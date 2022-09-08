U.S. markets open in 4 hours

The Worldwide 3D Imaging Industry is Expected to Reach $115.4 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global 3D Imaging Market

Global 3D Imaging Market
Global 3D Imaging Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), by End-use, by Organization, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D imaging market size is expected to reach USD 115.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030. The 3D imaging technology in the media and entertainment sector has been gaining momentum as the demand for 3D video games and theatrical films has risen tremendously over the years, acting as one of the key drivers in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the 3D imaging market. Lockdowns were implemented due to the pandemic that led to a temporary prohibition on import and export and manufacturing across multiple industries. The closure of manufacturing plants resulted in a significant loss of business and revenue for the regions under lockdown.

The disruption in global supply chains negatively impacted the sales of products, delivery schedules, and manufacturing in the global market, which led to a notable drop in the sales of 3D imaging.

Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and expansions are the key strategies adopted by the companies over the past years. For instance, in August 2021, FARO Technologies announced the acquisition of ATS AB, a Swedish-based company in 3D digital twin solution technology. The agreement will include the integration of ATS patented Traceable 3D system and software, which allows highly precise and reproducible 3D scans into the FARO Webshare Cloud system.

3D Imaging Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of end-use, the healthcare and life sciences segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The media and entertainment segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

  • The automotive and transportation end-use segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus on 3D modeling and designing of vehicles and the growing trend of driverless vehicles.

  • In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The cloud segment is likely to expand at a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period.

  • In terms of component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The software segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 19.9% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for and usage of 3D imaging software in a wide range of applications.

  • In terms of organization, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The small and medium enterprises segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed due to the aggressive adoption of 3D imaging technologies in order to compete with other market players.

  • North America captured the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 20.8% over the forecast period. The market growth in this region is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of new technologies in various sectors and growing healthcare and manufacturing industries in nations such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver healthcare industry
3.3.1.1 Increase in the number of cars
3.3.1.2 Rising demand for high videos games and theatrical films
3.3.1.3 Constantly growing prevalence of chronic diseases globally
3.3.1.4 Technological Advancement
3.3.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis
3.3.2.1 High initial investment cost
3.3.2.2 High repair and maintenance cost
3.3.2.3 3D imaging hardware and software compatibility issues
3.3.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.3.3.1 Increase in AI investment
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5 PEST Analysis
3.6 COVID-19 Impact on 3D imaging Market

Chapter 4. 3D Imaging Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.2 End-Use Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
4.3 Automotive and Transportation
4.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
4.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.5 Architecture and Construction
4.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.6 Media and Entertainment
4.6.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.7 Security and Surveillance
4.7.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
4.8 Others
4.8.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. 3D Imaging Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.2 Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Software
5.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Hardware
5.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.5 Services
5.5.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. 3D Imaging Market: Organization Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.2 Organization Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
6.3 Large Enterprise
6.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Small and Medium Enterprise
6.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. 3D Imaging Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.2 Deployment Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030
7.3 On-Premise
7.3.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.4 Cloud
7.4.1 Market size estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Analysis
9.1 Key Competitor Ranking Analysis, 2021
9.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 General Electric
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Financial performance
10.1.3 Product benchmarking
10.1.4 Recent developments
10.2 TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Financial performance
10.2.3 Product benchmarking
10.2.4 Recent developments
10.3 PLANMECA OY
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Financial performance
10.3.3 Product benchmarking
10.3.4 Recent developments
10.4 Ajile Light Industry
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Financial performance
10.4.3 Product benchmarking
10.4.4 Recent developments
10.5 OLYMPUS CORPORATION
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Financial performance
10.5.3 Product benchmarking
10.5.4 Recent developments
10.6 EOS Imaging
10.6.1 Company overview
10.6.2 Financial performance
10.6.3 Product benchmarking
10.6.4 Recent developments
10.7 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
10.7.1 Company overview
10.7.2 Financial performance
10.7.3 Product benchmarking
10.7.4 Recent developments
10.8 INTRASENSE
10.8.1 Company overview
10.8.2 Financial performance
10.8.3 Product benchmarking
10.8.4 Recent developments
10.9 eCential Robotics
10.9.1 Company overview
10.9.2 Financial performance
10.9.3 Product benchmarking
10.9.4 Recent developments
10.10 FARO
10.10.1 Company overview
10.10.2 Financial performance
10.10.3 Product benchmarking
10.10.4 Recent developments
10.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.11.1 Company overview
10.11.2 Financial performance
10.11.3 Product benchmarking
10.11.4 Recent developments

Chapter 11. KoL Commentary Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dyoofb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


