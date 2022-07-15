Worldwide 3D Printing Metals Industry to 2028 - Featuring Arcam, Optomec and PLW Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Metals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global 3D printing metals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global 3D printing metals market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 33% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on 3D printing metals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on 3D printing metals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global 3D printing metals market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global 3D printing metals market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increased utilization in the aerospace & defense sector is expected to propel the market growth.

Increase in the demand for 3D printed products with high density and high strength has increased the demand for powder form will drive the market growth.

2) Restraints

High implementation cost of the technology will hamper the growth of the market.

3) Opportunities

Increasing investment by the major market players to develop advanced technology will provide growth opportunities to the market.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the 3D printing metals market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the 3D printing metals market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global 3D printing metals market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global 3D Printing Metals Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the 3D Printing Metals Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product Type

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of 3D Printing Metals Market



4. 3D Printing Metals Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. The Global 3D Printing Metals Market by Application

5.1. Automotive

5.2. Aerospace & Defense

5.3. Medical & Dental

5.4. Others



6. Global 3D Printing Metals Market by Product Type

6.1. Aluminum

6.2. Nickel

6.3. Steel

6.4. Titanium

6.5. Others



7. Global 3D Printing Metals Market by Form

7.1. Filament

7.2. Powder



8. Global 3D Printing Metals Market by Region 2022-2028

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America 3D Printing Metals Market by Application

8.1.2. North America 3D Printing Metals Market by Product Type

8.1.3. North America 3D Printing Metals Market by Form

8.1.4. North America 3D Printing Metals Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe 3D Printing Metals Market by Application

8.2.2. Europe 3D Printing Metals Market by Product Type

8.2.3. Europe 3D Printing Metals Market by Form

8.2.4. Europe 3D Printing Metals Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Metals Market by Application

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Metals Market by Product Type

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Metals Market by Form

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific 3D Printing Metals Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW 3D Printing Metals Market by Application

8.4.2. RoW 3D Printing Metals Market by Product Type

8.4.3. RoW 3D Printing Metals Market by Form

8.4.4. RoW 3D Printing Metals Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global 3D Printing Metals Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Arcam AB

9.2.2. Carpenter Technology Corporation

9.2.3. Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

9.2.4. Hoganas AB

9.2.5. GKN PLC

9.2.6. Optomec Inc.

9.2.7. PLW Technology Ltd.

9.2.8. Renishaw PLC

9.2.9. Sandvik AB

9.2.10. Voxeljet AG



