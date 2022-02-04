U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

The Worldwide 3D Printed Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $336+ Million by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Drugs (2021-2026) by Drugs, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 201. 74 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 336.89 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%.

3D printed drugs are medicines designed using 3D printing technology. It is particularly useful for patients having swallowing difficulties such as children, the elderly and those ailing with Alzheimer's disease, stroke complications, head or neck tumors and other neurological disabilities. The rise in demand for personalized drugs & rapidly soluble medication, increasing usage of 3D Printing in the medical and healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of dysphagia and rising geriatric population are some of the driving factors for the market. While restrictive government regulations relating to these drugs and the adverse effects of the 3D medication may hamper the market's growth.

The constant technological advancement in the medical sector, rising use of 3D Technology and rise in investment in the healthcare sectors provide a great opportunity for the market's growth. However, the antagonistic effects relating to these drugs & their illegal usage pose a challenge.

The Global 3D Printed Drugs is segmented based on Drugs, Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 3D Printed Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Usage of 3D Printing in the Medical & Healthcare Industry
4.1.2 Increased Adoption of Personalized Drugs
4.1.3 Rise in Demand of Rapid Soluble Drugs
4.1.4 Increase in Geriatric Population and Associated Diseases
4.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Dysphagia
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Adverse Effects of 3D Printed Drugs
4.2.2 Restrictive Government Regulations Linked to these Drugs
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Constant Technological Advancement in Medical Sector
4.3.2 Rising Awareness about 3D Printing
4.3.3 Rise in Healthcare Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Antagonistic Effects Pertaining to the use of these Drugs
4.4.2 Lack of Government Regulations for 3D Printed Drugs
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Drugs
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Spritam
6.3 Others

7 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct-Write
7.3 Fused Deposition Modelling
7.4 Inkjet Printing
7.5 Powder Bed Printing
7.6 Stereolithography
7.7 Zip Dose

8 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Neurology
8.3 Orthopaedic
8.4 Hearing & Audibility Aid
8.5 Dental or Medical Implants
8.6 Others

9 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Clinics
9.4 Research Laboratories

10 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives

12 Company Profiles
12.1 3D Systems Inc.
12.2 Anatomics Pty Ltd.
12.3 Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC
12.4 BioDuro LLC
12.5 Biomedical Modelling Inc.
12.6 EnvisionTEC GmbH
12.7 FabRx Ltd.
12.8 General Electric Company
12.9 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
12.10 Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV LLC
12.11 Materialise NV
12.12 Merck KGaA
12.13 Nanalyze
12.14 Organovo Holdings, Inc.
12.15 Pharma Excipients International AG
12.16 PreScouter Inc.
12.17 Prodways Group SA
12.18 Renishaw PLC
12.19 Siemens AG
12.20 SLM Solutions Group AG
12.21 Stratasys Ltd.
12.22 Yissum Research Development Company
12.23 Zortrax

13 Appendix
13.1 Questionnaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99nukv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-3d-printed-drugs-industry-is-expected-to-reach-336-million-by-2026-301475604.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

