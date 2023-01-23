The world's third-richest person admits he has 'some addiction' to ChatGPT

Gautam Adani, the world's third-richest man, says he has "some addiction" to ChatGPT. Amit Dave/Reuters

The world's third-richest person, Gautam Adani, admits that he has "some addiction" to ChatGPT.

But he warned that AI tools like ChatGPT "will have massive ramifications" on society.

Adani compares the "potential and dangers" of AI to the unintended impacts of the chip industry.

Gautam Adani, the world's third-richest person with a net worth of $121 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, said that he's been trying out OpenAI's ChatGPT — and admitted to using it just a little too much.

"The recent release of ChatGPT (I must admit to some addiction since I started using it) is a transformational moment in the democratization of AI given its astounding capabilities as well as comical failures," Adani wrote in a LinkedIn post published after attending the 2023 World Economic Forum.

"But there can be no doubt that generative AI will have massive ramifications," Adani, who is known for starting India's energy and logistics powerhouse Adani Group, added.

The 60-year-old billionaire's comments come as ChatGPT, which got a lot of attention at this year's World Economic Forum, continues to wow companies and curious users alike over its impressive functions, as well as spark debates over its ethical applications to the real world.

Since ChatGPT was released to the public in late November, the AI has been used to create a children's book, write cover letters, and even generate responses to dating app matches. At the same time, the rise of ChatGPT has led to consequences like plagiarism, leading some schools to ban the usage of the chat bot. It also raised ethical concerns after being used by digital mental health company Koko to generate responses without informing users.

These use cases offer just a taste of how the bot could transform our day-to-day lives down the line as companies continue to invest in the technology.

On Monday, Microsoft announced it would pour billions of dollars into the maker of ChatGPT, whereas Google has announced plans to integrate AI chatbot features into Google Search after issuing a "code red" in response to ChatGPT's growth.

Adani compared the transformative nature of ChatGPT to that of the global chip industry and how the rise of semiconductors led to influential tech giants like Intel, Qualcomm, and TSMC.

Chips made by these companies help run our smart phones, laptops, kitchen appliances, and other consumer devices.

On the flip side, they have also "paved the way for precision and guided weapons used in modern warfare," Adani wrote.

"Generative AI holds the same potential and dangers," Adani said. "And the race is already on, with China outnumbering the US in the number of most-cited scientific papers on AI."

Read the original article on Business Insider