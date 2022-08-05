U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

World's Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs Report 2022: Program Fact Files, Comparative SWOT Analysis, Strategy Focus Across Programs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World's Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Comparative SWOT & Program Dossier - 2022 - Program Fact Files, Comparative SWOT Analysis, Strategy Focus across Programs, Key Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook for Fighter Jets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

Fighter jets have been the traditional backbone & core pivot of the force structures & fighting capabilities of Air Forces globally given their significant role & capabilities for conducting a broad range of missions, including, Aerial Combat, Air Interdiction & Close Air Support, Penetration & Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD), Ground Attack and Air Dominance/Superiority.

The marked surge in global defense spending over the recent years has led to a rapid recapitalization spree of legacy fighter jet aircraft programs as a key priority globally driving the procurement of latest 5th generation programs and leading the development of a bevy of next generation aircraft programs for fleet replacement, build-up of capacity & broadening/beefing up of capabilities

The replacement of global in-service fleet of legacy F-18 Hornet program is being pursued actively across parts of Europe and North America with the 5th Gen F-35 Lightning II JSF program dominating the same globally. Additionally, the upgrade, modernization & replacement of the sizeable number of older, in-service global fleet of F-16 variants along with fresh procurements is going on at an accelerated pace with Lockheed Martin maintaining a robust order book for new F-16 fighters in the latest Block 70 configuration.

The impending, full-rate production decision on the F-35 program, likely in late 2023, will be game changer for Lockheed Martin & the industry value chain given that the F-35 program has witnessed decisive & comprehensive victories over its contemporaries with the recent on-boarding of Switzerland, Finland, Canada and Germany

Other parts of the world, too, are accelerating & scrambling for the retirement & replacement of their Cold-war era, legacy fighter jet programs with the latest & next generation capabilities through fast tracked procurement of in-production international aircrafts to be complemented by scratch-up, indigenous aircraft programs under-development.

In term of capabilities, 5th generation aircraft programs are already proving to be favorites to replace the 4/4+ generation aircrafts with the Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet program spearheading the charge & the generational shift with the 6th generation jets already in the works.

The joint Franco-German FCAS program & British-led Tempest program across Europe, USA's NGAD program & Japan's F-X program are prime contenders in the race for the 6th generation fighter jets with their potential EIS slated for late 2030s

Against this backdrop, the report provides a detailed, comprehensive analysis on the World's Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs, including:

  • Detailed Program Factsheets, including, Technical Specifications, Production Numbers, Variants & Key Global Operators

  • Overarching Strategy Focus across OEMs for the Programs

  • Comprehensive Comparative SWOT Analysis

  • Latest Contract Awards, Upcoming Aircraft Competitions & Developments for the Programs

  • Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Global Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Program Origins, Profile, Snapshot & Fact Files

  • Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

  • Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

  • Lockheed Martn's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF

  • Dassault Rafale

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

  • Saab's JAS 39 Gripen E/F

  • Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

  • Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

  • Coverage

  • Program Origins

  • Primary Role

  • Technical Specifications

  • Variants Developed

  • Program Timelines

  • Units Produced

  • Current Program Status, Upgrade Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for the Programs

  • Key Operators, Program Partners & Export Customers

Section 2: Global Top 10 Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs - Technical Specifications, Armament, Performance & Comparative Overview

  • Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

  • Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

  • Lockheed Martn's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II JSF

  • Dassault Rafale

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

  • Saab's JAS 39 Gripen E/F

  • Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

  • Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For the World's 10 Leading Combat Aircraft Programs

  • Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

  • Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

  • Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

  • Dassault Rafale

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

  • SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

  • Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

  • Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 4: Programs' Evolution, Progression & Current Strategy Focus across respective OEMs

  • Boeing's F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet

  • Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

  • Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

  • Dassault Rafale

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

  • SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

  • Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

  • Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

  • Boeing's F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet

  • Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

  • Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

  • Dassault Rafale

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

  • SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

  • Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

  • Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 6: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

  • Boeing's F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet

  • Boeing's F-15EX Eagle II

  • Lockheed Martin's F-16V Fighting Falcon Block 70

  • Dassault Rafale

  • Eurofighter Typhoon

  • SAAB's JAS 39 Gripen

  • Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF)

  • Sukhoi Su-34 Super Flanker

  • Sukhoi Su-57 Felon

  • Chengdu's J-20 Mighty Dragon

Section 7: Technological Upgrade Plans & Horizon, Projected Developments & Outlook for respective Fighter Jet Programs - Key Contract Awards, Emerging Growth Opportunities and Technological Roadmap Ahead

Section 8: Global Fighter Jet Aircraft Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends, Issues & Challenges and Growth Opportunities

 Section 10: Global Fighter Jet Aircraft Market - Market Outlook & Scenario for Fighter Jet Programs over Medium Term

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Fighter Jet Aircrafts

  • Global Demand Outlook for Fighter Jet Aircrafts - Projections

  • Global Defense Budgetary Trend

  • Defense Spending Levels across Key Markets - Top 5 Nations

  • Key Upcoming Fighter Jet Aircraft Programs & Competitions

  • Emerging & Game changing Technologies and Sixth Generation Aircraft Programs - Round Up

  • Market Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz3u0n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-top-10-fighter-jet-aircraft-programs-report-2022-program-fact-files-comparative-swot-analysis-strategy-focus-across-programs-key-trends--growth-opportunities-301600743.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

