Advisor. Brian's impressive resume includes time as CEO for both Bitfury and Binance.US, experience that will help Pledge become the premier platform for building long-term lending dApps for DeFi.

A graduate of Harvard, Brian's been recognized as one of the most influential U.S. Comptrollers of the Currency, where he granted the first federal bank charters to fintech and crypto companies, paving the way for integration of crypto and traditional finance sectors. A visionary leader, Brian ranked 13th on Cointelegraph's top 100 people in blockchain, tenth on Crunchbase's top global influencers, and top 20 crypto regulatory voices by Qredo. He's served multiple top startups in various capacities including Coinbase, Avant, and now, Pledge.

"Pledge is an amazing project with outstanding potential," Brian said. "It's laying the foundation for the future of DeFi lending, with potential to be as important to DeFi as AWS is to the current internet. Pledge will do great things, and create a platform for other companies to do even more great things."

"Brian's experience in traditional finance and crypto adds a lot of value to our protocol," said Pledge CEO, Tony Y. Chan. "His keen insights into corporate law, financial operations, and blockchain technology will allow us to innovate and scale in the DeFi space."

Pledge is committed to being the world's lending marketplace for Bitcoin loans, focusing on providing not only longer-term loans but also the building blocks necessary to create next-generation lending dApps. Pledge will leverage the innovative concept of financial NFTs to bring interest rate swaps to DeFi, a multi-trillion dollar market in legacy finance that's currently absent from crypto.

For more, email bd@pledger.finance

About Pledge
Pledge is the world's lending marketplace for Financial NFTs. Starting with the fixed rate and terms bitcoin loan, Pledge V1 offers fixed return to TradeFi and DeFi investors. In addition, Pledge V1 provides fixed cost of capital to professional crypto traders. Pledge V2 will make the bitcoin loans tradable by converting bitcoin loans into Financial NFTs.

For more information, please visit www.pledger.finance.

About Brian Brooks
Brian Brooks currently serves as CEO of Bitfury Group, the bitcoin mining and crypto tech pioneer. He previously served as CEO of Binance.US; Acting U.S. Comptroller of the Currency; Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase; and Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Fannie Mae, among other roles. He is a current or former board member of Voyager Digital, Interfirst Mortgage, Spring Labs, Fannie Mae, and Avant, and an advisor to a number of fintech and crypto startups. He is an honors graduate of Harvard University and the University of Chicago Law School.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12899898

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-leading-platform-for-financial-nfts-pledge-finance-adds-bitfury-ceo-to-advisory-board-301458435.html

SOURCE Pledge

Recommended Stories

  • Is AT&T Still a Great Dividend Stock?

    In 2021, AT&T (NYSE: T) decided to spin off its DIRECTV and WarnerMedia divisions to raise capital to reduce its massive debt. Unfortunately for income investors, AT&T revealed last year that it intended to slash the payout despite the cash the company will receive from the spinoffs. Now, with the Dividend Aristocrat status lost, such moves understandably leave AT&T investors wondering whether AT&T is still a great dividend stock.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These 2 Stocks Could Threaten Tuesday's Market Bounce

    Investors have been surprised by the way 2022 has started, with steep drops on most stock market indexes. Wall Street tried to mount a comeback on Tuesday morning, though, in the hopes of getting back on a bullish path. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had picked up 15 points to 4,678, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 79 points to 15,687.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to a study from Infiniti Research, the global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29% until 2025. Both Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) are not participating in the selling but rather providing services that can help all e-commerce companies in the world.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Got Upgraded to a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • 7 Reasons I'm Hanging On to Teladoc Stock in 2022

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are trading at their 52-week lows. The stock is down 48% in just six months while the S&P 500 has risen 7%. From afar, it looks like this may be a problematic investment and one that investors should be dumping.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying ASML Holding (ASML) Shares

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy underperformed its Russell 1000 Growth Index benchmark during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains across four of the […]

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Investing $100,000 in This Basket of Dividend Stocks Should Give You $4,000 in 2022 Income

    Investing in companies that pay sizable dividends can be a great way to supplement income in retirement or simply earn passive, low-tax income without the need to sell securities. Yamana Gold, Kinder Morgan, and Autoliv all have strong fundamentals that can back up their dividends.

  • Omicron will end up being a good thing for the stock market: JPMorgan

    Buy the dip in stocks, contends J.P. Morgan.

  • Nokia Stock Inches Higher Because It Lifted Its Earnings Guidance

    The better-than-expected performance came from its venture fund investments, with its underlying business performing as expected last year.

  • 10 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 bank dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of bank dividend stocks and go directly to the 5 Bank Dividend Stocks for 2022. The Covid pandemic in 2020 was especially cruel to the banking sector of US […]

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.

  • This Unstoppable 8%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has the Fuel to Keep Heading Higher

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has been an unstoppable dividend stock over the years. With a dividend yield currently around 8% and a rock-solid payout that should keep heading higher, Enterprise is an attractive option for income investors to consider in today's low-yield environment. Enterprise Products Partners recently increased its distribution again, pushing its fourth-quarter dividend payment up to $0.465 per share ($1.86 per share annualized), a 3.3% increase compared with the prior-year period.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.