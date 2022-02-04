The Worldwide 3D Printed Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $336+ Million by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3D Printed Drugs (2021-2026) by Drugs, Technology, Application, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printed Drugs Market is estimated to be USD 201. 74 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 336.89 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%.



3D printed drugs are medicines designed using 3D printing technology. It is particularly useful for patients having swallowing difficulties such as children, the elderly and those ailing with Alzheimer's disease, stroke complications, head or neck tumors and other neurological disabilities. The rise in demand for personalized drugs & rapidly soluble medication, increasing usage of 3D Printing in the medical and healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of dysphagia and rising geriatric population are some of the driving factors for the market. While restrictive government regulations relating to these drugs and the adverse effects of the 3D medication may hamper the market's growth.



The constant technological advancement in the medical sector, rising use of 3D Technology and rise in investment in the healthcare sectors provide a great opportunity for the market's growth. However, the antagonistic effects relating to these drugs & their illegal usage pose a challenge.



The Global 3D Printed Drugs is segmented based on Drugs, Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Usage of 3D Printing in the Medical & Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Increased Adoption of Personalized Drugs

4.1.3 Rise in Demand of Rapid Soluble Drugs

4.1.4 Increase in Geriatric Population and Associated Diseases

4.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Dysphagia

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Adverse Effects of 3D Printed Drugs

4.2.2 Restrictive Government Regulations Linked to these Drugs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Constant Technological Advancement in Medical Sector

4.3.2 Rising Awareness about 3D Printing

4.3.3 Rise in Healthcare Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Antagonistic Effects Pertaining to the use of these Drugs

4.4.2 Lack of Government Regulations for 3D Printed Drugs

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Drugs

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spritam

6.3 Others



7 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct-Write

7.3 Fused Deposition Modelling

7.4 Inkjet Printing

7.5 Powder Bed Printing

7.6 Stereolithography

7.7 Zip Dose



8 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Neurology

8.3 Orthopaedic

8.4 Hearing & Audibility Aid

8.5 Dental or Medical Implants

8.6 Others



9 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Clinics

9.4 Research Laboratories



10 Global 3D Printed Drugs Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3D Systems Inc.

12.2 Anatomics Pty Ltd.

12.3 Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC

12.4 BioDuro LLC

12.5 Biomedical Modelling Inc.

12.6 EnvisionTEC GmbH

12.7 FabRx Ltd.

12.8 General Electric Company

12.9 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

12.10 Hewlett Packard Caribe, BV LLC

12.11 Materialise NV

12.12 Merck KGaA

12.13 Nanalyze

12.14 Organovo Holdings, Inc.

12.15 Pharma Excipients International AG

12.16 PreScouter Inc.

12.17 Prodways Group SA

12.18 Renishaw PLC

12.19 Siemens AG

12.20 SLM Solutions Group AG

12.21 Stratasys Ltd.

12.22 Yissum Research Development Company

12.23 Zortrax



13 Appendix

13.1 Questionnaire



