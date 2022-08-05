World's Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs Report 2022: Program Fact Files, Comparative SWOT Analysis, Strategy Focus Across Programs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World's Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Comparative SWOT & Program Dossier - 2022 - Program Fact Files, Comparative SWOT Analysis, Strategy Focus across Programs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook for Fighter Jets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fighter jets have been the traditional backbone & core pivot of the force structures & fighting capabilities of Air Forces globally given their significant role & capabilities for conducting a broad range of missions, including, Aerial Combat, Air Interdiction & Close Air Support, Penetration & Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Ground Attack and Air Dominance/Superiority.

The marked surge in global defense spending over the recent years has led to a rapid recapitalization spree of legacy fighter jet aircraft programs as a key priority globally driving the procurement of latest 5th generation programs and leading the development of a bevy of next generation aircraft programs for fleet replacement, build-up of capacity & broadening/beefing up of capabilities

The replacement of global in-service fleet of legacy F-18 Hornet program is being pursued actively across parts of Europe and North America with the 5th Gen F-35 Lightning II JSF program dominating the same globally. Additionally, the upgrade, modernization & replacement of the sizeable number of older, in-service global fleet of F-16 variants along with fresh procurements is going on at an accelerated pace with Lockheed Martin maintaining a robust order book for new F-16 fighters in the latest Block 70 configuration.

The impending, full-rate production decision on the F-35 program, likely in late 2023, will be game changer for Lockheed Martin & the industry value chain given that the F-35 program has witnessed decisive & comprehensive victories over its contemporaries with the recent on-boarding of Switzerland, Finland, Canada and Germany

Other parts of the world, too, are accelerating & scrambling for the retirement & replacement of their Cold-war era, legacy fighter jet programs with the latest & next generation capabilities through fast tracked procurement of in-production international aircrafts to be complemented by scratch-up, indigenous aircraft programs under-development.

In term of capabilities, 5th generation aircraft programs are already proving to be favorites to replace the 4/4+ generation aircrafts with the Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet program spearheading the charge & the generational shift with the 6th generation jets already in the works.

The joint Franco-German FCAS program & British-led Tempest program across Europe, USA's NGAD program & Japan's F-X program are prime contenders in the race for the 6th generation fighter jets with their potential EIS slated for late 2030s

Against this backdrop, the report provides a detailed, comprehensive analysis on the World's Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs, including:

Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Technical Specifications, Production Numbers, Variants & Key Global Operators

Overarching Strategy Focus across OEMs for the Programs

Comprehensive Comparative SWOT Analysis

Latest Contract Awards, Upcoming Aircraft Competitions & Developments for the Programs

Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Global Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Program Origins, Profile, Snapshot & Fact Files

Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Lockheed Martn's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF

Dassault Rafale

Eurofighter Typhoon

Saab's JAS 39 Gripen E/F

Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Coverage

Program Origins

Primary Role

Technical Specifications

Variants Developed

Program Timelines

Units Produced

Current Program Status, Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

Key Operators, Program Partners & Export Customers

Section 2: Global Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Technical Specifications, Armament, Performance & Comparative Overview

Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Lockheed Martn's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF

Dassault Rafale

Eurofighter Typhoon

Saab's JAS 39 Gripen E/F

Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For the World's 10 Leading Combat Aircraft Programs

Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

Dassault Rafale

Eurofighter Typhoon

SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 4: Programs' Evolution, Progression & Current Strategy Focus across respective OEMs

Boeing's F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet

Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

Dassault Rafale

Eurofighter Typhoon

SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

Boeing's F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet

Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

Dassault Rafale

Eurofighter Typhoon

SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 6: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Boeing's F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet

Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

Dassault Rafale

Eurofighter Typhoon

SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 7: Technological Upgrade Plans & Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for respective Fighter Jet Programs - Key Contract Awards, Emerging Growth Opportunities and Technological Roadmap Ahead



Section 8: Global Fighter Jet Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends, Issues & Challenges and Growth Opportunities



Section 10: Global Fighter Jet Aircraft Market - Market Outlook & Scenario for Fighter Jet Programs over Medium Term

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Fighter Jet Aircrafts

Global Demand Outlook for Fighter Jet Aircrafts - Projections

Global Defense Budgetary Trend

Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 Nations

Key Upcoming Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs & Competitions

Emerging & Game changing Technologies and Sixth Generation Aircraft Programs - Round Up

Market Outlook

